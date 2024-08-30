Openings and Closings Okto Arrives, Karbach Pizza and Pints Tonight

Okto
, 888 Westheimer, opens August 31 at the Montrose Collective. The new Mediterranean concept from Sof Hospitality is the fourth for the company, owned and operated by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy. The duo's other Houston ventures include the upscale steakhouse Doris Metropolitan, Badolina Bakery and the modern Israeli restaurant, Hamsa.
Chef Yotam Dolev moves from Hamsa to Okto.
Photo by Becca Wright
The name Okto is taken from the Greek word for 8, inspired by its address at 888 Westheimer. There will be Greek dishes on the menu as well as cuisine from Italy, Spain and other Mediterranean countries. In charge of this culinary amalgamation is Chef Yotam Dolev who is moving from his executive chef role at Hamsa to take over the kitchen at Okto. To create the menu, he has collaborated with Hai Avnaim, lead chef at Doris Metropolitan. Melissa Rogers, who helped to oversee operations at Doris Metropolitan in New Orleans and also Hamsa, will do the same at the new concept. With its management roles coming from within, Sof Hospitality has sought to keep its staff with training that helps them grow with the brand and build careers with the company.
The Tiger Shrimp at Okto get a kick from the arak.
Photo by Becca Wright
The menu items at Okto include seafood starters such as Tuna Crudo with feta, olive and parsley gremolata and main dishes such as Tiger Shrimp with arak buerre blanc
or Octopus with Romesco. The Branzino en Papillote with roasted tomato, garlic and asparagus is an example of the fresh Mediterranean ingredients incorporated into the offerings. There are other proteins as well including, Steak Rossini and Lamb Chops plus vegetarian delights like the Eggplant Carpaccio. Regular patrons of Sof Hospitality will find familiar sides like Greek Salad, Snow Peas and Lemon Zest Fries. And of course, there will the amazing bread service including Frena, a flatbread often called Moroccan focaccia.
The bar program will feature a producer-driven wine list plus classic and craft cocktails. The Okto G&T made with Shishito-infused Still Austin gin is an example of one of its signature beverages along with the Olive Oil Martini and Pajarote Punch.
The interior is both moody and magical.
Photo by Becca Wright
The 4,200 square-foot space was designed by Sof's interior designer Lindsay Madrigal of LM Designs. Guests are greeted by the attractive bar which sets the mood with its DJ booth and energetic atmosphere. An expansive kitchen with large windows adds to the kineticism. Dim lighting and dark green green colors create a moody atmosphere while velvet upholstery and marble tables add a luxurious feel. An expansive patio lies behind sliding glass doors offering a Mediterranean oasis of greenery.
These appetizers will get the party going.
Photo by Karbach Brewing Co.
, 2032 Karbach, will celebrate its grand opening August 30 at Karbach Brewing Co., one of the largest breweries in Houston. Located behind the brewery off Mangum, the 5,000 square-foot restaurant offers guests wood-fired pizzas made with Neapolitan-style dough plus an array of Italian-inspired appetizers and salads. In addition to the food, there are 20 Karbach brews on tap with rotating seasonal beers and unique flavors from its limited, on-site only F.U.N. Series.
Chef Edward Hoyos is heading the kitchen at the restaurant. He said in a press release, "Our focus on creating exceptional pizzas made from scratch daily sets us apart and allows us to showcase Karbach's commitment to quality and innovation."
The Big Tex offers Lone Star flavors.
Photo by Karbach Brewing Co.
The menu offers a variety of pizza in 10-inch and 16-inch sizes. Guests will find pies such as Hot Honey Pepperoni, The Greek, Al Pastor, and The Pub, a classic pizza loaded with pepperoni, pork sausage and mushrooms. Thinking out of the pizza box, the team has also created The Big Tex made with smoked, brisket, Love Street BBQ Sauce and cilantro and onions. Guests may also create their own pizza with a variety of toppings.
There are hearty appetizers such as Baked Ricotta, Meatballs and some of the biggest mozzarella sticks we have ever seen. To counteract the sauce and cheese, customers will find a selection of salads like The Chop, Caesar and The Antipasto.
Beer keg lights, neon brights and colorful imagery create a casual and up tempo vibe.
Photo by Karbach Brewing Co.
Karbach's General Manager of Retail Operations, Ted Rowell, said that pizza has been a staple of its brewpub menu since 2015 and it has wanted to expand its pizza program for some time. He added, "This new space provided us with the perfect opportunity and integrates seamlessly with our Biergarten for a complete brewery experience."
Owners Surpreet Singh and Preet Paul Singh flank Chef Jassi Bindra (center).
Photo by Kahani Social Group
, 3201 Louisiana, is coming to Houston this fall. We first reported about the fried chicken concept from the owners of Amrina back in May
. Now, the team at Kahani Social Group have announced a new concept to open adjacent to the upcoming Pok Pok Po. Slated to open a few weeks after the fried chicken eatery, Bol
will be a fast and fresh bowl concept of Indian flavors.
The menu will feature grilled meats, vegetables and grains paired with house-made hummus, sauces and dressings, showcasing local farms and quality suppliers. It will open for lunch and dinner with counter service.
Co- founder of Kahani Social Group, Preet Paul Singh, said in a press release, "With Bol, we wanted to create a concept that blends the vibrant, bold flavors of Indian cuisine with the simplicity and convenience of a bowl. It's a fresh take on tradition, designed for modern lifestyles without compromising on quality or taste."
Shake Shack is closing two Houston stores.
Photo by Evan Sung
is closing nine locations across the country by September 25 due to poor performance and two of them are in Houston. Both the Galleria location at 5015 Westheimer and the Montrose store, 1002 Westheimer, have permanently closed according to internet listings. We reached out to both stores with no answer and the online ordering is unavailable for either location.
Shake Shack first arrived in Houston with the opening of the Galleria restaurant in November 2016, followed by locations across Houston including Downtown, Katy Freeway, Rice Village, Montrose and Minute Maid Park.
The company revealed the closures in a filing
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission August 27, 2024. One statement read "These closings are expected to optimize the company's footprint in these states and maximize profitable growth moving forward, and are not anticipated to impact the company's plans to open additional Shacks in these states."
Google lists a Shake Shack location at 700 Town and Country Boulevard and we have reached out to see if that location will open as expected.
Tavern by Hearsay
The Tavern sign remains.
Photo by Anthony Rathbun
, 737 Preston, opened last month at Market Square Tower, a luxury apartment complex in the heart of Houston's Downtown District. Houstonians may recognize the address as the former space of Underbelly Hospitality's Georgia James Tavern which closed in July 2023. GJ Tavern may be gone but, conveniently, its lighted Tavern marquee still remains. A grand opening is in the works for the new tavern.
Landmark Hospitality recently opened another Hearsay location at Levy Park bringing the Houston locations up to five plus one in Galveston. The 'chic antique' style of the other Hearsay iterations is seen at the Tavern version as well with dark woods adding a traditional flair while modern lighting and furnishings keep it contemporary.
Cocktails and Indian-inspired dishes are some of the specialties at Tavern by Hearsay.
Photo by Anthony Rathbun
The menu is eclectic with American cuisine and globally-inspired fare mingling together to create a menu that has something for everyone including vegetarians. In keeping with the tavern theme, there are British pub favorites like Fish & Chips while a number of Indian-inspired dishes like Paneer Steak Sandwich and Tandoori Pizza offer creative fusions of flavors. Every tavern should have a burger and this one does along with a grilled chicken tandoori sandwich, a wagyu hot dog and Crunchy Ahi Tuna tacos.
An extensive list of cocktails includes Georgia on My Mind made with Old Forrester and El Pepino, a lime and tequila cocktail that gets a hint of cucumber and cilantro. There are also mocktails such as the Watermelon Chile and Pineapple Express. Guests may add 5mg of CBD to the mocktails for an additional cost.
Tavern by Hearsay is also open for brunch from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m with a menu of pastries, breakfast sandwiches, chilaquiles, biscuits and gravy, omelets and more.
Buttermilk Baby
, 600 N. Shepherd, is getting very close to debuting at M-K-T Heights. Slated to open this September, the 'cool casual' concept from Berg Hospitality will blend fine-dining elements with fast-casual service, as a twist on the All-American soda fountain and diner. With a menu of comfort food and a partnership with Carvel, the iconic American ice cream shop, it will transport guests to the 1950s with vintage-inspired decor that promises to be Instagram-worthy.
Cuban sandwiches are popping up all over thanks to Yuma HTX.
Photo by Miriam Leek-Meira
began popping up at Catbirds, 1336 Westheimer, this month and will continue to do so every Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. It has also added additional pop-up locations including Rice Village Farmers Market on the first and third Sundays of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Heights Mercantile Farmers market on the second and fourth Sundays of each month.
Owners Miriam Leek-Meira and Michael Hartley, along with partner and co-founder Alexandra Quintana, are aiming to bring the vibrant flavors of Cuban cuisine to Houston via their eclectic menu of sandwiches. The duo are the culinary brains behind the concept creating traditional Cuban sandwiches as well as creative fusion versions. The couple have a great deal of combined experience in the industry and currently operate a micro-bakery, MMH Provisions, though according to a Facebook post they will be scaling back MMH as they roll out Yuma HTX.
It was through MMH Provisions that Leek-Meira and Hartley met Quintana, who is of Cuban heritage. She approached the couple with the idea for Yuma HTX. The partners are hoping to eventually open a brick and mortar location.
Michael Hartley and Miriam Leek-Meira are cooking up inspiration.
Photo by Yuma HTX
Everything is made from scratch including the bread, for which they are well-known. The menu is still being tweaked as the owners experiment with different flavors and inspirations. There will be trad sandos like the Cubano, Pan con Bistec and Pan con Lechon but also fusion creations such as the El Penny, a Cubano/banh mi sandwich that was inspired by one of the partners' nieces who is of Cuban and Vietnamese heritage. Leek-Meira herself is Brazilian so she is working on a pan con bistec
that incorporates Brazilian flavors. And because of Chef Hartley's background in Cajun and Creole cuisines, there will more than likely be some influences from those as well. There's also a Pan con Croqueta with croquetas
, ham, Gruyere, pickled onions and mustard on Cuban bread.
Sides vary from pop-up to pop-up but might include tostones
, yucca frita
and pao de quijo
, a delicious Brazilian cheese bread.
Rap artist and entrepreneur Bun B welcomes U of H fans to have a trill experience.
Photo by Dylan McEwan
will debut at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston beginning with the Cougars' season kick-off August 31. The sister brand of the insanely popular Trill Burgers will be located in the concession area at Section 138 near the student entrance at ICON Gate 2.
Trill Tenders will share the space with Trill Burgers, giving sports fans the opportunity to try both. In addition to the OG Burger Combo, there will be the Trill Tenders Combo with three tenders, Cajun cut crinkle fries, Soy OG and Pink OG dipping sauces. The combos will be served in special scarlet red UH-branded Trill Burgers and Trill Tenders packaging.
Restaurants Reported Open August 2024:
Credence and Sidebar, 9757 Katy Freeway, opened August 20
Dough Zone Dumpling House, 11805 Westheimer, opened August 19
Doves Restaurant, 3103 Main, opened August 23
Dozier's BBQ and Meat Market, 6222 FM 359, reopened August 20
Hearsay Levy Park, 3728 Wakeforest, opened July 19
Hong Kong Food Street, 23015 Colonial Parkway, opened mid-August
Hungry's, 5750 Woodway, opened August 19
La Cocina de TJ, 9101 Sienna Crossing, opened July 20
Lady M Confections, 12270 Westheimer, opened August 14
Lavish Eats HTX, 8318 Southwest Freeway, opened late July
The Monk's Indian Bistro, 9626 FM 1960 bypass, opened June 2
Plume, 100 W. 23rd, opened July 26
Seaside Poke, 7670 Katy Freeway, opened August 3
7-Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, 3830 SH-105, opened August 1
Tumble 22, 10403 Katy Freeway, opened July 22
Restaurants Reported Closed August 2024:
La Calle Tacos, 3321 Ella Boulevard, closed temporarily due to fire (other locations still open)
Proud Pie, 3522 S. Mason, closed its storefront July 1