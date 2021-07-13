Tacolandia Returns to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
With the help of presenting sponsor Mission Foods, the Houston Press is happy to announce the return of Tacolandia to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on October 16.
Because of health restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Houston Press presented Tacolandia Truck Stop in January which allowed patrons to pick up their food and beverage kits at a drive-thru. But his time, the special event is back to an in-person stroll among the vendors.
Today, Tuesday July 13, presale tickets are available through 9 a.m. this Friday.
General admission tickets for the event from 4-7 p.m. on October 16 are $25 and entitle bearers to entry at 4 p.m., unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors and entertainment. Beer, wine and cocktails are available for purchase.
For $65, VIP ticket holders get into the event an hour earlier (3 p.m.) and in addition to the GA ticket amenities, also get three drink tickets to use at the VIP private bar, access to VIP restrooms, access to the exclusive VIP lounge with VIP only taco samples.
Participating Restaurants to Date:
Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal
El Tiempo
Hughie’s Tavern & Grille
JQs Tex-Mex BBQ
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
La Catrina Taco Truck
Los Tios
Pier 6 Seafood
Puebla's Mexican Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
For more information, visit the Tacolandia website, facebook and ticket central.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.