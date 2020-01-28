These Houston Restaurants and Bars are Offering Specials and Watch Parties on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is coming up on Sunday, February 2; and Houston bars and restaurants are giving you a reason to leave the couch to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off. From wing specials and beer buckets to Game Day watch parties with giant projection screens and Super Bowl squares, check out the specials at these fun Houston spots:

8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas

8th Wonder will host its annual "Wonder Bowl" party, featuring a 14-foot projector outside (and five flatscreens in the tap room), $11 Eatsie Boys WonderBurge specials, a halftime raffle giveaway and the Sticky's Chicken food truck on-site throughout the day. The WonderBurger special includes a burger and waffle fries with one free token.

Biggio’s, 1777 Walker

Sitting in the Marriott Marquis in Downtown, this swanky, two-floor sports bar and restaurant takes the spectating experience to the next level, with two 30-foot-tall screens, 30+ TVs, open seating and private VIP booths, prime seating and personal TVs available for booking (parties who reserve private seating ahead of time can score a complimentary Triple Play and hydration bucket). Watch the game and feast on game day classics like loaded nachos, Texas brisket flatbread, smokehouse hot dogs and queso fries.

Bobcat Teddy’s, 2803 White Oak

The White Oak icehouse is throwing a tailgate party, inviting guests to drive up and set up shop in its lot. It’ll be providing the entertainment, with a big projection screen and booze; and guests can cook up their favorite game day eats to share with friends.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer

Sporting eight flatscreens, the River Oaks whiskey bar and restaurant will offer $5 beers during the game. Bosscat is also renting private dining rooms for all your friends and family to gather on game day.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

The modern icehouse is hosting its fourth annual Super Bowl Potluck and watch party. Guests are invited to bring their favorite dish to share starting at 4 p.m.

Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas

Book a table (or the whole room) in the Sunroom at Emmaline and enjoy Super Bowl Sunday specials including happy hour beginning at 3 p.m., with a Game Day Dog (Texas Wagyu hot dog topped with truffled honey slaw, candied peppers, pickled onions, avocado mousse and chipotle aioli) and a cold beer for $15.

Fuego’s Saloon, 817 Durham

Featuring 25+ beers on tap, craft cocktails, pub grub and large indoor/outdoor dog-friendly patio, this Rice Military haunt will be hosting a Super Bowl Viewing Party and Crawfish Kick-off. Watch the game and suck down mudbugs for $7/pound or $25 all-you-can-eat.

Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson

This neighborhood watering hole is throwing down for the Super Bowl, sporting tailgate tents in the parking lot, 14 televisions and sound, free swag and a Super Bowl raffle with prizes, and specials from $20 beer buckets to $6 tailgate rum punch.

EXPAND Watch the game with wings and fajitas platters at Jax Grill. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd

Jax Grill on Shepherd offers Happy Hour all day on Sundays, plus 25-percent off all six flavors of chicken wings and specials on fajita platters.

Lucky’s Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel

This massive sports bar will offer football squares, football Bingo, drink specials and private party rooms available for rent for the Big Game. There will also be a DJ to get the party started and after the champ is crowned.

McIntyre’s, 1230 West 20th

Watch the 49ers take on the Chiefs at this fun-time sports bar, which rocks swing seating and a winning screen setup. For the Big Game, the bar is running a $1,000 football square games; plus specials like $15 domestic buckets and mimosa cafes; and Buttz BBQ will be on hand with the eats.

Moku Bar, 2914 White Oak

Over on White Oak, Moku Bar will be throwing a party on the patio, complete with a big projector and multiple TVs inside and out, plus the Happiest Hour from 3 to 7 p.m. ($4 appetizers, $1 sake shots, $5 sake cocktails, $5 hot sake, and $3 you call it beer (excluding Kyoto matcha).

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 5000 Westheimer, 1001 McKinney

From Friday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2, football fans can head to Morton’s for Power Hour all-weekend long in the bar.

Moxie’s Houston, 5000 Westheimer

The restaurant will be hosting a Big Game Watch Party with specialty happy hour pricing, game day food platters, large format cocktails, decorations and giveaways. Watch Kansas City and San Francisco go head to head as you dig into blackened chicken sliders, taco platters, nachos with one pound of cheese, Game Day platters with wings and more.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, 346-335-2404

Ninfa's Uptown will offer its complete Happy Hour Menu on game day, including Fajita Burger Sliders, Oyster Shooters, Chile-Lime Chicken Wings and assorted Street Tacos, and special prices on the Ninfarita at $7 per glass and $20 per pitcher.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, 713-228-1175

Ninfa's Original Mexican restaurant on Navigation is offering game-day specials on its famous Ninfarita, priced at $7 per glass and $20 per pitcher.

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

The hot wing haven is taking Super Bowl dining reservations now for all Texas locations. Reserve a table for $10 per seat.

Red Lion British Pub, 2316 South Shepherd

With all weekend happy hour, 20 draught beers, eats from wings to pulled pork and pineapple tacos, and HD screens inside and on the patio, Red Lion makes a fine choice for Super Bowl viewing.

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond

The Revelry Super Bowl House Party features live music from 2 to 5 p.m., patio games and fun challenges for pregaming, a Super Bowl photo booth, bucket and drink specials, and all-you-can-eat burgers, dogs, and Frito pies from 3 p.m. to the end of the game ($20).

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards, 713-703-5230

Sticky's will be showing the game at its new brick-and-mortar location at Sawyer Heights. Guests can watch the big game on two 65-inch flatscreen TVs and enjoy Sticky's wings with flavors including Original Sticky's, Smoke Shallot Glazed and Asian Tingz Dry Rub.

Twin Peaks , multiple locations

The first 100 guests at Twin Peaks will receive entry onto the square board; and all Super Bowl guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a large shareable menu option, which includes 24 wings and 48 wings, Double Peaks Sampler, XL Triple Play, Thai Ribs and Pork Rinds. Super Bowl guests will also receive a bounce-back ticket for free pork rinds.