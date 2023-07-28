Openings and Closings: Gold Tooth Tony's Coming Soon, The Rado is Open

Gold Tooth Tony's Detroit Pizza
, 1901 N. Shepherd, is planning to open in September 2023. It comes from chef Anthony Calleo, the creator of Pi Pizza which began as a food truck before Calleo partnered with Cherry Pie Hospitality to open a brick and mortar in 2016. Calleo left the pizza concept he first founded in 2018 and despite being bought by Sambrooks Management Company later that year, Pi Pizza shuttered in February 2020, a month ahead of the COVID pandemic.
Calleo has spent the past few years helping to create menus for other restaurants and bars and also taking over the chef position at Rudyard's in 2019 while helping to open its next door bar, 6s & 7s.
Rectangles or triangles, it's all delicious pizza.
Photo by Sean Rainer
Calleo's new pizza joint will be serving up Detroit-style pizzas with a few Pi Pizza faves being reworked as Detroit-style and featured on the new menu. There will be pick-up, to-go and delivery options. Though Calleo's much-craved pizza will be the highlight, the menu will also offer wings, sandwiches and a variety of appetizers and sides. Calleo told the Houston Press
in an email, "Keep a particular eye out for the Gen Tso's wings, the meatball sub and the nonna-approved lasagna."
Fluff Bake Bar & Dodie's Beer and Wine Shoppe
, 1701 W. 15th, will be hosting a pre-launch pizza party for Calleo's new pizza concept August 3. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with 100 slices of pre-packaged Gold Tooth Tony's Pizza, treats from Fluff Bake Bar and beer and wine from Dodie's available for purchase while supplies last.
The Rado Market
The Oxtail Smash Burger gets a kick from garlic aioli, pickled onions and tomato jam.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright
, 2310 Elgin, opened July 18. It's located underneath the El Dorado Ballroom, the historic Third Ward venue from which it takes its name. The hybrid all-day cafe and neighborhood market comes from chef/restaurateur Chris Williams as part of his Lucille's Hospitality Group. With the tagline "Where Culinary Meets Community", the concept is fueled by thoughtful sourcing of products and ingredients that give a platform to Black entrepreneurs and culinary voices.
Cookbooks and other reads are available at Rado Market.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright
Lucille's 1913, the non-profit Williams began in the spring of 2020, powers the market with the fresh produce grown at its farm in Kendleton, Texas. Using vertically integrated production, the farm is able to provide sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables at significant savings. Lucille's 1913 also helps to stock the shelves with products crafted in its non-profit kitchen such as infused olive oil, dried seasonings, hot sauces and pickles. There are also products from local Black producers such as Kik's BBQ, Thrive Juices, Beeing Murray Honey, The Peach Cobbler Lady and many more.
The Rado's wine and beer retail program has been curated by chefs and team members from LHG while The Rado Book Nook at the market was created by Kindred Stories, a Black-owned bookstore in Houston.
This grilled cheese comes with green gumbo for dipping.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright
As for the counter-service cafe, the scratch-made menu makes use of some of the fresh produce from the farm and products in the market. Breakfast is served daily from open till 11 a.m. and diners will find dishes such as an array of Hot Roll Handies including sausage, fried chicken and vegan. The Handies are served on Lucille's Hot Rolls, a nearly 100-year-old recipe from Williams' great-grandmother Lucille B. Smith, the namesake of his restaurant, hospitality group and non-profit. There are breakfast tacos, a Quiche of the Day and sides.
The main menu offers items such as the Oxtail Smash Burger and Spiced Turkey Melt plus salads and sides. Coffee drinks are available along with wine cocktails, canned beer, specialty soft drinks and a variety of wine.
Black Page Brewing
Despite its loyal fans, Black Page is closing up shop.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 210 Glen Park, will have its last day of service July 30 according to its Facebook post. It's a brief run for the promising brewery and tap room which opened in October 2022 near White Oak Bayou. Owners and co-founders Anthony Heins and Chris Manriquez not only had a large space in a restored 1940s warehouse but they also had master brewer Henryk Orlik to produce the German-style lagers along with American ales. Orlik's impressive background includes his work at Abita Brewery where he created Purple Haze, Turbodog and Andygator.
Toast a fond farewell to Black Page by July 30.
Photo by Becca Wright
Named for a Frank Zappa composition, the founders and brewer were on a mission of perfection. Unfortunately for Houston, that mission has been aborted.
Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Terra Vino is a rebrand of an Italian favorite in The Woodlands.
Photo by Sherri Segari
, 2520 Research Forest, opened this week in The Woodlands. Formerly known as Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, it's a rebrand for the concept from the Orioli Restaurant Group, a local and family-owned hospitality company. The owners are also the creators of Via Emilia Italian Restaurant.
Co-owner Enrique Orioli says that the rebranding allowed for an alignment of the menu and the wine list with the guests' desires after the group conducted a deep evaluation. "Diners can expect the same level of high-quality ingredients and courteous service as with any of our restaurants," he said in a press release.
The Pappardelle and Short Rib Ragu is a new item.
Photo by Sherri Segari
Described as a contemporary scratch Italian kitchen, diners will find hand-made pasta, an array of antipasti like Tuscan Hummus and Beef Carpaccio and traditional artisanal pizzas. Some new menu additions include Pappardelle & Short Rib Ragu and Smoked Salmon Penne.
There are also handcrafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and also wine flights for those who want to try new varietals. There is a lunch menu Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is live music Saturday evening. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blazin Kajun Restaurant
Jambalaya gets topped with blackened catfish and crawfish for extra tastiness.
Photo by BK staff
, 2427 Cypress Creek Parkway, will host its grand opening weekend July 28 through July 30 with the main event on July 29. Music will be provided by DJ Mr Rogers
, a local hip-hop DJ and record producer who also co-founded the non-profit, Relief Gang with Houston rap artist and philanthropist Trae the Truth. The restaurant will also be showing the Spence Jr. vs. Crawford match July 29.
Snow crab may not be Cajun but it's delicious.
Photo by Blazin Kajun staff
The new Cajun seafood concept is the sister restaurant to Ragin Cajun OKC located in Oklahoma City's downtown Bricktown. Owner Latrice McMillian is a single mother of four and all of her children work either in the OKC location or the new Houston restaurant. And that is McMillian's plan: to leave a legacy for her kids, their kids and so on. She relocated to Houston because she believes the area will appreciate what she has to offer, according to an email reply to the Press
.
The menu offers Cajun and Creole favorites with a Blazin Kajun twist. Gumbo Collard Greens and Seafood Gumbo with Snow Crab put unique spins on a regional favorite. But traditionalists will still find standards like Fried Catfish, Oyster Po' Boy and Shrimp and Crawfish Etoufee. The Blackened Catfish and Crawfish over Jambalaya is a hearty portion and wing lovers can see for themselves if BK's Best Damn Wangs live up to their name.
Ale & Ivy
A new place to eat, drink and socialize has landed in The Woodlands.
Photo by Mark Bebawi
, 305 Sawdust, had its grand opening July 14. The upscale sports bar, restaurant and social nightclub offers comfortable sofas for lounging and pool tables, televisions and games for entertainment along with private karaoke booths. There's an extensive covered patio as well.
There are more than 30 local and craft beers, served at a summer-friendly 29 degrees. There's a decent-sized premium wine list plus a variety of trendy cocktails like the Espresso Chocolate Martini or, even better, the Strawberry Cheesecake Martini made with Bailey's Strawberry & Cream, Smirnoff vanilla, strawberry syrup and butterscotch, served with a graham cracker crust rim. The shareable Between the Sheets is meant for four people.
Cocktails are delivered with a smile at Ale & Ivy.
Photo by Oscar Diaz
The elevated American menu was created by executive chef Jason Brandom and includes starters like crab eggrolls, a charcuterie board and lobster corn dogs. There is a selection of salads, burgers and pizzas along with entrees such as Pan-roasted Salmon, Southern Fried Chicken Fingers and Hanger Steak.
The staff has undergone extensive training to provide a memorable dining experience with genuine hospitality and friendly service.
Good Charlie's Oyster Bar + Seafood Kitchen
Summer is better with a refreshing tuna crudo.
Photo by Jim Hallers
, 545 Woodland Square Boulevard, opened in mid-June in Conroe. It comes from restaurateur Jim Hallers and is his 12th hospitality venture since he opened his first restaurant in 2009. Currently, he operates Tailgators Pub & Grill (two locations), Citizens Grill and The Thirsty Texan. He was recently awarded the Montgomery County Chapter Restaurateur of the Year from The Texas Restaurant Association.
Hallers says his passion is serving up great food and drink for a reasonable price where everyone feels welcome and that's the vibe set by the brightly-lit interior of Good Charlie's with brick walls and light blue accents. There's a mix of tables and booths plus barstool seating at the u-shaped bar.
The bounty of seafood on the menu starts with appetizers such as the Chef's Crab Cake, Ceviche and an Ahi Tuna Crudo Tower. A variety of oyster preparations include chargrilled, Fuego (habanero) and Campfire (smoky bacon). There are salads, po'boys and a burger for non-seafood eaters. Entrees include Miso Sea Bass, Blackened Fish Pontchartrain, Cajun Pasta, Cajun Ribeye and Herb-marinated Chicken.
This seafood appetizer has crab fingers, one our favorite things.
Photo by Jim Hallers
There is a kids menu and desserts such as Key Lime pie and peach cobbler. The full bar offers specialty drinks like the Mango Mojito and Good Charlie's Punch plus a small wine list and cold beers.
Hopdoddy
The Bodega Burger hits Hopdoddy in August.
Photo by Hopdoddy
announced its new burger of the month and its new happy hour. The August Burger of the Month is The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega. The burger is topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, LTO and doddy mayo.
The new happy hour begins August 7. Hopdoddy will offer 50 percent off the full menu, at the bar, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. For guests in the dining room during the happy hours, there will be a $5 menu available with Hopdoddy's sliders and hand-cut fries plus specialty cocktails such as the margarita, paloma and mule.
The happy hour specials will be available at all Hopdoddy locations.