Wanted: A Full-Time Food Editor For the Houston Press

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs the Press’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and manages freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects. This is a fulltime management position; salary is 45K. Benefits include, but are not limited to, paid time off, 401K, flexible spending accounts, medical/dental/vision insurance.

Candidates for this fulltime position should:

Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry

Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories

Be able to take food photographs and to edit photos of others

Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories

Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately

Have a strong background in social media and online journalism

Arrive equipped with a vision for the Press’s food coverage

If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: hp-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com