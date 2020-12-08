Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020

Festively decorated for the holidays, The Annie Cafe & Bar is offering its regular menu and a few chef specials this Christmas Eve.

Though the holidays may look a bit different this year, these Houston area restaurants are ready to welcome guests (with social distancing protocols, of course) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Christmas Eve

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, 713-804-1800

The festively decorated restaurant will be open for lunch or dinner on Christmas Eve, with its regular menu and a few specials by executive chef Robert Del Grande. Call 713-804-1800 or visit OpenTable for reservations. The Annie is closed on Christmas Day.

Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The French bistro will be offering a special Christmas Eve menu created to give diners a taste of the season as it is in France, with a prix fixe feast ($69++) that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or at-home (order by Tuesday, December 22 for pickup Wednesday, December 23). Dine on foie gras, onion soup, duck à l’orange, buche de noel and more. Christmas Eve dining will feature open seating at 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. Reservations are required and a $40 deposit via PayPal confirms the reservations. The regular menu will not be available Christmas Eve.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The charming restaurant and patio will be open for limited seating Christmas Eve Dinner, offering an à la carte menu with live jazz by Bob Chadwick and complimentary eggnog. Hours run from 3 to 9 p.m.

Black Bear Diner

Houston-area locations of Black Bear Diner will be open on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu in addition to special three-course Holiday Dinners and Family Meals for dine-in and pickup, including the Prime Rib Dinner, Holiday Ham Dinner and Roasted Turkey Dinner. All meals are served with red skinned mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread stuffing, Italian Green Beans, soup or salad, warm cornbread muffin and pumpkin pie. Prices range from $19.99 to $69.99.

Brio Italian Grille

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Buca di Beppo

The family-friendly Italian kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

The three-course Cena de Noche Buena menu ($49) features dishes such as sopa de bacalao, pescado en papillote, and roasted pineapple pistachio cake, plus more choices and a Christmas punch amuse bouche.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

The Christmas Eve and Day Dine-In Menu (starting at $48/person) includes a 16 or 20-ounce Prime Rib served with au jus and horseradish cream.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

On Christmas Eve, Fielding's local with be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hugo's,1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Enjoy a three-course Cena de Noche Buena with live music by Viento. Highlights include tamal Azteca, short rib mole poblano, tres leches and more.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Along with the regular dinner menu, McCormick & Schmick's will be serving an exclusive prix-fixe menu all day on Christmas Eve and Day.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700; 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946

Morton’s The Steakhouse is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, serving families a three-course Chateaubriand menu for $75 per person, minimum of two people. This menu is available for dine-in or to-go. The menu includes a Winter Salad, Chateaubriand for Two, Black Truffle Mashed Cauliflower, Creamed Spinach and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes and La Bête Noir. Morton’s full a la carte menu will also be available.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire Seafood Room will be open on Christmas Eve offering an a la carte menu. Hours vary by location.

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

This holiday, the River Oaks restaurant will have its well-decorated dining rooms and its kitchen serving a fitting feast from a special Christmas Eve ala carte menu. The menu includes a number of regular favorites as well as an equal number of holiday specials, plus a variety of desserts from the dessert cart. The Christmas Eve Feast in the restaurant will be available from 5-10 p.m. (the restaurant will close at 11 p.m.) and reservations are encouraged.

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer, 713-977-2544

Guests can enjoy a special Christmas Menu ($75/person), featuring a 26-ounce Prime Rib au jus with choice of two sides and a dessert.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

Tony’s will open and serving its Italian fine dining menu on Christmas Eve.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-400-3330

Christmas Eve Dinner will feature an a la carte menu from 5 to 9 p.m., with live music from 5 to 8.

Christmas Day



Black Bear Diner

Houston-area locations of Black Bear Diner will be open on Christmas Day, offering its regular menu in addition to special three-course Holiday Dinners and Family Meals for dine-in and pickup, including the Prime Rib Dinner, Holiday Ham Dinner and Roasted Turkey Dinner. All meals are served with red skinned mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread stuffing, Italian Green Beans, soup or salad, warm cornbread muffin and pumpkin pie. Prices range from $19.99 to $69.99.

Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, 346-227-5139

The Post Oak Hotel restaurant will be offering a special menu, with recommended reservations for Christmas Day. The Christmas Dine-in Menu ($85/person) includes choices from Texas Game “Pate En Croute” and Carved Prime Rib Au Jus to Lemon Sponge Cake and Grand Marnier Crème Anglaise.

Brio Italian Grille

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo

The family-friendly Italian kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

The Christmas Eve and Day Dine-In Menu (starting at $48/person) includes a 16 or 20-ounce Prime Rib served with au jus and horseradish cream.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

Fielding's local will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Guests can expect Christmas features and all the usual favorites.

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-812-6932 (The Grand Ballroom), 713-685-6713 (TRIBUTE), 713-685-6840 (The Manor House)

TRIBUTE restaurant offers an à la carte menu featuring holiday fare and “Tex-Lex” inspired favorites on Christmas Day, with family photos in the hotel's Great Room Lobby and inviting holiday décor throughout the property.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Along with the regular dinner menu, McCormick & Schmick's will be serving an exclusive prix-fixe menu all day on Christmas Eve and Day.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700; 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946

Morton’s The Steakhouse is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, serving families a three-course Chateaubriand menu for $75 per person, minimum of two people. This menu is available for dine-in or to-go. The menu includes a Winter Salad, Chateaubriand for Two, Black Truffle Mashed Cauliflower, Creamed Spinach and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes and La Bête Noir. Morton’s full a la carte menu will also be available.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire Seafood Room will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day offering an a la carte menu.

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer, 713-977-2544

Guests can enjoy a special Christmas Menu ($75/person), featuring a 26-ounce Prime Rib au jus with choice of two sides and a dessert, on Christmas Eve and Day.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Pinstripes is offering a special Holiday menu for dine-in, with features from braised short ribs bordelaise sauce to freshly baked apple pie, available through January 3.

Rainforest Cafe

Rainforest Cafe will offer an Adult Christmas Dinner ($25.99, prices may vary) and a Kids Turkey Dinner ($12.99, prices may vary) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Rustic, 1121 Uptown Park, 832-321-7775

The Rustic invites guests to deck its halls and and Drink The Tree on Christmas Day. The kitchen and bar will be open on Christmas evening from 4 to 9 p.m. for its annual celebration of opening hot tamales and drinking cold beer.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Christmas Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to dish@houstonpress.com.