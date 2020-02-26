Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Rodeo Specials, Just in Time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Giddy up, y’all! With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo taking over the city from Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 22, it’s officially Rodeo season. And these Houston-area restaurants and bars are getting in on the fun. From succulent bbq brisket sandwiches and smokehouse burgers to steaks the size of Texas, here are the Rodeo Specials you’ll be wanting to get down on this season.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby

Picos is getting in on the Rodeo action from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 20. Guests can start the week with 50 percent off Fajitas for Two and happy hour drink specials on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. From Wednesday through Friday, happy hour will run from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., including $7 margaritas and select beers for $3. Rodeo season food specials include Chamorro De Puerco Carnitas Style and Cowboy Steak, available every day of the week. Gold Badge holders will receive a free appetizer with purchase of two entrees (one special per table).

Axis Lounge at Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South

Royal Sonesta Houston is featuring half-priced bar snacks all day at Axis Lounge during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, from Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 22. Guests are required to show their event ticket from that day to unlock the special, which features items from bbq pulled pork and Nashville chicken sliders to crispy rock shrimp.

Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby

Kick off Rodeo Season with live country music at this restaurant, bar and honky-tonk destination. Come early and enjoy the Deer Camp Quail Runners ($14), a bowl of Hill Country Venison Chili ($7/$13) or the popular Damn Goode Burger ($12); then stick around for live music all weekend beginning at 11 p.m., featuring Bri Bagwell (2/27), Dale Watson (2/28) and Copper Chief (2/29).

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, 1204 Caroline

Head to the HoB Houston to enjoy a Smokehouse Platter featuring a choice of pulled pork, chicken, brisket, half-rack baby back ribs or andouille sausage ($20, $30 for two, $40 for three). Each platter is served with bbq beans, Southern street corn, dill pickle chips, jalapeno-cheese cornbread, coleslaw and three house-made bbq sauces.

EXPAND Dig into Jax Grill's Brisket Sandwich on Texas toast. Photo by Victoria Christiensen

Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd, 6510 South Rice

Jax Grill will offer a selection of rodeo-themed menu specials throughout the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season, including a Smokehouse Burger topped with bbq brisket, gouda and chipotle coleslaw ($12.95 with potato salad), a Brisket Potato ($9.95) with all the propr fixin’s, and a Brisket Sandwich on Texas toast ($11.95 with potato salad)

Mendocino Farms, 5510 Morningside, 609 Main, 1111-05 Uptown Park

Mendocino Farms collaborated with famed pitmaster, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road Texas BBQ, to create a made-for-Houston exclusive sandwich inspired by the rodeo. The Black Tie Brisket Club features Malekian’s brisket (smoked with French oak wine barrel wood), nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, white truffle aioli, pickled red onions and arugula served on a toasted onion challah bun for $12.95. In keeping with Mendocino Farms’ mission of giving back to the community, $1 from each sandwich sold will be donated to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Educational Fund through the entirety of the sandwich's run through May.

Revolve Bar + Grill at Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South

It’s getting hot in here with the Texas themed Hotel Derek’s Revolve Bar + Grill’s rodeo offering Newly appointed executive chef Rishi Singh, formerly of Boheme, is bringing the heat with The Blazing Saddles rodeo special, featuring three Ribeye Steak Tacos ($16) topped with habanero mango salsa and a generous helping of smoked refried beans on the side. The special is available Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 22 during lunch and dinner service.

Safina Mediterranean at InterContinental Hotel – Medical Center, 6750 Main

Safina Mediterranean and The Naturalist bar located will be serving up a Rodeo-inspired dish all day for the duration of the Rodeo (Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 22). The Pressed Pulled Pork Sandwich ($12) features roasted pulled pork, Spanish chorizo, house made pickles, marinated tomato, Gruyere cheese and salsa verde.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer

State of Grace invites you to kick back with its Rodeo cocktail special, available all day from Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 22. A classic New Orleans style cocktail, The Rodeo Milk Punch is made with bourbon (Jim Beam), milk/cream vanilla blend and a grated nutmeg garnish ($11).