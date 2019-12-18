Where to Dine in Houston on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020

Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020 with these special New Year’s Eve dinners and bubbly-fueled midnight at these Houston bars and restaurants. Ready to keep the party going? We’re also including festive brunches and early openings on New Year’s Day.

Note: Don’t forget to make your reservations quickly, as these spots are bound to fill up!

New Year’s Eve 2019

This Champagne-popping party spot will be offering its regular menu and a DJ this New Year's Eve.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, 713-804-1800

Join The Annie for an evening of NYE food, specialty cocktails, 2020 swag and live music from singer Bob Luna, accompanied by a pianist, at 7 p.m., followed by The Richard Brown Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are required.

Avenida Brazil Churrscaria Steakhouse, 12000 Southwest Freeway, 281-277-9292; 201 West Bay Area, 281-557-9999; 1400 Reasearch Forest, 281-651-5369

The Brazilian steakhouses will be open on New Year’s Eve, serving high energy, Brazilian-style menus featuring salad bars, seafood and endless signature meats.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The charming restaurant is offering a four-course menu for $79 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. In addition to dishes such as Gulf Coast beignets, scallop crudo, duck confit, New York strip and espresso chocolate cake, there will also be a complimentary sparkling cocktail toast to 2020 at midnight and live music by Bob Chadwick.

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar, 14795 Memorial, 281-531-0696

Join B.B. Italia for an evening of celebrations with tasty food, drinks, party favors and live music by Alicia Gianni. Reservations are required.

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, 713-554-1809; 4319 Montrose, 713-804-4319

B.B. Lemon will be open for lunch and dinner on New Year’s Eve, with hours from 11 a.m. to midnight and party favors and decorations will help get everyone in the spirit. Reservations are recommended.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

Enjoy a fun, festive evening of food, drinks, party favors and live music, as Flash Drive, a super cool DJ and strings group, performs upstairs and on patio (which is covered and heated). There is no ticket fee or prix-fixe menu, so guests can order off the regular menu, however, reservations are required.

benjy’s, 2424 Dunstan, 713-522-7602

The newly reinvented benjy's in Rice Village is offering a special social tasting menu for New Year's Eve, with five shareable plates as well as a complimentary NYE champagne upon arrival ($50 per person). Dine on dishes such as baked oysters with nori-chili butter, brussels sprouts with sunomono sauce and peanuts; tuna poke in coconut sauce, lamb bolognese with mint pappardelle, 44 Farms steak with miso sauce and mom’s chocolate cake. Seating is available from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bernie’s Burger Bus, multiple locations

Bernie’s locations will be open regular hours with the regular menu (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 9:30 p.m. at Heights location).

Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, 713-904-3537

Enjoy a three-course NYE Wine Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Guests will be greeted with a special amuse bouche of torchon of foie gras on toasted walnut and fig bread with cranberry mostarda paired with Brut Majeur Ayala Champagne NV, followed by multi-choice, wine-paired selections from creamy lobster bisque and sous-vide duck with cherry sauce to seared sea bass with lemon-thyme butter and a decadent warm flourless mocha chocolate cake. Pricing is $110 per individual with wine pairing and $79 per individual without wine pairing (excluding tax and gratuity).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The cozy French bistro will be ringing in 2020 with a special NYE dinner, offered in two seatings: 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m. (each seating is two hours). Look out for the menu online.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, 281-501-1187

Enjoy a four-course dinner, live DJ and Champagne at this elevated gastropub. Reservations can be made from 5 to 9 p.m. at $75/person and from 9 to 11 p.m. at $100/person (includes champagne all night and DJ entertainment beginning at 10 p.m.).

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Set on Discovery Green, Brasserie du Parc will be open for dinner on New Year’s Eve serving a limited menu along with DJ music (last reservation time is 10:30 p.m.). Dine on seared foie gras, mushroom ravioli, smoked salmon, roasted duck breast, filet au poivre and steak frites, and crepe a l’orange.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Celebrate NYE with a special dinner menu and seatings from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing, 281-719-8542

Broken Barrel’s special New Year’s Eve three-course menu ($85++) will be offered in seatings from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 .to 11 p.m., with choices such a scallop with saffron farro risotto, braised short ribs and molten chocolate lava cake.

Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 281-974-2889

The burger favorite will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on NYE.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, 713-622-9996

New Year’s Eve at Caracol will feature a special four-course menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity), plus complimentary sparkling toast at midnight. Feast on fire-roasted lobster, braised lamb shank, ceviche, wood-roasted oysters and the famed El Coco dessert.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Enjoy a celebratory New Year’s Eve dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m., with three courses for $55.

Dish Society, multiple locations

All locations will be open with the regular menu and an early close at 8 p.m.

Eddie V’s

Ring in the New Year at Eddie V’s Roaring ‘20s inspired celebration. Guests are encouraged to dress the part while enjoying exclusive plates alongside imaginative cocktails and featured Moet & Chandon Champagne. The evening will begin at 10 p.m. the V-Lounge complete with a live band, red carpet and festive drink displays.

Edgar's Hermano, 1700 Smith, 713-495-7854

The elegant Tex-Mex restaurant will open at 5 p.m. with its regular dinner menu and $20.20 sparkling wine specials.

Emmaline, 3210 West Dalla, 713-523-3210

Emmaline will be offering early seating (5:30 to 8 p.m.) for $75 per guest including a four-course prix fixe menu and a champagne toast; plus late seating (8:30 p.m. to midnight) for $125 per guest, which includes a four-course prix fixe menu, champagne toast at midnight, DJ, dancing and party favors.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile will be open for dinner on New Year’s Eve, serving a special four-course menu for $88++ per person (last reservation time is 10:30 p.m.). Enjoy Maine lobster bisque, seabass in vanilla beurre blanc, prime beef tenderloin in morel mushroom sauce and black chocolate and raspberry mousse.

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, 832-632-6632

Fig & Olive will ring in its first NYE in Houston with a celebratory White & Gold Party and four-course chef’s tasting dinner menu for $95.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500; 1900 Hughes Landing, 281-298-4200

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu. NYE hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer, 832-241-5088

The team at Georgia James is closing out the decade with a menu filled with dishes they love, from caviar and oysters to whole hog to Korean steakhouse-inspired fare. Seating is family-style, as is the meal. The second seating will be paired with live music, a champagne toast and a balloon drop to ring the New Year. Reservations are $125 for 5 p.m. and $150 for 9:30 p.m.

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, 713-337-7321

The Grove will host a special multi-course New Year's Eve dinner to ring in 2020, priced at $45 per person and including a glass of sparkling wine and valet. Guests can choose to start with a smoked caesar salad, TX wedge, sweet potato bisque or local catch fritters with Tabasco honey. The main course includes options like N.Y strip steak with roasted mushrooms and veal demi glace, black drum on the half shell with crab boiled potatoes and lemon-butter emulsion, and pan roasted gnocchi with winter squash and mushroom. Reservations are available and encouraged from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9805

Hay Merchant will have regular service, with a few special menu additions like black eyed peas and cabbage, brisket enchiladas and tons of beer.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Chef Hugo Ortega’s namesake restaurant will offer a four-course, multi-choice menu of inspired Mexican plates this New Year ($79 per person). Dine on yellowfin tuna tostadas, lobster and roasted lamb tacos, fish tamal, grilled tenderloin with mole negro and desserts rocking chocolate, dulce de leche and hazelnut cream.

Jonathan’s The Rub The Original, 9061 Gaylord, 713-465-8200; Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, 713-808-9291

Jonathan’s The Rub The Original will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving its full menu plus nightly specials. Jonathan’s The Rub at Memorial Green will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving the full menu plus nightly specials, including those geared for couples.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

Hit the deli for sky-scraping sandwiches, sizable salads authentic Eastern European entrees and more. Kenny & Ziggy’s will close early on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, 713-955-4765

Celebrate the new year and new decade with La Lucha’s family-style menu, including dishes like jumbo shrimp cocktail martini, golden gnocchi with winter vegetables and greens, fried chicken and biscuits, crawfish fritters and more. The menu is $49.95 per person with the final seating available at 11 p.m.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

Celebrate with a special dinner for $95 per person (think lobster royale, caramelized cheese souffle, foie gras ravioli, beef bordelaise and petit fours) complete with a DJ on both floors, projector for the NYE count down and toast to the new year. Guests can make reservations anytime between 4 to 11 p.m. at either Château at La Table or Marché at La Table. There will be special Champagne celebration from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, 713-629-4444

The French-Vietnamese hotspot is rolling out all the stops for the new decade, with a three course menu featuring Moet Chandon specials and live music for $85. Dinner reservations begin at 5 p.m.

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 832-430-6601

Rock the night away NYE with live music and savory food selections (including the expansive raw bar) at Loch Bar, which will offer chef and cocktail specials all evening long, plus party favors and a balloon drop at midnight.

Lucienne (Hotel Alessandra), 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Hotel Alessandra’s stunning restaurant will offer a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner for $55 at 4:30 p.m., $75 at 6:30 p.m. and $95 at 9:30 p.m. (wine and cocktail pairings can be added at $45 per person). Dine on dishes such as langoustine and crab tartar, housemade burrata, truffle ribeye and Grand Marnier souffle.

MAD, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

Houston’s buzziest restaurant is celebrating New Year’s Eve “in style,” with live DJ sounds along with an exclusive $125 prix fixe menu (including a special vegan menu as well). The restaurant will also be hosting a 1920s themed party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. that includes dancing, passed hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast ($100 tickets available).

Mastranto’s, 927 Studewood, 346-227-8458

The elevated casual restaurant will be featuring a special dinner for New Years Eve (along with a NYE brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)., with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations required, but walk ins will be welcomed for bar sitting or any open tables. Dine on dishes such as scallop ceviche, spaghetti and polpette with burrata, New York Strip, butterfly branzino with Israeli couscous and more.

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South, 713-993-2500

Mastro’s Restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve from 3 p.m. to midnight (and New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Guests can ring in the new decade with a four-course New Year’s Eve menu ($225), with a decadent assortment of seafood and steak selections complete with Mastro’s signature seafood tower, a champagne toast, and live entertainment.

Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations

The Tex-Mex cantina will be open regular hours, offering the regular menu (reservations and private dining available).

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946; 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700

Get classy with a New Year’s Eve steak dinner, warm hospitality and bubbles at this all-star steakhouse. /



Night Heron, 1601 West Main, 713-527-8010

Night Heron will be open for regular service on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day. There will be dinner specials, as well a bigger champagne selection to ring in the New Year.



The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire will be open New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a champagne toast.

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, 713-955-1024

One Fifth is roaring into 2020 like it’s 1919. Think Jazz, old school New Orleans dishes like BBQ Shrimp and Oysters Rockefeller, and Champagne, of course. The restaurant will be serving its regular menu a la carte with some fun specials cooked up by chef de cuisine Matt Staph and his team. Flapper style is encouraged. Accepting reservations until 11 p.m.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The eclectic Southern restaurant invites guests to come early for an extensive a la carte menu of special dishes from 5 to 9 p.m.; or guests can come at 9 and stay to see the arrival of 2019 while enjoying picks from the same special menu, live music from 8 to 10 p.m. and DJ music from from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (plus party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight).

Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer, 832-430-6610

On New Year’s Eve, experience an elegant night on the Mediterranean at River Oaks District hotspot Ouzo Bay, which will feature chef specials and a spectacular saber presentation as the DJ spins into 2020.

Peli Peli, all locations

Peli Peli will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on NYE (9 p.m. for Katy), offering its full menu plus two specials for the holiday: a 14-ounce grilled double bone-in pork chop served with carrot bredie, Drakensburg legumes and apple mint chutney; and an eight-ounce filet of beef Wellington served with Drakensburg legumes and red wine reduction.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-913-6382

Head to Katy Asia Town to dine at this Malaysian street food spot, which will offer extended hours for NYE from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (no break between lunch and dinner). Reservations available.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Located in the heart of Rice Village, this comfortable trattoria will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set in a historic 114-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, the restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve for dinner with reservations from 5 to 10 p.m. Guests can select three courses from its full menu plus a glass of sparkling wine for $79++ per person. Highlights include Buffalo Tenderloin, Alaskan King Crab, Beef Filet, Duck, Quail, Rainbow Trout and more.

Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, 713-759-0202

Enjoy a NYE prix fixe menu of upscale, grandma-style Italian eats for $80++ per person. Dinner will be offered in two seatings: 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, 832-380-2471

Rosie Cannonball will be open regular hours on NYE with a few special additions to the menu

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, 713-658-1995; 5839 Westheimer, 713-780-7352

Wine and wine at one of the city's best steakhouses this NYE. For $119.95++ per ticket, guests get a choice of appetizer, salad, entree, vegetables and dessert. There is a $109.95++ per guest early bird discount for reservations from 4 to 6 p.m.

The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall, 800-392-5937

Ring in the New Year in extravagant style with an evening of dancing, entertainment, food and bubbly, including an array of chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, premium bar, party favors and a champagne toast to countdown to midnight. The three-course NYE menu features an amuse bouche of roast duck confit, roasted beet and goat cheese salad first course, prime tenderloin and lobster ravioli entrée, and chocolate Bailey’s mascarpone tort for dessert.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

Known for its buzzy ambiance and opulent eats, the River Oaks District steakhouse is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Reservations Encouraged.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be open New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. serving its regular menu plus a TQLA & Taco Flight (six petite tacos and a specialty flight from three fine tequilas, $22.99) from 4 p.m. to close.

Tony's, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

The Houston institution will be ringing in 2020 with a full-on party, featuring two seatings (6 to 8:40 p.m. priced at $95; 9:15 p.m. to midnight for $195), a four-course menu and a live band playing hits from every decade.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, 832-409-5785

Get a taste of the globe with a three-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu ($79++ per person) at this new Westheimer hotspot. The first seating runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and the second from 9 p.m. to midnight. Price includes a glass of champagne and live music by DJ John McLaughlin.

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, 346-406-5923

The UB Preserv team will be throwing a New Orleans Style Masquerade Ball, with family style dishes from chef Nick Wong. Dine onCaviar Pani Puri, Crab Egg Foo Yung, Wok Fried Szechuan Gator and more. For dessert, pastry director Victoria Dearmond is making a Bananas Foster surprise. Guests are highly encouraged to bring their most mysterious masks. Seatings will be at 6 and 9:30 p.m. and cost is $150 per person plus gratuity and alcohol purchases. 21+ only. Reservations can be made through Resy.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Featuring the favors of Oaxaca, Mexico from chef Hugo Ortega, Xochi will be open with a four-course prix fixe menu for $79 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dine on dishes such as molotes de platano, sopa de camaron, lamb shank in mole and Oaxacan chocolate mousse.

EXPAND Dish Society invites guests to kick off 2020 with a leisurely New Year's Day brunch. Photo by Debora Smail

New Year’s Day 2020

Enjoy a special New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (close), featuring dishes from the new winter menu.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The charming restaurant is welcoming the new decade with a special New Year’s Day brunch (complete with black-eyed peas for good luck!) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bernie’s Burger Bus, multiple locations

Bernie’s locations will be open regular hours with the regular menu (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 9:30 p.m. at Heights location).

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Brennan’s will be open regular hours on New Year’s Day, with special brunch service offered for the holiday.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, 713-622-9996

Start the New Year with an a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dish Society, multiple locations

All locations will be open with brunch service until 3:30 p.m., followed by an early close at 8 p.m.

Emmaline, 3210 West Dalla, 713-523-3210

Enjoy a New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m.).

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500; 1900 Hughes Landing, 281-298-4200

Enjoy a New Year’s Day feast from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9805

Sous chef Lucas McKinney and kitchen manager Alfonso Leyva will be serving the regular menu with a few brunch specials for the best hangover cure from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Come back to life with Hugo’s Vuelve a la Vida brunch buffet starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $45 per person and $15 per child.

Hungry’s (Rice Village, Memorial), Upstairs Bar and Lounge and NextDoor Bar and Lounge

Hungry’s Concepts will be serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with half price carafes.

Indianola, 1201 St Emanuel, 832-582-7202

Indianola will be serving a buffet with all of the traditional New Year’s Day foods to ensure plenty of good luck, from black eyed peas, greens, cornbread, pork and pomegranate to favorite dishes like shakshuka, New Orleans banana bread pudding French toast, Revival Market holiday ham with red gravy and fried Amish chicken. Cost is $55 per adult, $20 per child (12 and under) and free for children under 3.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

The delis open at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, offering sky-scraping sandwiches, colossal breakfast and salad plates, authentic Eastern European entrees and more.

La Calle, 909 Franklin, 832-735-8226

La Calle is bringing back its all-you-can-eat Menudo, Birria & Pozole New Year's Day celebration. Head here for unlimited eats ($15.99 for the trio) and a selection of boozy drinks, from Caguama Michelada to Mexican beer.

Lucienne (Hotel Alessandra), 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Hotel Alessandra’s stunning restaurant will offer a three-course New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($60 per person). Dine on dishes such as smoked salmon salad, Wagyu braised short ribs and eggs, wild mushroom tortellini and banana cream pie.

Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations

The Tex-Mex cantina will be open regular hours, offering the regular menu.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, 713-842-7188

Monkey’s Tail will be serving brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., offering customers a complementary side of black-eyed peas and cabbage.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946; 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700

The steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Day, offering its signature blend of fine steaks, warm hospitality and award-winning wines and champagnes.

Peli Peli, all locations

All locations will be open regular hours beginning at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-913-6382

Head to Katy Asia Town to dine at this Malaysian street food spot, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (no break between lunch and dinner).

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Prego will be open on New Year’s Day serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and serving the lunch and dinner menu until 10 p.m.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The Lodge will be serving a Southern-style New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering an a la carte menu with Gulf Coast-inspired entrees such as Lump Blue Crab Cakes, Short Rib Benedict, Smoked Duck Gumbo and Lobster Wedge Salad, as well as Texas Bloody Marys, Bellinis, Boozy Hot Cocoa and Champagne. There will also be Black-Eyed Peas for good luck.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, 713-880-8463

Revival Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

Known for its buzzy ambiance and opulent eats, the River Oaks District steakhouse is open on New Year’s Day. Reservations Encouraged.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Enjoy an a la carte brunch featuring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to the New Year. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to dish@houstonpress.com.