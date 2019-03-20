Late Night: Izakaya

the Sheng Jian Bao (pan-fried pork bun), the Szechuan beef, and the Chik’n Dumplings…Dumplings. The Szechuan beef stuffed dumplings hit the table piping hot. So hot that with the clumsy poke of a chopstick, warmth and aroma is ushered straight into the face of the guest. The beef filling mixed with carrots and green onions is so comforting it's like coming home from college for the first time and sitting down to enjoy a genuine, home cooked meal. Crisp crunch from the sear on one side, steamed homemade dough on the other.

The Szechuan chili oil isn't kick-you-in-the-mouth spicy, but rather, it pleasantly warms the palate, just like a hand warmer in a mitten. To extract the perfect amount of heat from the chilis, chef uses a sugar thermometer to hold the oil at the perfect temperature for the perfect amount of time.



Gaston staged at Sarah Place to learn authentic Chinese dishes eventually placing his emphasis on dumplings. For weeks he learned from a woman named Achin who spoke no English. Gaston was able to convince her and her husband to come work mornings at Izakaya making dumplings, they even turned the raw bar into an enclosed, proper dumpling making station. Gaston works in tandem with the couple making fillings and dough. Xiao Long Bao pork soup dumplings are one of the items that can be found along with pork, vegetable, and seafood, steamed or pan-fried. Piping hot Szechuan beef dumplings. Photo by Kate McLean Xiao Long Bao pork soup dumplings are one of the items that can be found along with pork, vegetable, and seafood, steamed or pan-fried. The ramen section covers its bases with: Miso, Kimchi, Shoyu, Tomato. Vegetarian, FRIED CHICKEN, and what's this— the "Mazemen Ramen" featuring brandy-cured foie gras. The "Mazeman Ramen," which, traditionally, are noodles served in a light broth finished with a ladel of hot fat poured over the top, gets a serious upgrade at Izakaya with garlic velouté that's then mounted with brandy cured foie gras. And be sure to order a side of the addicting Goma ae, the sesame paste which Gaston describes as, "sweet and salty and just perfect." Lots to sip upon, but perhaps the most unique are the sake "go-cups," a portioned cup of unfiltered sake that's a popular treat in Tokyo though relatively hard to find outside of Japan.







In the dumpling section, chef recommends trying