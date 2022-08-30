Houston Bars and Restaurants are Celebrating Labor Day 2022 with Brunches, Take-Home Picnics and More

From special Monday brunches and specially priced cocktails to family-friendly holiday festivities and take-home party packages, here’s where to get the best dining deals in Houston this Labor Day.
8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas
8th Wonder Distillery will open its doors early on Labor Day, starting at 1 p.m. and kicking off Grisby's Gras Season. Menu highlights include New Orleans strip topped with crawfish etouffee, Cajun hot dog and chicken and sausage gumbo.
a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer
Pop the bubbly at this Champagne-fueled hotspot, which is teaming up with Moët & Chandon for a Labor Day Soirée on Monday, September 5th. Guests can sip by the glass or order by the bottle at brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended..
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby
The Picos Cooler Packs features four and six pack quantities available as top-shelf or house margaritas, with frozen and on-the-rocks options. Additionally, the restaurant offers a variety pack option for the frozen with different flavors including regular, strawberry, and mango, as well as its half gallon and full gallon to-go margaritas. The Fajita Feast Packs offer a variety of beef and chicken options that come with rajas, fresh guacamole salad, pico de gallo, red and green salsas frescas, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, choice of corn or flour tortillas, housemade corn chips and choice of rice and beans. Orders can be made online.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad is bringing some American classics to its beer garden on Labor Day, hosting a free screening of cult classic film Office Space, burgers and dogs from Umbrella Fellas and Punchline Mondays, Axelrad’s weekly comedy night in the upstairs room starting at 8 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Usually closed on Mondays, Backstreet will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the holiday.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 2101 Washington
This hot new cocktail bar and pizza joint invites guests to enjoy cocktail like the Half Frozen French 75 ($11, frozen gin, lemon, and simple, topped with sparkling wine, candied lemon) and Sausage-Feta Pizza ($18, house-made sausage, confit onions, feta cheese).
Dish Society, multiple locations
On Monday, September 5, Dish Society restaurants will recognize Labor Day by hosting Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then dinner until 10 p.m.
Goode Co. Barbeque Highway 290, 20102 Northwest Freeway
Goode Company Barbeque on Highway 290 is returning to full-time service, seven days a week this coming Labor Day, inviting Houstonians to celebrate the holiday with live entertainment from Bo Brumble from 5 to 8 p.m., plus complimentary beverages from Tequila Arette and Eureka Heights Brew Co. and various family-friendly outdoor games, all while dining on its covered, pet-friendly patio.
Goode Company Taqueria, 4902 Kirby
The restaurant will be open early at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 5, serving its famous Tex-Mex breakfast and brunch menu until 12:30 p.m.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The picturesque Heights patio and cocktail bar is offering up a Burger & Beer special on Labor Day, featuring the signature Bordelaise Burger or Classic Burger, plus any canned or bottled beer, for $14. Guests can also sip on the $9 Labor Day featured cocktail, Jala-Pina Margarita, with tequila, pineapple-guava, agave and jalapeño; and enjoy the Break-Even Bourbon special, showcasing Weller 12-Year bourbon poured at cost while supplies last.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Usually closed on Mondays, Hugo’s will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the holiday.
Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd
Kin Dee will offer 20 percent off for service industry staff all day on Monday, September 5, plus live music.
La Calle Tacos & Tortas, 401 Gray, 909 Franklin, 3321 Ella
The Mexican street food spots will be celebrating Labor Day with three frozen cocktails priced at $5.99 — Frozen Margaritas, Piña Coladas and Frozen Mojitos — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Maize, 14795 Memorial
Guests can enjoy Labor Day deals for Sunday brunch and Monday morning from 11 a.m. to to 3 p.m. both days. Enjoy $12 Costillas de Puerco (baby pork ribs, bbq sauce, and slaw), $14 Mexican Burger (prime meat, fresh avocado, onion tomato, and crispy bacon), $10 Crema de Maize (roasted corn chowder, apple smoke bacon, potato and thyme, cream), and Corn Tres Leches (soaked corn sponge cake, fresh strawberry-infused three milk).
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
Molina’s offers fajita fiesta packs, plus add-on house favorites like Jose’s Dip, crispy taquitos and Nancy Ames Nachos, as well as Molina’s Margaritas by the gallon ($99) or half gallon ($50). At least 24-hour advance notice requested. All are available for online ordering and curbside pick-up.
Morton’s The Steakhouse, multiple locations
Guests can celebrate with a three-course dinner with family and friends from Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 8, complete with an Artisan Goat Cheese Salad, 6-ounce Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Parmesan Truffle Matchstick Fries and more.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Both locations are celebrating Labor Day with light, refreshing menu features including Carpaccio de Sandia (thin sliced watermelon, queso panela, melon vinaigrette, toasted pecans) and Crudo de Red Snapper (Gulf snapper, cucumber, salsa amarillo, red onions).
Patterson Park, 2205 Patterson
On Saturday, beer buckets will be abundant as college football kicks off; and the bar offers $5 bloody marys and $5 mimosas all day until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The treehouse bar will also have a Labor Day weekend-only specialty cocktail, the Treehouse Touchdown.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
This Labor Day, Pier 6 will offers Ocean Water and Piña Colada cocktails made with Blue Chair Bay Rum for $6 all day, plus fresh oysters, seafood dishes or the legendary cheeseburger from the weekend menu. Guests can also enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m. and kid-friendly activities including a bouncy castle, cotton candy and popcorn, and face painting from 1 to 4 p.m.
Postino Wine Cafe, multiple locations
All five Houston locations will offer three ways to save through September 5, including free delivery every week day via postinowinecafe.com (for direct online orders only, not valid on third party sites) and a special deal on Thursday, September 1, when the legendary $25 Bruschetta Board and Bottle of Wine deal (usually reserved for Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 p.m.) will be available all day long. Lastly, members of Postino’s brand new wine club, Wine Cult, will receive a complimentary glass of wine through September 5.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s is offering a South Texas Picnic Labor Day Pack including mesquite-grilled chicken, mesquite-grilled baby back ribs, Sylvia's famous potato salad, Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, corn tortillas, sopapillas and chips with salsa (feeds four with leftovers for $60 plus tax and gratuity). Advance orders are suggested and welcome beginning Friday, September 2.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
On Labor Day Monday, the Katy sushi spot will offer half off all yakitori (excludes A5 skewer) and half off bottles of all cold sake, both available to dine-in and to-go customers, as well as $2 pours of hot sake for dine-in only.
Treebeards, multiple locations
Running from Saturday, September 3 to Monday, September 5 all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Treebeards will offer happy hour drink specials, including select wines for $7, specialty cocktails for $8, $6 draft beer, $5 imports and craft, $4 domestic, and $2 off all other glasses of wine and cocktails; plus discounts on shareables like the Fried (or Not) Deviled Eggs for $5, Catfish Hushpuppies for $8, Pimento Cheese for $10, Crab & Shrimp Queso for $8, and Fried Green Tomatoes for $4.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Hugo Ortega’s casual Mexican street food spot will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the holiday.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Holiday deals include The Willie's Triple Play ($3 Frozen Ritas, $3 Frozen Jack & Cokes, $3 Draft Beers) and The Willie's $6 Yard (fill a $6 Yard Glass with a Frozen House Rita or a Frozen Jack & Coke).
Yelo, 23119 Colonial
Yelo’s picnic pack offers the chance to mix and match any two bánh mì, two specialty cafe su da or tea drinks and get a snack sampler of Yelo curry fries or curry fish balls ($28 for two people, $14 more for each additional person, up to four people). Picnic packs are available Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 (Yelo is closed on Mondays).