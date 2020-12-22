 
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Grocery Store Hours

Lorretta Ruggiero | December 22, 2020 | 4:30am
If Santa needs a last minute toy, Whole Foods has options.
If Santa needs a last minute toy, Whole Foods has options.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
AA

It's the most wonderful time of the year, even if that year is 2020. While most of us are scaling back our holiday celebrations this year and focusing on our nearest and dearest, there are still items on our checklists that may be overlooked. This year, however, it's best to be prepared beforehand because many grocery stores are closing up shop on December 25 this year. And many others close early on Christmas Eve. The usual drugstore options remain open for a bottle of antacids, box of candy canes or cheap bottle of wine. However, Christmas falls on the same day every year and wise men and women sit back with a cup of hot chocolate in front of the fireplace knowing that they are all set for the holidays.

But for the last minute shoppers, here are some options:

Aldi is closed Christmas Day.
Aldi is closed Christmas Day.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Aldi: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed

Costco: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed

CVS: Christmas Eve: Regular hours / Christmas Day: Regular hours

Fiesta Mart: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed

Vegan unicorn gummies make a great stocking stuffer.
Vegan unicorn gummies make a great stocking stuffer.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Food Town: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

H-E-B: Christmas Eve: Stores open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside and Home Delivery close at 7 p.m.,         
            Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

H Mart: Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Christmas Day: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grab some flowers to decorate the table.
Grab some flowers to decorate the table.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Kroger: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Randalls: Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam's Club: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Spec's Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods: Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Don't forget the Panettone for Nonna!
Don't forget the Panettone for Nonna!
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero


Sprouts: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores, though some close at 4 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Target: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Total Wine: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Trader Joe's: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Whole Foods has shoppers covered for beer budgets and champagne tastes.
Whole Foods has shoppers covered for beer budgets and champagne tastes.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Walgreens: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations vary / Christmas Day: Regular hours, locations vary

Walmart: Christmas Eve: Stores open until 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Whole Foods Market: Christmas Eve: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.

