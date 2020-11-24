Thanksgiving Grocery Store Hours 2020

By now, most Houstonians have cemented their Thanksgiving plans. Some are opting for dinner with their pandemic pod while a few have made the decision to travel the roads or airways. Whatever the case, someone will forget the cranberry sauce or the marshmallows for the sweet potato casserole. We have a list of stores for the "oops, I forgot" folks out there. However, be forewarned that more stores are closed this Thanksgiving than previous years, so it's best to plan ahead.

Aldi: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Costco: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Thanksgiving: Closed

CVS: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours

Fiesta Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (stores may vary)

Food Town: Thanksgiving Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H-E-B is in the holiday spirit.

H-E-B: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Stores are open 6 a.m. to noon. Curbside runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pharmacy is closed.

H Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours /Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pharmacy is closed.

Randalls: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A turkey for me and a turkey for you.

Sam's Club: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Sprouts: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours/ Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Target: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Trader Joe's: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Walgreens: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular Hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours (store hours vary)

Walmart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Whole Foods already has Christmas trees.

Whole Foods Market: Thanksgiving Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.