These Houston Restaurants and Bars Are Offering Tricks and Treats This Halloween

From candy spiked cocktails and spooky Halloween cupcakes to Dia de los Muertos celebrations and "boo"zy Halloween brunch, these Houston restaurants are offering tasty tricks and treats this season:

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer

The bubbly-popping haunt will host a Veuve Clicquot Yelloween Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $49/bottle. Costumes strongly encouraged, and reservations are required. Call 713-722-6899.

Made with Avion Reposado Tequila, mango puree, fresh lime and Chambord, the Dancing Scarecrow Margarita ($12) is available and now through November 2 at all five Alicia’s Mexican Grille locations.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

From October 27 through November 1, the Creole haunt will feature Boos + Booze Cocktails, including a Candy Corn Martini; pumpkin spiced Pumpkin Punch; black licorice-laced Jack O’Lantern; tequila-kissed Dusk Till Dawn; and Haunted Graveyard, sporting Maker’s Mark, house sweet potato simple syrup, cinnamon and more.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak; Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer; Xochi, 1777 Walker

H Town Restaurant Group will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos this year at Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi. Each restaurant will be decorated for the holiday, including altars, and will feature special multi-course menus ($46) on Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, available both dine-in and to-go. At Hugos, choose from dishes such as sslow-roasted pork tamal, wood-grilled masa stuffed with beans and cheeses, and pumpkin cheesecake. Caracol offers sopa Azteca, catch of the day Veracruzana, slow-braised short ribs, chocolate pumpkin tart and more. At Xochi, dine on dishes such as blue corn empanadas stuffed with chicken picadillo, pumpkin mole, scallops with savory red corn and pan de muerto.

Crave, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest

Spooky confetti, handcrafted colorful calavera and monster mash cupcakes are available now through Halloween, along with mini Halloween Trick or Treat cupcake boxes.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby

your Halloween and Dia de los Muertos sweets for delivery or pickup by November 1.

Kids ages 12 and younger can dress in costume for a free meal at participating Dickey’s locations this Halloween. Dickey’s is also offering $5 off a Family Pack order of $25 or more with the code “SCARYSAVINGS” on October 31.

El Big Bad, 419 Travis

The funky tequila bar and restaurant will host Dia de los Muertos and Halloween festivities throughout the week, from October 27 through November 3. Follow its

for updates on the fiesta.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer

Frank’s is bringing new “boos” to the cocktail menu with a limited time drink offering, the "Deathly Hallows" cocktail, available Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November. The sweet, smoky cocktail is made with a splash of cranberry juice, tequila, a dash of orange liquor, lemon juice for warmth, maple for sweetness and a touch of ginger beer. Frank's tops off each cocktail by lighting a sprig of fresh thyme on fire.

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway

Galiana’s Creepy Crawler features a blend of Altos Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, coconut puree, strawberry infused syrup, blood orange and lime juice. Guests can enjoy the $10 spellbound cocktail through November 2.

EXPAND Loch Bar's shipwrecked tavern feel sets the mood for its Loch Ness Monster Ball this Halloween. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer

Loch Bar hosts its first annual “Loch Ness Monster Ball” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Halloween night. Guests can expect a live rock and roll band, roaming snake charmer, a costume contest with prizes and other festive surprises, including Bloody Frosé, Fright Flights and additional drink specials available all night. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer

Morton’s is celebrating Halloween with a three-course menu running from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1. Guests can enjoy one starter, entree and dessert including favorites such as Baked Five Onion Soup, Double-Cut Pork Chop, Bistro Filet and Double Chocolate Mousse Cup for $45. Additionally, a bottle of Veuve-Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut and Stokes Ghost Petite Sirah can accompany the meal for $59 and $49, respectively.

Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer

Ouzo Bay’s first annual Halloween Toga Soirée runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Halloween, with festivities including drink specials, live entertainment and beats spun by DJ Athenz. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest Ancient Greek-inspired outfit for a chance to win a prize during the costume contest; winners will be announced between 11 p.m. and midnight. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Ready Room, 2626 White Oak

Just in time for spooky season, Ready Room’s Peter Clifton created an unusual spicy Old Fashioned cocktail using Ghost Tequila, which is infused with ghost peppers. The cocktail also features a housemade grenadine with sage, black pepper, cardamom, orange peels and habanero skins.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park

Both locations will be celebrating Halloween all weekend long, with different events at each. Downtown, guests can look forward to Adam Bricks on Friday, Steven Curd on Saturday, ‘90s Halloween dance music at night, and a weekend Jam & Toast Brunch. The Rustic Post Oak will have dueling pianos featuring Sean Cowin and a special guest on Saturday.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd

The Tex-Mex eatery will host a three-day Day of the Dead Celebration from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, featuring holiday-themed food and beverage specials (dine-in only), restaurant décor, staff costumes, Mexican candy gift bags and more. Sip Bloody Marias and Morgue-rita featuring Espolon tequila and activated charcoal, and nosh on salsa macha chicken wings and tacos ‘del fuego.’

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch



Now through November 1, guests can order the Pumpkin Patch Dessert ($12), a pumpkin-shaped sweet made with kabocha Bavarian cream, clove anglaise, cocoa crumb, honey-butter pumpkin seeds and horchata ice cream. Also up for grabs is the Frankenstein cocktail – a grown-up treat of gin, Midori, lemon, lemongrass, crème de banana and a black lava salt rim, garnished with lychee. Both are available for $12 each.

Torchy’s is calling all baby devils and taco fiends to participate in the Torchy’s Tacoween Costume Contes, creating a Torchy’s-inspired Halloween costume for a chance to win a monster of a prize: a $500 Torchy’s gift card. To enter, fans can dress up and share their photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TorchysTacoween and tag @torchystacos for a chance to win.