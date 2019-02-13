Last Minute Valentine's Day Sweets

For those looking for unconventional Valentine's Day celebration fodder, we've got you covered. But if you know your significant other is looking to pampered with a saccharine spectacle of sugar (and you perhaps forgot to plan ahead), look no further than this list.

Pastries from La Sicilia: For those who hate cake, get them an assortment of freshly baked Italian specialties from this delightful Italian bakery in the heart of Montrose. Who could resist a filled-to-order cannoli, a sprinkle-dipped cookie or a torched lemon meringue croissant? Whether you want to pick up surprise pastries for breakfast or dessert later on, La Sicilia exudes Italian charm through every single item they offer.

Continue Reading

Mini cakes by Fluff Bake Bar. Photo by Fluff Bake Bar

Black Velvet Mini Cake from Fluff Bake Bar: I don't know of any other bakery in Houston that offers such tiny layer cakes that are so perfectly appropriate for two. The deadline has passed to pre-order treats for delivery to your home (take note for next year), but you can still stop by in-store for special treats like red velvet cheesecake, decorated sugar cookies, and of course their regular selection of utterly addicting salty-sweet cookies, tarts, made-in-house ice cream and more. If you're lucky, they may have a few mini cakes available, but if not, the cup|cakes are always a good option, especially if you get the holiday-appropriate Black Velvet (red velvet cake featuring cherry jam and dark chocolate crunch pearls.

Customize a box of gourmet chocolates at Mostly Chocolate. Photo by Artisan Chocolates

Artisan Chocolates from Mostly Chocolate: Looking to upgrade from the Russell Stover collection? Customize a box from Mostly Chocolate from flavors like espresso, salted caramel, PBJ, and milk chocolate for the traditionalist, or unique flavors like black truffle honey, rosemary and olive oil, single malt whiskey or hazelnut and poprocks. There are three exclusive Valentine's Day flavors—cookies 'n cream, champagne, and blueberry parfait—so make sure to capitalize on these special flavors this week! A 6-piece box is $15; a 12-piece box is $30. You can customize them on the website and pick them up in-store.

Cupcake truffles from Ooh La La Bakery. Photo by Dragana Harris

Valentine's Cupcake Truffles from Ooh La La: It's not a chocolate truffle and it's not cake—but it is red, white or pink and possibly adorned with glitter! These bite-sized cupcake truffles at Ooh La La are perfectly portioned and the ideal accompaniment to any V-day gift. Pick one up at any location for $2.75 each or $30 for a dozen.

EXPAND Assorted Valentine's boxes from Bare Bakery are gluten, grain, sugar and dairy-free! Photo by Bare Bakery

Gluten-Free Goodies from Bare Bakery: Forgot to pre-order the special assorted Valentine's box from Houston's premiere gluten- and grain-free bakery? Run into one of the retail locations that sells Bare Bakery goods—Bebidas, Blockhouse Coffee & Kitchn, Nourish Juice Bar, Slowpokes or BlendIn Coffee Club—to find a treat worthy of Valentine's Day, minus the gluten. Some treats may also be sugar- and dairy-free—just ask!

EXPAND Banana caramel cake from Truth BBQ. Photo by Erika Kwee

Cake from Truth BBQ: If nothing says love and affection to you like a giant slice of cake, head straight to the cake display at Truth BBQ where you can choose from made-in-house classic flavors like red velvet, german chocolate, funfetti and more. Each sizeable slice will run you less than $10 but will most likely purchase you a whole evening of happiness.

Personalized love cookies at El Bolillo. Photo by Jacqueline Bonnette

Heart-shaped conchas at El Bolillo. Photo by Jacqueline Bonnette

Pastries from El Bolillo: With heart-shaped conchas and hand-lettered cookies, El Bolillo is your destination for kitschy but tasty sweets. Each item is typically less than a dollar, so why not pick some up for the whole family, a classroom, or your office? Stopping by the bakery is also an excellent excuse to pick up a slice of their inimitable tres leches.