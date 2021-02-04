Good News: It's Girl Scout Cookie Time

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council have kicked off Girl Scout Cookie Season 2021 and thanks to the continuing pandemic they have incorporated some new ways of ordering into their program.

There are digital storefronts, a partnership with Grubhub for contactless deliveries in certain areas starting February 12 as well as access to the national cookie finder site girlscoutcookies.org. (Which is pretty easy; we tried it.) And if you're worried that the girls from a local troop won't get credit for your purchase, the national site matches your zip code with the local scout group to make sure they are counted.

Or if you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her and ask how to order directly from her.

The whole enterprise opens up a new set of skills to learn for the troopers — learning how to reach customers in a digital world.

In their press release, the Girl Scouts organization said:

“This is going to be a very exciting year for our Girl Scouts, and we are inspired to see them leverage technology in creative ways and embrace their entrepreneurial spirits more than ever,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. “What makes this year even more exciting is that we also have a new cookie – the Toast-Yay!™” The Toast-Yay™ is a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in delicious icing. The cookie is shaped like a piece of toast and joins other long-time favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites® in bringing the joy of Girl Scout cookies to Southeast Texas.



Money raised through the Girl Scout cookies sales stays local and is used to help the girls in their group activities and projects, including summer camp.