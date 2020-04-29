These Houston Restaurants Have Mother’s Day Covered, Even in the Midst of the COVID-19 Crisis

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10; and you can still celebrate while practicing safe social distancing. As local restaurants decide whether or not to open up their dining rooms at 25 percent capacity per Governor Greg Abbott’s latest COVID-19 protocols, many are getting creative with Mother’s Day specials.

Treat the special mothers in your life to bubbly, brunch, prix fixe feasts and decadent desserts by ordering from or visiting these Houston restaurants:

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, 713-722-6899

This local bubbly spot has teamed up with Kendra Scott for a special Mother’s Day gift. Choose between the Kendra Scott Signature Tumbler Candle ($206) or Kendra Scott 4x6 Rose Gold Filigree Frame ($254), plus a bottle of Veuve Clicquot hand-painted for “Mom” by Kristara Calligraphy, olive oil, aged balsamic, saffron, and sea salt. Place preorders by Monday, May 4.

Backstreet Café, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Backstreet will be serving its curbside menu (available for takeout and delivery) in addition to a Mother’s Day Meal for Two, featuring a shareable spring salad, shareable entrée for two — think salmon chimichurri, grilled prime tenderloin with red wine reduction, and smoked roasted Cornish hen with pan drippings — and two sides, from artichoke risotto to charred Brussels sprouts, plus your choice of two desserts, perfect chocolate cake or coconut cake with strawberries and passionfruit sauce. Children’s add-ons include penne pasta, roast chicken with mashed potato and broccolini, and macaroni and cheese. Order online or call 713-521-2239 (Mother’s Day menu should be ordered by Wednesday, May 6).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

Bistro Provence will open for regular hours lunch and dinner on Friday, May 1, offering about 20 seats available at five indoor tables and four outside. It will also continue to take curbside and delivery orders, including for Mother’s Day, May 10. On Mother's Day, guests can enjoy a special three-course, multi-choice feast, full of traditional French treats to pick up and bring home. Indulge in dishes such as Wild Norwegian salmon in “papillotte”, boeuf bourguignon and crème caramel. Cost is $29 per person plus tax and gratuity, with wines available. The Mothers Day To-Go orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. Curbside pickup will from noon to 2 p.m. or after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Call 713-827-8008 to arrange payments and pick-up times. RSVP at 713-827-8008 or Bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net, and stay tuned to on dining room opening details.

Common Bond; 2278 West Holcombe, 346-327-8393 (Med Center); 1706 Westheimer, 713-529-3535 (Montrose); 449 West 19th, 713-357-9397 (The Heights)

All three locations will be offering special Mother’s Day treats, available for pre-order or in-store pickup depending on the item. Pre-order features like the M-O-M Cake ($55); a pistachio dacquoise cake with pistachio diplomat cream and raspberry pate fruit, spelled in the letters M-O-M; or the Mother's Day Made-Simple Brunch ($36, serves two), featuring prosciutto wrapped melon, yogurt and granola, fresh croissants and jam and a mimosa kit. A Flower Pot Entremet ($7)—strawberries and cream, vanilla whipped ganache with fresh strawberry and almond frangipane with a ruby chocolate shell—is available for pre-order or in-store availability Monday, May 4 through Sunday, May 10; and Mother’s Day quiche ($15) will be available in-store for curbside pickup on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. See the entire menu and preorder online, or call your nearest location.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 713-522-9999

The sweet shop will decorate special Mother’s Day cookies with your child’s masterpieces. Submit artwork to customersvc@dessertgallery.com by Friday, May 1 and the team will put your child’s artwork onto a dozen homemade butter cookies, a dozen chocolate or vanilla cupcakes or Mom’s favorite six-inch cake (French Vanilla, Mom’s Chocolate, Strawberry Dream, Carrot or Old-Fashioned Diner Cake).

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

The French restaurant will open for dinner only with a limited menu on Mother's Day, with two seatings available, one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. There are approximately 30 seats available, including the patio.

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-680-2626

Celebrate moms with a Jumbo Lump Crab and Gruyère Quiche (feeds four/pre-cooked for easy reheat) and bottle of Miraval Rosé bundle for $78 plus tax and 10-percent gratuity to support service staff. Locals can also add on gift cerfiticates from The Houstonian’s Solaya Spa & Salon. Enjoy convenient valet pickup from The Houstonian Hotel, Saturday, May 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Hugo’s will be open for takeout and delivery this Mother’s Day, offering its curbside menu plus a special Mom’s Day menu with a shareable spring salad, entrée for two (from salmon asado and grilled rack of lamb to slow-roasted cochinita pibil and chiles relleno), two sides (from arroz negro to tamal azteca) and two desserts (tres leches or flan de Café de Olla). Niños choices include carne asada and roasted chicken legs with Mexican rice. Order online or call 713-524-7744 2239 (Mother’s Day menu should be ordered by Wednesday, May 6).

Jonathan’s the Rub the Original, 9061 Gaylord, 713-465-8200

The original location will open its dining room back up on Friday, May 1, in addition to continuing curbside delivery. Mother's Day hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will have about 20 seats available, including those outside.

Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, 713-808-9291

The Memorial Green location will open for dinner on Friday, May 1, with about 36 seats available, including those on the patio. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maggiano’s Little Italy, multiple locations

Guests can order a cold-prepped Mother’s Day Bundle, packed with generous portions to feed four to six for $95. Available for carryout, the special feast includes mini meatballs in marinara, caesar salad, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna, chicken piccata, garlic broccoli, ciabatta rolls and a Mother’s Day dessert sampler with mini Gigi’s butter cakes, mini cheesecakes, chocolate zuccoto bites, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream. Bundles can be reserved at Maggianos.com to pick up Friday, May 8 to Saturday, May 9.

Mastro's Houston, 1650 West Loop South, 713-993-2500

Treat your Mother to a day of luxury with a Mastro's cook-at-home dinner, including 28-day, wet aged gyro-vac sealed steaks accompanied by Mastro's secret house steak rub, caesar salad, a ready-to-bake side dish and Mastro's signature butter cake. Diners can enhance any Mother's Day family dinner with Truffle or Bone Marrow Butter for an additional $15. Orders must be placed by May 8 at 8 p.m.

Morton's The Steakhouse, multiple locations

Celebrate Mom with Morton’s Steak & Lobster dinner from Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10, featuring a six-ounce filet, cold water lobster tail, Caesar salad, creamed spinach, sour cream mashed potatoes and key lime pie for $59. Additionally, Morton's will continue to provide guests the option to purchase "Chef's Table" home kits, including Morton's specialties ready for guests to pick-up, grill and cook in their home kitchen. These kits include a Mother's Day package for two ($109) or four ($199), prepared sauces and butters and bottled water. Morton's Signature Seasoning and House-made au jus will accompany all steak and chops. Preorder now through Friday, May 8.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire Seafood Room's complete four-course dinner is available for pre-order with either simple instructions included for families to prepare at home or fully prepared and hot, ready to enjoy at home. The menu is available for $49 per person and includes Oceanaire signature dishes like Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Spring Mixed Greens Salad, a choice of six-ounce Center-Cut Filet Mignon or Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet, family-styled sides and Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake. Orders must be placed by May 8 at 5 p.m.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

On Mother’s Day, the restaurant will take reservations for seatings at 10:30 a.m.; noon; 1:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, Ouisie’s will offer an extensive menu of a la carte offerings available for curbside pickup. Dine on crab cakes, pear and Stilton cheese salad, red snapper, veggie paella, roast chicken, tres leches, Grand Marnier chocolate cake and more. There are also kids chicken tenders and pasta with grilled chicken meals for $14, and wines, spirits and macarons and cakes to-go.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 832-321-7799

Mother’s Day meal kits are available for preorder now through Wednesday, May 6, with “Ready to Make’’ kits available for pickup Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9; and “Ready to Eat” kits for pickup on Sunday, May 10. Choose from dishes like Cornish game hens with ancho lime butter, stuffed bacon-wrapped pork loin, sweet potatoes with maple butter, baby kale with lemon dressing and jalapeño spoon bread. Add-ons run from Cupcakes & Bubby Kits to chocolate-covered strawberries and bouquets. Orders can be placed online.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 832-831-0950

In addition to opening its dining room and patio for dine-in service, State Fare Kitchen & Bar is offering home cooking kit specials, including the Breakfast in Bed ($75, serves four), featuring one dozen eggs, biscuits with strawberry jam butter, Southern style potatoes, breakfast sausage and applewood smoked bacon; the Lunch with Mom ($80, serves four), featuring a garden salad, two Norwegian salmon filets, two marinated chicken breasts, an asparagus bunch and seasoning kit with cooking oil; and add-ons from pancake and cookie kits to mimosas and Bloody Marys. Each package will also come with a small bouquet of flowers (you can also tack on gift certificates from local Massage Heights locations.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Both locations have opened for both lunch and dinner with the regular menu, and each will also continue curbside takeout, including for Mother’s Day, May 10. Reservations are encouraged but walk-in guests are welcome if space is available.

True Food Kitchen, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-2505

Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day Brunch Basket, featuring one dozen eggs for a seasonal garden scramble, a bottle of sparkling wine, organic garden vegetables and strawberries, lemons and recipes to cook at home. Cost is $60 and the basket feeds four to six. Order online by Thursday, May 7 and noon.

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, Suite A, 281-501-025

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, Verandah will be open for brunch and dinner beginning at 11 a.m.

We will be updating this list leading up to Mother's Day. Restaurants can send holiday details to dish@houstonpress.com.