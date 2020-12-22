Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Grocery Store Hours

It's the most wonderful time of the year, even if that year is 2020. While most of us are scaling back our holiday celebrations this year and focusing on our nearest and dearest, there are still items on our checklists that may be overlooked. This year, however, it's best to be prepared beforehand because many grocery stores are closing up shop on December 25 this year. And many others close early on Christmas Eve. The usual drugstore options remain open for a bottle of antacids, box of candy canes or cheap bottle of wine. However, Christmas falls on the same day every year and wise men and women sit back with a cup of hot chocolate in front of the fireplace knowing that they are all set for the holidays.
But for the last minute shoppers, here are some options:
Aldi: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
Costco: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
CVS: Christmas Eve: Regular hours / Christmas Day: Regular hours
Fiesta Mart: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
Food Town: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
H-E-B: Christmas Eve: Stores open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside and Home Delivery close at 7 p.m.,
Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
H Mart: Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Christmas Day: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kroger: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Randalls: Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam's Club: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Spec's Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods: Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Sprouts: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores, though some close at 4 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Target: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Total Wine: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Trader Joe's: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Walgreens: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations vary / Christmas Day: Regular hours, locations vary
Walmart: Christmas Eve: Stores open until 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Whole Foods Market: Christmas Eve: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.