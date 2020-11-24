 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

^
4
| Grocery Guide |

Thanksgiving Grocery Store Hours 2020

Lorretta Ruggiero | November 24, 2020 | 4:30am
Shoppers search for the right-sized turkey.
Shoppers search for the right-sized turkey.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
AA

By now, most Houstonians have cemented their Thanksgiving plans. Some are opting for dinner with their pandemic pod while a few have made the decision to travel the roads or airways. Whatever the case, someone will forget the cranberry sauce or the marshmallows for the sweet potato casserole. We have a list of stores for the "oops, I forgot" folks out there. However, be forewarned that more stores are closed this Thanksgiving than previous years, so it's best to plan ahead.

Aldi: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Costco: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Thanksgiving: Closed

CVS: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours

Fiesta Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (stores may vary)

Food Town: Thanksgiving Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H-E-B is in the holiday spirit.
H-E-B is in the holiday spirit.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

H-E-B: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Stores are open 6 a.m. to noon. Curbside runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pharmacy is closed.

H Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours /Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pharmacy is closed.

Randalls: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A turkey for me and a turkey for you.
A turkey for me and a turkey for you.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Sam's Club: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Sprouts: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours/ Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Target: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Trader Joe's: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Walgreens: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular Hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours (store hours vary)

Walmart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Whole Foods already has Christmas trees.
Whole Foods already has Christmas trees.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Whole Foods Market: Thanksgiving Eve: 7 a.m. to 10  p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.

