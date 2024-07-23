Where to Drink and Celebrate National Tequila Day in Houston

National Tequila Day is bringing the fun on Wednesday, July 24, and several Houston restaurants are ready to celebrate. From all-day happy hours to margarita-soaked parties, here’s where to get your drink on in Houston this National Tequila Day.
Alicia’s Mexican Grille, 26326 Northwest Freeway
In honor of National Tequila Day, the Cypress location is hosting a special Tequila Tasting Event beginning at 6 p.m., sponsored by Don Julio, Astral, Herradura and Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia brands. Tickets are $59 plus tax and gratuity.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby
Picos is home to one of the largest agave selections in Texas. In celebration of National Tequila Day, Picos is offering an all-day happy hour, specialty Tequila Food menu running July 19th-24th, specialty Tequila Flight Offerings for the dining room, and tequila samplings throughout the day in the dining room and bar on July 24th. Don’t miss out on these specials at Food and Wine’s pick for the top bar in the nation for tequila!
Auden, 3737 Cogdell
Say cheers to National Tequila Day with $8 Margarita Rosas, featuring LALO Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, guava, pomelo, lime and rose water.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum Boulevard
Celebrate with margaritas or by trying Candente’s recently-introduced tequila flights; the Highland Tequila Flight ($22) features oche, blanco, reposado and anejo and the Lowland Tequila Flight ($22) with Herradura Blanco, reposado and anejo.
Chuy’s, multiple locations
Chuy’s has all-day drink specials for dine-in customers. Add $2 to turn any fresh-squeezed rocks or frozen 'rita into a grande; top it with $1 floaters; or sip $5 top-shelf tequila shots. Pair it with $5 chips ‘n’ dips and $5 queso during happy hour.
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
All seven Houston-area locations will toast to the beloved Mexican spirit with $5 Regular House Ritas or $10 Jumbo Margaritas.
Granger’s, 1200 Binz
This new Museum District restaurant and watering hole is offering $10 Tequila Mockingbirds all-day, made with blanco tequila, cucumber agua fresca, strawberry puree, Cointreau, fresh cucumber, strawberries and jalapeño.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Enjoy $10 margaritas all-day, with choices including the Jala-piña, Watermelon Cooler, Raspberry-Lychee, St. Margarita and Agua Fresca Margarita.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West
Guests can enjoy special on the Margarita Flight, offered for $10 and with flavors including Strawberry, Mango, Desert Pear and Regular.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
The neighborhood watering hole will be offering $7 Don Julio Silver cocktails from 2 to 7 p.m.
La Calle Tacos, 401 Gray, 909 Franklin, 3321 Ella
La Calle Tacos & Cantina is celebrating National Tequila Day with Tequila Flights, Draft beer and mezcal at 50 percent off at its Downtown and Bagby Park locations and 10-ounce Margaritas for $5.99 at all locations.
La Mex, 1223 West 34th
Indulge in specialty tequila flights from $30 to $55 and Cheesy Tex-Mex TV dinners $18.95.
Mandito's Tex-Mex, 5101 Bellaire, 9910 Gaston
From 2 to 6 p.m., Mandito’s offers eight items for $8 each, including its Classic Margarita (on the rocks or frozen), Paloma or Seasonal Frozen drink.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Guests can enjoy half off on all Tequila selections, from the Fresa Cantarit and Tequila Sunrise to Tommy’s Margarita and the Palomita.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Both locations will be serving Prickly Patron Margarita for $10. The cocktail combines a frozen Ninfarita with a shot of Patron Reposado and prickly pear syrup and is served in a festive Patron souvenir bottle. https://ninfas.com/
Reset Rooftop Lounge, 606 Dennis
Reset is offering its popular Kiss My Peach cocktail for $11 (regular price is $14) with Don Julio Blanco, Peach liqueur, Lemon, Turbinado and Tajin. Happy Hour will also be available with select $3 cocktails, Old Fashions and Margaritas for $8, select Red and White wines for $6 and select shots for $6.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Enjoy special Tequila Flights for $28. Choose from the Plumed Serpent, featuring tequila and watermelon purée; Tranquilo Es Mio, with tequila, tamarind and cantaloupe syrup; and the Happy Wife, Happy Life, with tequila pineapple and jalapeño.
Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway
The Bunker Hill location is toasting to National Tequila Day with $5 Margaritas all day. https://treebeards.com.
Verde Garden, 2817 West Dallas
The Tex-Mex hotspot is offering a $30 Margarita Flight with Raspberry, Chamoy/Mango and Passion Fruit margaritas as well as $15 single swirl margaritas. Doors open at 11 a.m.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Enjoy $12 Warwick margaritas all day long.