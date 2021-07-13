Tacolandia Returns to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

With the help of presenting sponsor Mission Foods, the Houston Press is happy to announce the return of Tacolandia to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on October 16.

Because of health restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Houston Press presented Tacolandia Truck Stop in January which allowed patrons to pick up their food and beverage kits at a drive-thru. But his time, the special event is back to an in-person stroll among the vendors.

Today, Tuesday July 13, presale tickets are available through 9 a.m. this Friday.

General admission tickets for the event from 4-7 p.m. on October 16 are $25 and entitle bearers to entry at 4 p.m., unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors and entertainment. Beer, wine and cocktails are available for purchase.

For $65, VIP ticket holders get into the event an hour earlier (3 p.m.) and in addition to the GA ticket amenities, also get three drink tickets to use at the VIP private bar, access to VIP restrooms, access to the exclusive VIP lounge with VIP only taco samples.

Participating Restaurants to Date:

Click Virtual Food Hall

El Quetzal

El Tiempo

Hughie’s Tavern & Grille

JQs Tex-Mex BBQ

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

La Catrina Taco Truck

Los Tios

Pier 6 Seafood

Puebla's Mexican Kitchen

Siphon Coffee

For more information, visit the Tacolandia website, facebook and ticket central.