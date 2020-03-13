Restaurant Deals During the Coronavirus

By now, we are all feeling overwhelmed by current events. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of our beloved Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the 61st Saint Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Houston and numerous events across our city and our nation.

While many of us will feel the pain of school closures and financial insecurity, the thriving restaurant scene in Houston is bound to take a hit as well. That's why many of them are responding to the concerns of their customers by instituting safe and sanitary practices beyond the normal requirements. Some folks will just stay home and cook. Others will use delivery services. However, many folks will want to continue to dine out. And Houston's restaurants are answering the call for some specials to entreat you to venture out for a meal.

We have a list of some of the most recent deals to be found around town. We will continue to add to the list as we all forge through the weeks ahead.

Teachers get a cocktail break at Dish Society. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly

Dish Society

23501 Cinco Ranch

12525 Memorial

5740 San Felipe

1050 Yale

Throughout the month of March, all Dish Society locations will offer one free kids meal for children twelve and under with the purchase of a regular priced sandwich, salad or entree. the promotion runs all day. Kids must be present. The restaurant will also offer curbside pick up beginning next week. Diners must request curbside when ordering.

All Dish Society locations, except Finn Hall, will also offer a Spring Break special for teachers. Just show your valid teacher identification to receive 50 percent off alcoholic beverages through March 22. Enjoy flights of craft beers, wine and frozen mimosas. Or try a craft cocktail like the Bittersweet Ginphony, Boozy Booch, Citrus Ranch Water or the Texas 007.

There's plenty to choose from at Jax Grill. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Jax Grill

1613 Shepherd

6510 S.Rice

Gr8 Hospitality's concepts, Jax Grill and The Union Kitchen are offering a kids-eat-free promotion with the purchase of an adult entree from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at all locations. Guests will also receive 10 percent off their bill with a Rodeo concert ticket.

Last Concert Cafe

1403 Nance

Throughout next week this Mexican restaurant/concert venue is offering a free cup of queso and chips or a quesadilla for customers with a ticket from the Rodeo or any cancelled event. And if your concert plans got cancelled, the open air venue is still soldiering on with the concerts it has on the books for this weekend and next week. Check its Facebook page for updated listings.

Ain't no comfort like a bowl of seafood gumbo. Photo by Barry Fantich

Orleans Seafood

20940 Katy Freeway

This new Orleans-style seafood restaurant in Katy is hoping to alleviate some of the stress of a sinking stock market and coronavirus fears. Throughout the month of March, it will take 10 percent off any to go orders called in to the restaurant. It will also offer dine-in customers with a pre-purchased rodeo ticket or unused carnival tickets a 10 percent discount off their food bill, alcohol excluded.

The restaurant has eliminated the use of its menus for now and instead will utilize menu boards. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout and tissue paper will be used to hand out counter service buzzers. The restaurant will also provide cutlery kits in lieu of silverware. Smart thinking. See? We can get through this.

Sticky's Chicken

2311 Edwards

Sticky's Chicken is offering guests 10 percent off on all orders with any cancelled event ticket. This is a great way to try out its new brick and mortar.

The Union Kitchen has some deals this month. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

The Union Kitchen

9955 Barker Cypress

4057 Bellaire Boulevard

3452 Ella

12358 Memorial

23918 US-59

6011 Washington

All six locations will offer the kids-eat-free promotion with purchase of an adult entree, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be the 10 percent of guests' tabs with a Rodeo concert ticket. In addition, guests can redeem unused Rodeo drink tickets for $1 off on cocktails. And who doesn't need a drink right now?

The Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market will continue this weekend. Photo by Savannah Knight Photography

Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market

St. John's School

2752 Buffalo Spedway

One of Houston's favorite farmers markets will continue to operate this Saturday with a few practical changes. The Kids Market Day scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled and all other school programming is suspended while schools grapple with their own closures.

The Saturday market will run 8 a.m. to noon with these new policies:

No sampling or self service will be allowed.

Customers must not touch items. They should point to the items they wish to purchase. That's how they do it in France, so pretend you are shopping in Paris.

Vendors must wear gloves when packaging customers' purchases.

Vendors will wipe down surfaces between customers as often as possible.

There will also be extra hand-washing stations throughout the market and both the vendors' booths and greeters' booths will have hand sanitizer.

If you got an unused Rodeo ticket, Voodoo's got a free Rodeo doughnut. Photo by Ariel Pastore-Sebring

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington

Sunday, March 15

Due to the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Voodoo Doughnut is offering customers with pre-purchased rodeo tickets a free, limited time Rodeo doughnut, one per customer with rodeo ticket stub. The deal is available Sunday, March 15.

The Rodeo doughnut is a chocolate cake doughnut dipped in vanilla frosting with a blue star, red sprinkles and chocolate chips.