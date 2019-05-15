The Morning Scramble: Boomtown Coffee Main St. Café & Bar

Fitting breakfast into the morning rush can be tough even in a town like Houston where good restaurants are everywhere. In this occasional feature, we’ll be highlighting some of the best places to hit up for your workday or weekend first meal of the day.

In March, the downtown space formerly known as Honeymoon Café and Bar underwent a few minor renovations to unveil a bigger, brighter Boomtown Coffee minus the waft of cigar smoke— and with the addition of a full bar. The new location, now ever so metropolitan in the middle of busy foot traffic traveling down Main and Congress, is an especially convenient breakfast hub before or during a busy or lazy morning. Whichever it may be.

Boomtown Coffee proudly sources beans from around the world to be roasted locally, ground fresh and slow-dripped into a hot demitasse at 7:39 in the morning. Or perhaps a midday macchiato with Mill-King foam all'onda. From the soil to the cup, the process is detailed for all to see on the walls of the naturally lit, spacious café.

Breakfast tacos are rather substantial in comparison to the familiar gotta-go foil wrapped torpedos. “The Boomtown Taco” for $5 does the trick; fried egg, melted Grafton cheddar, black beans, and avocado with salsa on the side. Other variations served in the wholesome corn tortilla are roasted potatoes, house-made chorizo, and “spicy braised 44 Farms chuck” beef.

The Ricotta Toast is a hearty portion as far as “toasts” go and not cloyingly sweet. Vanilla beans dance throughout the whipped ricotta, trumpeting their true flavor.The toast underneath is crisp and grainy; so nutritious, you’ll have to double check you didn’t slip into a pair of Chacos this morning on accident. Candied pecans and strawberry slices generously adorn this breakfast toast like a decorative Christmas sweater found at the Nutcracker Market. Honey drizzled all over.

We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Photo by Kate McLean

A side order of latkes on a breakfast menu is rare and should be taken advantage of. Be sure to ask for a ramekin of house-made jam, not jelly; there’s a difference.

Smoked Salmon Benedict, Daily Quiche, Parfait, breakfast sandwiches: all present and accounted for on the menu. This busy location makes a happy post or quick grab-and-go, just one of many downtown enhancements provoking a smile from busy worker bees nearby.

Boomtown Coffee Main St. Café & Bar

300 Main

Opens at 7 a.m. and serves breakfast until 3 p.m.

281-846-6995

boomtowncoffee.com