Thanksgiving 2021 Houston Area Grocery Store Hours

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us





A peaceful Thanksgiving is what we are grateful for. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero







For some of us, this is the first year since the pandemic started that we have been able to host a home full of loved ones or travel to grandma's house for her famous cornbread dressing. In our excitement, we are bound to forget something, whether it's jellied cranberry sauce in a can or the spike for the eggnog that gets us through Uncle Earl's political views.Here's a list for grocery and discount stores for those last minute Thanksgiving items and others that will be closed to "thank their associates". Aldi : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Central Market : Thanksgiving Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costco : Thanksgiving Eve:10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed CVS : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours but pharmacy hours may vary Dollar General : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fiesta Mart : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stores may vary Food Town : Thanksgiving Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. H-E-B : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to noon, Curbside, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pharmacy is closed. H Mart : Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kroger : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most stores open till 5 p.m. Randalls : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most are open till 4 p.m. Sam's Club : Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Sprouts : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spec's Liquor : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Target : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours/ Thanksgiving Day: Closed Trader Joe's : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Walgreens : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours, though stores may vary Walmart : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Whole Foods Market : Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for most stores locally. Jeff Bezos needs money for rocket fuel.