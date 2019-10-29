Where to Dine Out in Houston This Thanksgiving Day 2019

Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude, family and hopefully, not doing any dishes. If that last part is important to you, local restaurants are here to help. From bountiful brunch buffets with all the Turkey Day fixin's to restaurants serving elegant prix fixe feasts that go beyond the bird, check out our Houston Restaurant Dining Guide for Thanksgiving Day 2019:

024 Grille, 945 Gessner, 281-501-4350

The Westin Houston Memorial City’s 024 Grille’s Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet will offer a wide variety of the classic Thanksgiving dishes plus much more curated by executive chef Everton Clarke. Features include, a carving station with turkey and prime rib, salad counter, artisanal bread display, omelet station, kids counter, dessert bar and more. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost is $55 for adults $25 for children ten and under.

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

For $80 per person, this Midtown tour de force offers an impressive multi-course brunch, featuring an oyster and cornbread amuse-bouche; choice of sweet potato soup with jumbo lump crab and corn cake or port-braised short rib and goat cheese ravioli; choice of Canadian lobster tail, filet mignon de porc, or roast turkey breast entrée; and spiced pumpkin “opera” cake with bourbon ice cream for dessert. Reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Brasserie du Parc will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7:30 p.m. with a special multi-course menu ($42 per adult and $20 per child for the kid’s menu, plus tax & gratuity). Indulge in choices such as butternut squash soup, brie crostini, roasted turkey and fixin’s with Cognac gravy, braised beef short ribs with pommes mousseline and caramelized apple crêpe with vanilla mascarpone, fleur de sel caramel and vanilla ice cream.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Celebrate the holiday with a Creole-style feast, offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day ($62 per person including starter, entrée and dessert). Start with a turducken lagniappe then choose from dishes such as snapping turtle soup, Matagorda Bay oyster stew, Berkshire pork osso bucco, Texas Creole roasted turkey with fixin’s, Fairytale pumpkin pie and tableside flamed bananas foster.

The Classic, 5922 Washington, 713-868-1131

Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu at The Classic available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($45 per person). Menu highlights include Indian Creek mushroom bisque, maple-glazed turkey, four-cheese potato gratin and challah dressing, and Makers Mark pecan pie.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Enjoy a bountiful three-course menu from noon to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table and a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (adults age 21+ only), choices include butternut squash bisque, maple-glazed quail, spice-rubbed roasted turkey breast with sausage cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans and pan gravy; diver scallops with butternut squash risotto, pumpkin cheesecake, Gala apple and pecan bread pudding and more. Cost is $46 per person.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7:30 p.m. with a special menu ($56 per adult and $25 per child for a kid’s menu, plus tax & gratuity). Enjoy courses such as mushroom and leek velouté with shredded duck confit, Gulf shrimp cocktail, roasted turkey with pommes mousseline, stuffing, sautéed green beans, mushrooms, rutabaga, Brussels sprouts, cranberry jam and aged Cognac gravy, seared salmon with black-eye pea ragout and pecan-vanilla pie with vanilla ice cream and Bourbon caramel sauce.

Federal American Grill, 510 Shepherd, 713-863-7777

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day and you’ll be treated to an all American three-course menu, with offerings including chicken-fried oysters, wild caught salmon, traditional roast turkey and spiral ham, and pecan and pumpkin pie. Cost is $48 per person ($15 for children ten and under), and you can add a turkey, stuffing and cranberry late-night snack for $7.

Indianola, 1201 St Emanuel, 832-582-7202

The EaDo hotspot will host a Thanksgiving Buffet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with smoked turkey with au jus, citrus chutney and cranberry, glazed Revival Market bone-in ham, black angus shoulder filet with horseradish cream, classic sage stuffing, mac and cheese, butternut squash gratin, green bean casserole, baked oysters on-the-half-shell, assorted pies and more. Cost is $55 per adult and $20 per child 12 and under.

Jonathan's The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, 713-808-9291

The Memorial Green location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a set Thanksgiving menu (the regular menu will not be available). Enjoy a choice of deep-fried turkey ($45++ per person) or beef tenderloin ($65++ per person) with family-style sides and choice of dessert. Kids 12 and under are $25 plus tax and gratuity.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

Marché and Château invite guests to a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a special three-course holiday menu for $75 per person ($35 per child). Dine on parsnip velouté to start, then indulge in courses from lobster flan bisque and organic heritage turkey to a bourbon pecan and pumpkin pie duo.

Lucienne (Hotel Alessandra), 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Executive chef Jose Hernandez is serving up a special three-course Thanksgiving Day meal ($50 per person), with selections including roasted garlic and cauliflower soup, tenderloin and pumpkin pie topped with marshmallows. A special kids’ menu is also available.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will offer be featuring its full dinner menu as well as a special prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner for $45. Guests can enjoy a choice of butternut squash soup or Honey Crisp apple salad followed by roast turkey with pan gravy and mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage cornbread stuffing and cranberry relish. Kids’ entrée plates with sides are available for $15; and guests can finish with a piece of creamy pumpkin-spiced cheesecake for $8.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner in a historic 114-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds at Rainbow Lodge. The restaurant will be serving a three-course meal for $60 per person plus tax and gratuity with seating times from 11:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Options include traditional turkey dinner, seafood, smoked duck gumbo, grilled buffalo and venison, croissant bread pudding and chocolate pecan pie. There is also a kids menu with kid-friendly choices for $45 per child plus tax and gratuity; and the restaurant will be offering its $5 Late-Night Snack Packs To-Go all day, with enough turkey, gravy and dressing to make a sandwich at home.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

The trendy steakhouse will be opening the doors at 1 p.m., serving up its full menu plus a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.