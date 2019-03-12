They Call Them Grilled Cheese for a Reason

A new trend is developing on restaurant menus, particularly those with sandwich and bar fare. Grilled cheese sandwiches, which have always been popular, are getting gussied up for sophisticated eaters. As someone who writes about sandwiches, and has written about a pair of fantastic grilled cheese sandwiches here, I am all in favor of fancified cheese and bread concoctions.

And I am willing to accept some additions to this comfort food classic. At Classic All Day, they add pickles. There are many (my wife is among them) who feel a grilled cheese is not complete without tomato, which is a very southern approach. I enjoy cheese without any additions, whether it be on a sandwich or a pizza or just cubes of of the delicious dairy goodness.

But, what is really strange to me are when a sandwich is billed as grilled cheese when it, in fact, contains meat. What is this new and rather strange decision?