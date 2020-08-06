 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Ride your bike to a restaurant and help out the Houston food service industry.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Ride Out For Take Out And Support Houston Area Restaurants

Houston Press | August 6, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Continuing through August 9, a special "Ride Out For Take Out" event hosted by Reserve Supply Company seeks to get people on motorcycles out and about and buying takeout food at local restaurants.

Reserve Supply, a men's clothing store and motorsports store, 2205 Washington Ave, says that many of its customers work in the restaurant industry. Usually by this time of year, Reserve Supply has hosted a summer bike night. "Since hosting a bike night is not possible at this time we came up with Ride Out For Take Out," the Facebook entry says.

The goal of Ride Out For Take Out is to help local restaurants and create some social media buzz at the same time. We are asking customers, friends, and family to consider riding their motorcycle to a neighborhood restaurant and get take out. Post a picture and tag @reservesupplycompany, tag the restaurant you visit, and use #rideoutfortakeout. We will run this promotion from Tuesday, August 4th through Sunday, August 9th. On Monday, August 10th we will pick our favorite photos. Prizes for the best photos will range from, a Reserve Supply Company gift card, a pair of Rev'It gloves, Red Wing Heritage boots, a Bell Bullitt helmet, and shoes from Vans. Good Luck and Enjoy!

Thanks to the coronavirus, restaurants in Houston are operating on severely limited dine-status,

So start revving and make some stops at restaurants through the area that could use your support. 

 
