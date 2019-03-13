Late Night: Nancy's Hustle

Walking through the door of Nancy’s Hustle at 10:45 p.m. this isn’t Houston; it’s Chicago. And it’s not 2019; it’s 1974 as vintage Harvey Mandel flicks notes backed by a symphony all over the restaurant. Romanced by sound and the warm, yellow lighting scheme, this cult favorite serves as a cozy respite known for slinging quick, creative dishes of delicious, especially late at night.

Open until midnight Tuesday through Sunday, a limited food menu begins at 11 p.m. and typically consists of these all-stars: Lamb Dumplings, French Fries with chili aioli, Nancy Cakes, Parmesan and Pancetta Croquettes, Wood Grilled Half Chicken, and the Burger.

Try them all, but definitely get the burger because it’s one of the best in Houston. How brilliant to combine seemingly polar opposites: the English muffin and brioche, into a happy marriage that yields sturdy, yet rich handlebars. It’s good this bun has some strength to it because everything in between is juicy. American cheese—the one and only, is melted over a double patty with house-made pickles, chili aioli, and diced red onions. It’s just big enough for a lady to hold in one hand as she slowly savors, bite by bite. Combined with a full plate of fries and even more chili aioli for just $15; this late night meal is a no brainer.