These Houston Restaurants Have Father’s Day Covered, For Both Dine-In and Take-Out

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 21; and whether you prefer to dine in at home or dine out with the family, these Houston rest have you and Dad covered. Treat the special fathers in your life to prix fixe feasts, at-home grilling sessions, tasty burgers, mouthwatering desserts and more.

2840 Cafe at Dukessa, 2840 Chimney Rock, 713-299-7821

On Father’s Day, the cafe will offer both curbside and dine-in, with dine-in seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Guests can choose to dine inside or sit in the huge patio-dining area; or grab the curbside menu for takeout and delivery. In addition, guests can also get a Father’s Day family pack that feeds four to five, featuring a salad, an appetizer, a main entree, two sides, a dessert and a complimentary dish of beer battered onion rings, with features from beef empanadas and sweet chili brussels sprouts to blackened honey glazed bone-in pork chops and bananas foster bread pudding. Order online or call 713-299-7821.

The Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, 713-526-9700

This honky-tonk and restaurant will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving everything from tacos and barbecue to seafood and housemade desserts (a kids menu is also available). You can also place an order from Goode Co. Grocers and order items to go, including the Grilling the Goode Way Grill Kit, signature cocktail kits and beer packs.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The Houston landmark will be open on Father’s Day serving a special a la carte Southern Comfort Brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is open for dine-in service, or items can be ordered for pick-up or delivery (to select zip codes). Dine on dishes such as pimento cheese biscuits, chilled pickled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, double-cut pork chop with sweet corn and peaches, skirt steak and eggs, shrimp and stone-ground cheese grits, and blueberry peach cobbler.

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing

With dine-in, curbside and delivery via Favor, chef-owner Hilda Ysusi’s Father’s Day menu specials include pulled pork breakfast tostadas, paella, steak and eggs, warm chocolate chip cookies and more. In restaurant dining runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; with curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. Call 281-719-8542 (menu items also available via Favor).

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

Caracol will be offering a special Father’s Day Coastal Brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with favorites and seasonal items including wood-roasted Gulf oysters with chipotle butter, red snapper ceviche, seafood tamal, softshell crab on brioche, wood-grilled head-on shrimp, grilled skirt steak and eggs, and churros stuffed with dulce de leche.

Corner Bakery Cafe

This Father’s Day, Corner Bakery Cafe is offering a BOGO special. Guests can treat their dads to one adult entrée for full price and receive another for free. The offer is available for takeout and dine-in (where available).

EXPAND CRU Food & Wine Bar has a three-course prix fixe menu the entire family can get behind. Photo by Robert Tsai

CRU Food & Wine Bar, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

The whole family can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for $26 per person, or choose items a la carte (including $3 mimosas, bellinis, and ciprianis). Dine on dishes such as goat cheese beignets and avocado basil toast, smoked salmon boards, omelette di mare and steak and eggs, and crème brulee and chocolate lava cake.

Daddy’s Burgers at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, 713-360-6477

Daddy’s Burgers at The Dunlavy pop-up will be hosting its opening party on Father’s Day with Father's Day Picnic from 9 a.m. to sunset. Seating will be first come, first serve, with in-restaurant, patio and seating by Buffalo Bayou Parks’ Lost Lake.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s will offer Taco Family Meals and Fajita Family Meals, both available in two sizes: regular (serves four to six) and large (serves six to eight). Order online or call your local shop.

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, 713-766-3434; 8865 Six Pines, 281-826-5150

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will offer everything from nachos to tacos, enchiladas to fajitas, campechana to grilled seafood, and Damn Goode Margaritas. Two locations will be open on Father’s Day – Memorial and Woodlands – from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Takeout is also available.

Goode Co. Seafood, 10201 Katy Freeway, 713-464-7933; 2621 Westpark (currently to-go only), 713-523-7154

This Father’s Day, treat Dad to gumbo, poboys, grilled and fried seafood, and Goode Company’s signature desserts. The Memorial location will be open for dine-in and to-go, and the Westpark location is currently to go only. Hours for both are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Goode Co. Taqueria, 4902 Kirby, 713-520-9153

Enjoy burgers and hot dogs, taco dinners, mesquite-grilled dinners (catfish, fajitas, chicken), salads, and more. On Father’s Day, the eatery will be open for breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., and for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Breakfast items include pancakes, breakfast tacos, steak & eggs, pork chops & eggs, omelets, waffles and much more; and a kids menu is also available.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Available for dine-in at select locations or carry out nationwide from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, Grimaldi’s $40 Father’s Day meal deal includes 18” traditional cheese pizza, a large house or Caesar Salad, and one bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon.

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer, 713/524-7744

Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hugo’s will be serving a special a la carte menu that celebrates the milpa, a traditional agriculture system created by Mayan farmers where crops that are nutritionally and environmentally complementary are planted together in small plots, such as chiles, corn, beans and squash. Enjoy dishes such as goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms, molotes, taquitos de pollo, brisket enchiladas, shrimp tostada and corn custard flan.

Jonathan’s the Rub the Original BYOB, 9061 Gaylord, 713-465-8200

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., chef Jonathan Levine will be fixing up some of his favorite dad-centric foods, from a meat-lovers bruschetta appetizer to the Texas super-sized CFS. There will also be special prices on the restaurant’s beers.

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, 713-808-9291

The Memorial Green location will be offering a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus all-day breakfast with choices such as Oscar Benedict with filet and jumbo lump crab and the S.O.S, sliced rib-eye with two fried eggs, bacon crumbles and white gravy on brioche toast. Jonathan’s is offering its full brunch menu as usual but keep serving from it until 2 p.m. Dinner will include specials like the Surf ‘n’ Turf with an eight-ounce filet and seafood-stuffed lobster tail.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883

Houston’s famed Jewish deli on Post Oak has reopened its dining rooms in time for Father’s Day, but for those who want to celebrate dad at home, the restaurant is offering four family-size brunch options (feeds four to six people) ranging in price from $95-$169. Choose from the Smoked Fish Brunch with Nova Scotia salmon and whitefish with lots of extras including bagels and beverages; a New York Brunch with more salmon, whitefish and also sable or sturgeon plus all the extras; the Delicatessen Lunch with a host of meats including franks in a blanket, pastrami, salami, turkey and corned beef; and the Father’s Day The Grill of Your Dreams package, a take-home meal that includes two uncooked, full Romanian steaks, natural-casing hot dogs, salad, buns, sides, dessert and beer as well as condiments. Note: All orders must be made on or before Thursday, June 18.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 713-432-1626; 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861

Celebrate your favorite fathers at Molina’s with $6.50 Molina's Margaritas on Saturday and Sunday (special price for dine-in only) or treat him to a Tex-Mex fiesta at home, with taco, fajita and enchilada family packs plus pork tamales by the dozen.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy, 281-646-0700

The seafood kitchen will offer 20 percent off to all families on Father's Day (a weekly Sunday special) for in-house diners and all to-go/curbside delivery. Spoil Dad with everything from frozen hurricanes and crawfish to shrimp po'boys and campechena. Open Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery options are available via SpeedyFood, DoorDash and ChowNow.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

This Rice Village spot will be open for Father’s Day for dine-in and to-go from 4 to 9 p.m. In addition to the regular menu there will be daily specials, including dad-friendly grilled items.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The beautiful lodge restaurant will be open for Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving an extensive menu of favorites, including Smoked Duck Gumbo, Lobster & Avocado Wedge Salad, Field and Stream Duo, Shrimp & Grits, Brioche French Toast, Braised Bison Short Rib Benedict, Grilled North American Elk Chop with enchiladas, Rainbow Trout with lump crab and more.

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, 281-853-9480

The cult favorite burger joint will be celebrating Father’s Day by bringing back The Dad Bod Burger. Available Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21 (with Procreation Penny Pints served on Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). The burger features an all-natural 44 Farms beef patty topped with a fried macaroni and cheese patty, bacon, Fresno mayo, arugula and pickles and drizzled with Rodeo Goat’s signature queso ($12). Any Dad can have a Procreation Penny Pint simply by proving they have offspring. Bring the kids, tell us a birthday story or show us a picture and enjoy a penny pint on Rodeo Goat (dine-in only and limit one per Dad). Curbside pick-up and delivery via Uber Eats and Door Dash is also available.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a special, three-course menu ($29.95++) in addition to its regular menu. Start with a famed South Texas soup or tangy picomole, then decide between Sylvia’s delicious grilled cabrito tacos or specially seasoned, grilled quail. Both main courses come with sides. Finally, pick either chocolate tres leches cake or sopapillas for dessert.

Tony's, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

Treat dad to 55-day, dry-aged prime beef, Japanese A5 Wagyu and the freshest fish with Tony's Father's Day Takeout Grill Menu. The special grilling package (including sides) is now available for online pre-order to pick-up on Friday, June 19 or Saturday, June 20. https://ordering.app/tonys

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291

Verandah is adding to its regular brunch and dinner menus to offer a special Father’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu. The three-course, prix fixe menu (plus a complimentary welcome cocktail) offers multiple options for every course ($45++ per person, plus wine pairings if desired),

We will be updating this list leading up to Father's Day. Restaurants can send holiday details to dish@houstonpress.com.