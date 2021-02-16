Fish Fridays: Where to Eat in Houston During Lent 2021

Chef Philippe Verpiand's bouillabaisse will be featured at both Etoile and Brasserie du Parc during Lenten season.

The decadence of "Fat Tuesday" is gone and the 40 days of Lent have begun (running now through Saturday, April 3). While the period of prayer and atonement traditionally includes the sacrifice of meat in the form of meat-free Fridays, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor, as these Houston restaurants are proving. From fish tacos and vegetarian entrees to Friday seafood specials, these local restaurants are offering tasty seafood, veggie and meat-free dishes to get you through the Lenten season.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar ,1101-11 Uptown Park

Chef Philippe Verpiand will feature his own special bouillabaisse, the unmistakable Provencal fish stew, all day on Fridays now through April 2 at both Uptown’s Etoile Cuisine et Bar and Downtown’s Brasserie du Parc on Discovery Green. Much like the traditional stew which originated with Marseille fishermen, Verpiand’s version rocks freshly caught fish served in a slow-simmered seafood broth. Get it for $25 at lunch and $40 for dinner.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith

Choose from Creole seafood options including grand seafood platters, wood-grilled oysters, grilled Gulf fish and Texas shrimp and grits.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

Every Friday during Lent, Brick House Tavern + Tap is offering its Fish & Chips for $9.99.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a beer-battered fish sandwich topped with shredded iceberg lettuce and tartar sauce with a side of coleslaw, available from February 17 through March 29 for dine-in or online ordering.

Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza

Every Friday during Lent (Friday, February 19-Friday, March 26), Feges will be serving up fish tacos, offering two smoked fish tacos on flour tortillas topped with thinly sliced red cabbage and Alabama White BBQ Sauce and served with a choice of side.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has added the Queso Shrimpico Taco to its menu for a limited time, featuring queso on tempura or grilled shrimp, fresh corn pico, garlic sauce and feta, and seasoned with a sprinkle of Fuzzy Dust on a flour tortilla. Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, February 17 through Sunday, March 28.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer

Every Friday during Lent from 5 p.m. to close, Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering Twin Lobster Tails for $49.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th

This San Leon oyster house makes a choice spot for Lenten dining, offering oysters on-the-half-shell, blackened snapper, tempura fried shrimp, oyster chowder and more.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge

Both locations will be offering a full Lenten Friday menu with ten seafood and vegetarian dishes, including two off-menu combo dishes — a sea bass combo featuring mesquite grilled sea bass, with a choice of a spinach enchilada with salsa verde or Mexican squash enchilada with cream sauce; and a shrimp combo featuring mesquite-grilled shrimp with a choice between the spinach or squash enchiladas with tortillas, pico and guacamole. Both come served with rice and beans and are available for lunch and dinner. Other Lenten dishes include vegetable, cheese or crab enchiladas, house-made ceviche, Mexican shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad with shrimp, fish tacos and mesquite-grilled shrimp.