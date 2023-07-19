Houston's Hottest Happy Hours This Summer

Houston's summer weather is tailor-made for refreshing frozen drinks and icy cocktails. Unfortunately, we don't have the swaying palms and crashing blue waves of a tropical island getaway. While some of us have the funds to escape the ongoing heat advisory and wander off to foreign lands and beachy resorts, many of us are cringing at the social media photo dumps of our friends and acquaintances as they cool off in the waters of the Caribbean or sip Guinness in an Irish pub.
Our only satisfaction is the thought of the credit card bills that await them in the upcoming months. And just like the rest of us, they'll be searching for less expensive options for drinking and dining out in the Bayou City we call home.
One of the best options for a bargain day out is the tradition of the after-work happy hour. While the free buffets of the 1990s are long gone, many bars and restaurants offer specific bar bites menus to go along with the drink specials, making happy hour, or social hour as many are now called, a late afternoon or early evening option for going out.
So for those who have an afternoon open for a friends' get together or just need to release steam after a hard day dealing with Holly in HR, we have a list of some summer happy hours that will put the smiles back on our faces without burning through our budgets.
Happy hour specials are subject to change. Some are available only in the bar and on the patio while a few are also offered in the dining room. While most are Monday through Friday, some establishments have daily deals. It's best to phone ahead to confirm.
Cheap, Cheerful and Casual:
Carraba's Italian Grill
, six Greater Houston locations
This Italian favorite launched its summer happy hour last month and it has some great deals in its C Bar. It's available daily in the bar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The drink deals include $7 specialty cocktails like Passion Pear Spritz, Pomegranate Martini and Italian Old Fashioned. It also offers Peroni and Bud Light draft for $3. A select array of spirits is available for $6 including Absolut, Bacardi, Lunazul Blanco, Jim Beam and Crown Royal. There are pitchers of sangria for $25.
The $7 Bites menu offers Bruschetta Caprese, Meatball Sliders, Vegetable Focaccia Bites and more. There are two curated happy hour charcuterie boards, each for $15. Guests in the bar can add two glasses of house wine for an extra $10 or premium wine for an additional $15.
click to enlarge Craft Pita
Happy hour is meant for sharing.
Photo by Rebekah Flores
, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1725 and 1920 Fountain View, 832-804-9056
This casual Mediterranean restaurant offers dine-in happy hour deals at both locations every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Diners can enjoy half-off specials on all shared plates (mezze
) including hummus, labneh
, babaganoush
, fries, falafel, roasted potatoes, roasted cauliflower, Lebanese flatbreads and salads such as fattoush
, crispy tahini and tabbouleh
.
It also has $4 local beers and bottles of Lebanese wine for $30 during happy hour.
Echoes Cafe
, 900 Richmond, 713-497-5204
Located in Montrose, this art and music-inspired cafe offers a summer happy hour menu Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 1/2 price bottles of select wine, $6 sangria and $3 Lone Star tall boys. Specialty cocktails such as the Juanga Daiquiri (guava), Los Panchos Carajillo, Caribbean Queen and the Rosanna Shuffle are $9. There are gin and tonic specialties for $10.
Echoes has dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with $9 appetizers such as its Trio of Dips, Fried Zucchini and Potato Croquettes. There are also entrees and desserts.
click to enlarge Eloise Nichols
The Mid Lane Margarita is a cool 8 bucks on happy hour.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 2400 Mid Lane, 713-554-0136
Though its namesake matriarch, Eloise Nichols Adair, passed away this past June at the age of 99, the restaurant and bar is still running strong in her honor. For happy hour it is offering $1 off all small plates + shares such as the Joe's Hot Chicken + House Pickles and Zucchini Chips. Cocktails are $3 off along with $5 draft beers and $7 glasses of house wine. The happy hour burger is a bargain at five bucks.
Some of its signature cocktails are the Mid Lane Margarita, Eloise G+T and the Spirit Animal, all available for $8 during happy hour which runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Eunice
Draft beer is $5 at Eunice.
Photo by Michael Anthony
, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, 832-491-1717
Executive chef Drake Leonards has created a Cajun-Creole menu that incorporates Texas and Gulf Coast ingredients at this Upper Kirby restaurant. For its daily happy hour it offers 30 percent off house wines, draft beer and classic cocktails. There is a selection of $8 happy hour snacks plus Gulf oysters for $1.50 each. The happy hours is every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hando
Cocktails are fun at Hando and Kanpai Club.
Photo by Al Torres Photography
, 518 W. 11th, 713-393-7425
This 22-seat Japanese sushi hand roll restaurant has a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $7 house cocktails such as Hando Clarified Milk Punch and Matcha Highball. Its $5 bar bites menu includes Curry Croquette, Geso Karaage, Wasabi Shumai and Shrimp Kakiage.
Its sister concept cocktail bar, Kanpai Club, is accessed through Hando and offers a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. plus a late night happy hour Sunday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. to midnight.
J-Bar-M Barbecue
, 2201 Leeland, 713-534-1024
Located in the East End, this barbecue joint has its Smokehouse Social happy hour running Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 summer cocktails including Watermelon Ranch Water, Peach Tea Whiskey Smash, frozen margaritas and more. There are $4 wines by the glass and $4 draft beers.
click to enlarge Kenny and Ziggy's
The Schmutzy Fries get drenched with pastrami cheese sauce.
Photo by Paula Murphy
, 1743 Post Oak Boulevard
When K&Z relocated its famous deli and restaurant, it also added a full bar, perfect for the happy hour crowd. From Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests in the bar can indulge in bites such as fried or baked Potato Pirogen ($6.95), Fried Kreplach ($6.95) and Crispy Zaft Tots ($13.95) with pastrami, cheese and potato. There are also Homemade Potato Chips ($6.95), Homemade Knish ($5.95) and its over-the-top Schmultzy Fries for $14.95. Other bar menu items include Lox & Latkes, Spinach Artichoke Dip and Pastrami & Swiss Sliders.
Wines by the glass, cocktails and beer are half price. There are daily dinner specials available, only in the bar as well.
click to enlarge Kirby Ice House
Pick your poison.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, three Houston area locations
With locations in Upper Kirby, Memorial and The Woodlands, Houstonians across the city can take advantage of the happy hour drink deals Monday through Friday. Draft beer is $1 off all day long while happy hour specials run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $7 Crown Royal, Bulleit, or Don Julio Silver. House wine is $6 by the glass and there are $5 Deep Eddy flavored vodka cocktails.
Kirby Ice House also hosts a rotating list of food trucks at each location so check out its website for the calendar.
click to enlarge
The $5 frozens at Loro are cold and refreshing.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Loro Asian Smokehouse
, 1001 W. 11th, 713-9302326
This casual eatery from James Beard Award-winning chefs Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin has such a great deal for happy hour, we checked it out ourselves very recently here in the Houston Press
. Its Boozy Slushees such as Frozen Gin & Tonic, Mango Sake, Vietnamese Coffee and sangria are all $5. Our favorite is the frozen Rum Colada which is available without alcohol as the Pina Horchata. There's also the Yuzu Spritz for five dollars as well as a couple of beers like the Saint Arnold Lawnmower ($5) and Kirin Ichiban ($4). There is a small happy hour selection of $5 wines and sake or guests can opt for a bottle of select wines for $22.
There are plenty of social hour bar bites like the Green Curry Hushpuppies, Smoked Wings, Pulled Pork Tostadas and Smoked Salmon Dip. There are four sandwiches on the happy hour menu and our favorites are the Caramelized Onion Cheddar Burger ($8.50) and the Pulled Pork Sandwich ($7) which gets a taste of Thailand with papaya salad, peanuts, yuzu kosho
aioli and Thai herbs.
click to enlarge Los Tios Mexican Restaurants
A margarita happy hour is our favorite.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, six Houston locations
With a newly opened location off Buffalo Speedway, this Mexican restaurant from Adair Concepts has expanded to six city-wide spots to get chips and salsa and cold margaritas. Diners can get $1 off all beers and the house margaritas are only $5, frozen or on the rocks. The happy hour specials also include its famous Los Tios Puffy Queso for $5.
The deals run Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mandito's Tex-Mex
, 5101 Bellaire Boulevard, 713-590-7333
The newest restaurant from Palacios Murphy opened this past April in Bellaire. It began its happy hour June 1 with a menu of select $8 cocktails and bites plus $4 beers. The $8 cocktail menu includes its house margarita, a rotating seasonal cocktail and its Paloma. There are also $8 bites like bean and cheese nachos, cheese quesadillas, large guacamole and large queso.
Maria Rita's Tex-Mex
Maria Rita's happy hour has all the elements of true joy: chips, queso and frozen margaritas.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, 8445 Gulf Freeway, 281-888-1909
Though it's situated on the side of the Gulf Freeway in an out of the way spot, it's worth exiting the Interstate 45 traffic for Maria Rita's reasonably-priced Tex-Mex cuisine and cold drinks. Its happy hour is still a very generous one running Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the bar and dining room. Those who plan well can also take advantage of the inexpensive weekday lunch menu which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The happy hour deals include the House Rita ($3), Maria Rita ($5), bottle beer ($2.50) and a 10-ounce draft for $2. It also offers its Queso Classico, chili con queso in a fried tortilla, for half-price.
click to enlarge The Rustic
Pop a rita into your mouth at The Rustic.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, 1836 Polk, 832-321-7799 and 1121 Uptown Park Boulevard, 832-321-7775
This live music venue, bar and restaurant is budget-friendly and family-friendly (restaurant and patio) daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Its happy hour is available in the bar, on the patio and in the dining room with $5 frozen drinks such as House Margarita, Frose and Mule. There's usually a $5 featured cocktail plus $5 bites like Wild Boar Meatballs, Texas Tamales and Cracklin' Deviled Eggs.
The Legendary Margarita comes with a mango pop in a large frosty goblet for $9. It's worth it.
Tacos El Patron
Tacos El Patron is a hidden gem.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, 12303 N. Eldridge, 281-653-9555
This little taco restaurant is located in a Cypress shopping center but its tacos are getting rave reviews and we agree, as we reviewed here in the Houston Press
. Its $5.99 happy hour specials run Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include options such as an order of three street tacos (one meat choice), two cheese fried quesadillas, two carnitas sopes or nachos. It also has $5.99 margaritas, micheladas, wine, sangria and beer deals.
Posh Penny-pinching:
Backstreet Cafe
, 1103 S. Shepherd, 713-521-2239
Known for its lovely outdoor patio, this classic restaurant has a summer happy hour special Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with half-price bottles of rose wine. It also offers its Board + Bottle deal with an option of a cheese board or bruschetta board plus a half-bottle of happy hour wine for $32.
Its bar menu includes burger sliders for $9.50 and red pepper hummus for $9. There are beer and cocktail specials as well.
The Big Casino
, 908 Congress, 713-224-9500
This upscale lounge and restaurant is located in Houston's downtown historic district. While its resident DJ brings in the late-night party crowd, the happy hour is a little more laid-back. It runs Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $6 glasses or $25 bottles of house wine. There are craft cocktails such as the Casino Royale ($8), made with Ketel One vodka, Citadelle Gin, Lillet Blanc and lemon. Other $8 cocktails on offer include Old Blue Eyes, High Roller and Jackpot. There are also $4 beer options like Dos Equis, Shiner Bock and Corona.
The happy hour food menu features chicharones ($8), whipped ricotta ($9), a chilled shrimp salad roll ($6) and deviled eggs ($6).
click to enlarge Caracol
Summer is perfect for roses and whites.
Photo by Paula Murphy
, 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, 713-622-9996
Chef Hugo Ortega's restaurant celebrates Mexican coastal cuisine so it's a great spot to relax with its oysters and tropical beverages. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a new bonus addition of Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Some of the happy hour fare on offer includes Tortitas de Ostiones ($11), a dish of breaded oysters on toasted bread with guacamole and pinto beans. There are also brisket sliders ($9.50), wood-roasted pork ribs ($9.50) and Tostaditas de Campechana ($8).
Happy hour wines are $8 by the glass and $32 per bottle. Cocktails include Spicy Pineapple Paloma ($8), Mojito Classico ($8), Red Wine Sangria ($8) and its Y Porque No Margarita ($8). There are select bottles and cans of beer for four dollars.
Caracol has also launched its weekend Rose & Sauvignon happy hour for the summer. Hours include Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with half-price bottles of rose and Sauvignon Blanc.
click to enlarge Georgia James
Catch the summer breeze on Georgia James' rooftop terrace.
Photo by Norton Creative
, 3503 W. Dallas, 832-241-5088
The award-winning steakhouse from Underbelly Hospitality has a rooftop happy hour sure to please those with steakhouse dreams on burger budgets. The bar menu from executive chef Greg Peters includes French Onion Sliders ($15), Pork Rinds & Pimento Cheese ($6), Chicken Liver Pate Crostini ($8) and the Tomato Sandwich ($7). For seafood lovers, there are Peel & Eat Shrimp ($15) and 10 Gulf oysters for $20.
The cocktail menu has been created by famed local mixologist Sarah Troxell and includes a selection of $12 drinks like the Summer Spritz (gin, elderflower and sparkling rose) and the Strawberry Margarita. There's also the Black Manhattan made with rye whiskey and Averna. The good new is, the happy hour is daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. exclusively on the rooftop.
Guard and Grace
, 500 Dallas, 346-326-0789
Chef Troy Guard's contemporary steakhouse is known for its prime steaks and fresh seafood. While it's definitely on the fine dining side, there are still deals to be had during its social hour which runs Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Drink specials include $5 domestic beer, $8 well drinks, $9 house wine and a $10 daily cocktail. For bites, there are oysters on the half shell for $1.75 each, a Korean Chicken Slider ($3.50), Oak Grilled Beef Slider ($3.50) and a Smoked Wagyu Beef Brisket Taco ($4). Beef Fat Fries are $5 and the house-made queso can be ordered with green chili ($8), chorizo ($9) or a choice of steak or crawfish ($14).
Incanto
, 1426 Yale, 281-888-7609
This hotspot recently opened in the Heights and is already in the happy hour swing with 50 percent-off beer and wines by the glass., Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is also offering half-off cocktails such as its house drinks like the Decadente and La Pera Martini plus classics like Pimm's Cup and Espresso Martini.
Its shareable specialties such as the Paradisco, served in a disco ball, are also discounted for happy hour. It has a dinner menu but the happy hour bites menu is still in the works.
click to enlarge Le Colonial
The Cha Gio ( crispy pork and shrimp rolls) are $10 on happy hour.
Photo by Neil Burger
, 4444 Westheimer, 713-629-4444
This upscale dining destination serves a mix of Vietnamese and French dishes and has a special happy hour that it calls Saigon Social. It's available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features $10 glasses of select wine and exotic cocktails. It has a $10 menu of light bites as well including Five Spice Frites, Crispy Shrimp and Pork Rolls and Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings.
Marmo
, 888 Westheimer, 832-626-3400
This chic steakhouse is a perfect fit for those who crave Italian glamour but are still waiting on their passport renewal to arrive. From Sunday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Marmo has a buzzy social hour in the lounge, at the bar and on the patio. Guests can sip on $5 Peroni beer, $6 select glasses of wine or choose one of the $8 cocktails. There is an array of $7 pastas including Rigatoni alla Vodka, Veal Bolognese or Polpette. There are also $2 oysters on the half shell, served with Calabrian chili mignonette.
Money Cat
You don't need lots of money to be a fat cat at Money Cat's happy hour.
Photo by Kimberly Park
, 2925 Richmond, 281-974-3735
This Japanese restaurant from owner and executive chef Sherman Yeung has a social hour with special cocktails such as Japanese Old fashioned ($12), Orenji Sunset ($11) and a Lychee Cosmo ($10). There is a house red and a house white wine for $6 a glass along with $3 Japanese beers such as Asahi, Kirin, Kirin Light and Sapporo. There are two sake choices from J Genshu like the Maneki Wanko Lucky Dog for $5 or Little Sumo for $6.
Bar bites include Tempura Pickles ($4), Brussels Sprouts ($5), Maitake Karaage ($8) and Wagyu Yaki ($14), two skewers of American wagyu with shiso bearnaise
. There is also a selection of makimono
(sushi rolls) such as Hama Nashi ($8), Yuzu Aitsu ($8), Spicy Crunchy Tuna ($8) and Hon Shishito ($9). Happy hour has been extended at Money Cat to 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Musaafer
, 5115 Westheimer, 713-242-8087
The modern Indian restaurant has chef-inspired pre-dinner aperitifs Sunday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with cocktails such as the Raspberry Lychee Martini, Camac Street, and classic margaritas for $14. Select wines are available for $35 by the bottle and $10 by the glass.
click to enlarge Navy Blue
Navy Blue's Fried Grouper Sliders are delish.
Photo by Duc Hoang
, 2445 Times Boulevard, 713-347-7727
Aaron Bludorn's homage to modern American seafood and Texas Gulf Coast ingredients is a perfect summer happy hour destination Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All drinks on the cocktail menu are $10 and oysters are four bucks apiece. This happy hour is a little pricier than some with items such as Caesar salad with baby gem lettuce, boquerones
(Spanish anchovies) and parmesan ($16) or Smoked Mahi Mahi Dip ($15). We can vouch for the Fried Grouper Slider ($12) as being especially tasty, having tasted it at Southern Smoke last year.
Ostia
, 2032 Dunlavy, 713-324-9288
This Montrose Mediterranean/Italian restaurant launched its first-ever happy hour last month with chef-driven summer specials and seasonal bites including bar snacks like Speck ($10), Chicken Liver Pate ($8), House Chips + Olives ($5) and Focaccia +EVOO ($4). For drink deals, there are $4 beers, $6 spritzes and a selection of $10 cocktails and wines by the glass.
The happy hour prices are available in the bar and on the front and side patios.
click to enlarge Pacha Nikkei
The Pulpoyaki are dough balls made with octopus, chicharron powder, botija aioli, takoyaki sauce, bonito flakes and nori.
Photo by Marco Torres
, 10001 Westheimer, 832-834-5697
This Peruvian-Japanese restaurant offers bar specials Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a bonus happy hour Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is also live music on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For cocktails, there are signature drinks in the $7 to $9 range such as the Chilcano ($8) made with pisco, lime, Angostura bitters and ginger ale, garnished with mint and lime. There are also $5 beers and a selection of house wines for $8. The Nikkei Bloody Mary ($7) is made with shochu
instead of vodka.
Bar bites include the Mini Ceviche Classico ($12), Pulpoyaki ($7), Gyoza Frita ($8) and Spicy Tuna Maki ($10).
PS-21
, 2712 Richmond, 346-571-8988
Located in Upper Kirby between Kirby and Buffalo Speedway, chef and co-owner Philip Schmit's new restaurant has a summer happy hour Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with dishes such as Petite Mediterranean Tart ($10), Crab Bomb ($12) and deboned Chicken Wings ($9).
Co-owner Sebastien Laval has created the seasonal Le Botanist cocktail menu and the $12 social hour drinks include Coffee Old Fashioned, Improved Bees Knees and White Cosmo.
click to enlarge Rainbow Lodge
Rainbow Lodge offers a cool respite from the crazy city.
Photo by Jerry Smith
, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666
This elegant bayou-side log cabin offers happy hour in its Tied Fly Bar. There are bar bites like its famous Smoked Duck Gumbo ($9), Fried Texas Quail Bites, and its Big Board ($24), a charcuterie selection of meats, sausages, cheeses, nuts, olives, spreads and pickled veggies.
Select glasses of wine start at $5 and there are $3 beers and $5 house martinis. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge Tony's
Tony's Mini Cheeseburger is $12 during happy hour and is made with Akaushi beef.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778
This Houston institution lost its famous proprietor, Tony Vallone, in September 2020 but his wife Donna Vallone continues his legacy along with executive chef Kate McLean. While some folks may save Tony's for special occasions and important business lunches, its happy hour offers an opportunity to experience its old school glitz without draining the bank account.
From Tuesday to Friday bar guests can enjoy its happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with deals like $5 well cocktails, select glasses of wine and beer. Its take on a Paper Plane cocktail, The Mile High Shot, is only $6 during happy hour. It has a bar menu with some dishes discounted for happy hour like Italian Meatballs ($9) and Foie Gras Cotton Candy ($12). Other sweets and snacks on offer include Salted Caramel Popcorn ($4) and the Sweet Tree ($8), a red velvet cake pop with fruit, candy and sparklers.