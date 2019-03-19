In Search of a Cubano in Houston Like Those in Miami

The Cubano at Flor de Cuba is perhaps the best in Houston, but you might have to go to Miami to find the best in the world.

Over the last year, I have been on a great sandwich quest across the city of Houston. It continues in earnest (and will return next week), but one of my favorite sandwiches has mostly eluded me: the Cubano. I wrote about the quite delicious variety at Flor de Cuba. It is a really tasty sandwich, but it can't quite match up to those I had in Miami a few years ago.

In fact, Miami, not Cuba, is where the Cubano originated. It was mostly served to workers, many of whom had immigrated from Cuba, throughout South Florida. And when you are in Miami, it isn't difficult to find one.

Roast pork and ham on a baguette being prepared at Las Ola's Cafe in Miami. Photo by Jeff Balke

Within an hour of wheels down there about three years ago, I was on Miami Beach in search of a tiny hole-in-the-wall sandwich and coffee shop called Las Olas Cafe. It holds just a handful of tables and bar seating so a line forms at the window along the street while sandwiches are made efficiently inside.