Openings and Closings: MF Lobster & Ceviche Debuts, Mandito's Katy Opens

MF Lobster & Ceviche,
3711 Autry Park, opened February 16. Located in the Autry Park mixed-use development alongside Buffalo Bayou near Allen Parkway, the new concept comes from celebrated sushi chef Chris Kinjo, known for his modern Japanese omakase restaurant MF Sushi. Kinjo has partnered with Chef Miquel Alvarez, who has been a chef partner with Kinjo for 24 years, to open a more laidback eatery which is focused on high quality seafood and fresh ingredients, many of which are delivered daily from Maine and Japan.
Lobster rolls are classic and oh-so-good.
Photo by Alex Montoya
Kinjo's travels to New England have inspired an entire section of the menu dedicated to lobster with items such as lobster tacos made with homemade tortillas and a lobster grilled cheese on sourdough bread. There are Asian dishes utilizing fresh lobster meat including lobster bao and baked lobster tempura rolls. And, of course, guests can enjoy the crustacean in its pure form, steamed or grilled.
Other New England-influenced dishes include clam chowder, lobster bisque and lobster mac and cheese. The daily oyster specials rely heavily on New England mollusks, but not completely.
There is a variety of crudo and sashimi plus seasonal ceviche with the seafood being imported from the same Japan-based purveyors Kinjo uses at MF Sushi.
A Cilantro Margarita is ready for patio weather.
Photo by Alex Montoya
The cocktail menu offers nearly 20 options with both classics and Japanese-inspired creations. Drinks like the Cilantro Margarita, Spicy Cucumber Martini and the Glass Noodle are meant to pair with the seafood-centric menu. There is also a wine list with glass and bottle choices plus a wide array of Japanese whiskey, bourbon and other spirits.
The round pod structure which houses the restaurant is located on the green space at Autry Park. It was designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and is a unique circular structure made of glass, Western Red Cedar and steel. It also features a dog-friendly wood deck with patio seating for 60 guests.
We'd be happy to eat more house salads if they looked like this.
Photo by Alex Montoya
The interior is anchored by a 15-foot steel centerpiece that winds its way upward like the oak trees throughout Autry Park. Tables line the perimeter of the round building with additional Black Walnut booth seating in the middle. The floor to ceiling windows are softened by white string curtains, the same as the ones that adorn the windows at MF Sushi.
For now, the restaurant is open for dinner service, with lunch to be added in the future.
Mandito's Tex-Mex
We love a burrito covered in queso.
Photo by Mackenzie Smith Kelley
, 9910 Gaston, opened February 19 in Katy. It comes from Palacios Murphy Hospitality Group, the family-owned restaurant business from owners Armando Palacios and wife Cinda Murphy de Palacios. Palacios Murphy also owns and operates longtime Houston Mexican Restaurant Armandos, as well as newer concepts such as Lulu's, Popi Burgers and the Hotel Lulu in Roundtop. In fact, the first Mandito's was opened in Round Top in 2017.
Mandito means "little Armando" in Spanish and it serves some of the same cuisine that its predecessor has done for decades. The hospitality group opened a second Mandito's in Bellaire in April 2023, the first in the Houston area.
The interior is inviting and casual.
Photo by Matt Johns
The Katy location is located at Falcon Landing and its expansive patio faces the Stableside green space, perfect for Houston's spring, or margarita, weather. The interior at Mandito's is similar to the Bellaire location with cheerful colors and warm woods in a family-friendly atmosphere. Unlike its other locations, the newest one will have a dedicated to-go station and a separate entrance for customers picking up Fiesta Packs to-go.
The menu offers Tex-Mex standards such as chili con queso,which can be upgraded with ground beef or chorizo, plus nachos, quesadillas and ceviche. There are a couple of salad choices plus bowls such as its World Famous Burrito Bowl or the healthier Grilled Salmon Bowl. A selection of Tex-Mex fare includes tacos, enchiladas, burritos and sizzling platters of fajitas.
Margaritas are a favorite Tex-Mex cocktail in Houston.
Photo by Mackenzie Smith Kelley
There are Pick Two lunch specials daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 and includes rice and a choice of twice refried beans, vegan black beans or charro beans. Breakfast tacos are served all day.
For beverages, there are fountain drinks, Mexican Coke or Fanta, Tex-Mex Refrescas (non-alcoholic), tea, Topo Chico and Jarritos sodas. There's a small wine list along with a selection of bottled beers. Cocktails include a number of margaritas such as its Mandito's and Chili Queen versions.
Decisions, decisions, decisions...
Photo by Michael Ma
, 8211 Long Point, has now opened next to its sister hand roll restaurant, Hando, which debuted in Spring Branch this past January. Both concepts are second locations of the originals in the Heights.
The two concepts are connected and as guests venture down the hallway from the 30-seat hand roll bar, they will find a discreetly unobtrusive door that separates, or marries the two venues, depending on how one views it. Upon entering patrons will find an intimate 650 square foot-space with lounge seating as well as 7 bar seats. While it serves as an overflow space for diners waiting to eat at Hando, it also serves as a casual bar with its own entrance facing Jalna Street. The ambiance is that of a cozy, unassuming Japanese subway station bar with small bites, craft cocktails and a late-night menu. A private room for karaoke is currently in the works and will soon be available for reservations.
The bites menu at Kanpai includes snacks such as chicken karaage, Brussels sprouts and wagyu gyoza as well as skewers of meat and seafood.
Clutch City Cluckers is bringing the heat to Humble.
Photo by Ibrahim Halawa
, 7064 Will Clayton Parkway, will have a grand opening celebration March 1 and March 2 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Humble. It's the first U.S. brick and mortar location ever for the popular food truck which operates all across Texas. Founded in February 2021 by Ahmad Kilani, a Jordanian native who immigrated to the United States in 2015, the food truck became a favorite for its 100 percent halal Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders and Loaded Fries. As its popularity grew, so did its menu. Now customers can find tacos, wings and salads. Its Fried Cauliflower is another vegetarian option.
Humble was chosen as the first U.S. brick and mortar.
Photo by Clutch City Cluckers
The new storefront location will be the 11th for the brand, which operates another brick and mortar in Amman, Jordan. The Humble location will offer 1,250 square feet of space with walk-up ordering and dine-in seating. The interior takes its cue from its dramatic black and red food truck colors with both table seating and a few booths. Its neon Clutch City Cluckers sign adds color while a world map is a nod to its proximity to Bush Intercontinental Airport.
For the grand opening weekend, the first 50 people in line will receive a free meal. Everyone else gets 50 percent off the rest of the day. The purchase of a meal also means an entry into its prize contest where guests may win a Meta Oculus, iPhone 15 or $50 gift cards.
La Fendee
, 1402 Westheimer, has closed permanently, as reported by Houston Food Finder
. A notice on its front door lists a mixed beverage permit application for a new concept called Thai Tail. We checked out its Instagram page and found that is connected to M Express Thai Kitchen. According to Houston Food Finder
, the Texas Secretary of State records list Thai Tail's owner as Warattayar "Lukkaew" Srasrisuwan, who also owns and operates Makiin and is co-owner at Kin Dee in the Heights.
Georgia James is debuting its GJ Saloon for a limited time.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 3503 W. Dallas, has transformed its upstairs lounge into a Western-themed watering hole as a complementary experience to the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Its GJ Saloon will run from February 28 through March 16. It will have its own Rodeo prix-fixe menu with three courses for $95 along with a daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music Wednesday through Saturday with the HLSR airing on the televisions.
There will also be rodeo-themed cocktails such as The King George made with wheated bourbon wagyu beef tallow and bitters, plus drinks like Mr. Cash's Fire Water and Selena. If you don't know who those beverages are named for, it's probably your first rodeo.
Vuji Cafe
, 718 W. 18th, is coming to the Heights this May, according to the Houston Chronicle
. The Japanese sandwich, or sando, concept is a collaboration between East Coast native Ian So, local chef Kevin Villaneuva and co-owner Tristan Nguyen. So and Villaneuva worked together to create a menu of Tex-Asian sandos that are influenced by So's culinary heritage and the diversity of Houston's food scene.
With a number of Asian cuisines to draw inspiration from, the sandos get creative twists from ingredients such as yuzu century egg, a preserved duck egg that turns black from its curing mixture. The sandwiches are made with Japanese milk bread and will include creations such as the negitoro with fish roe and its version of Vietnamese dac biet, a traditional banh mi made with cured meats. There will even be sweet sandos with ingredients like ube and pandan.
Sol 7
, 1717 Allen Parkway, is now open at the Thompson Hotel, a recently opened luxury hotel in Buffalo Bayou Park. Sol 7 is the first of its dining and bar concepts to open. It will be followed by three different concepts at the hotel including Toca Madera, Mezuza Mediterrania and Chardon.
Sol & offers a menu of Southern and Texas plates such as Gulf Shrimp & Calamari Fritto Misto, Southern-Fried Chicken Tenders, Gulf Red Snapper Ceviche and Beer-Battered Gulf Grouper Fish & Chips. There are sandwiches, burgers, salads and pasta dishes as well.
Sol 7 is open on the seventh floor for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by an all day menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its bar is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dunkin' Spiked
has hit the shelves in Houston grocery stores. Using malt as its alcohol base, the coffee and tea beverages are for adults only. The Dunkin Spiked Ice Coffee has an ABV of 6 percent and there are four flavors from which to get your buzz: Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla. Customers can pick up a Mix Pack or a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans of the Original Iced Coffee. The 24-ounce single serve can will arrive sometime in March.
The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea includes Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher. The ABV for the iced tea versions is a little less at 5 percent.
Sushi Haya
, 24330 Highway 290, opened in late January. The all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants offers a lunch buffet for $19.95 with maki, hand rolls, appetizers and desserts. The buffet price for children 10 and under is $9.95 and $5.95 for children under four. There are lunch specials for those who do not want to eat all they can eat.
The dinner buffet is more expensive and more expansive and is $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages 10 and under and $6.95 for children under four.