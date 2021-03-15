Where to Eat, Drink and Get Some Luck of the Irish in Houston This St. Patty's Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

From local kitchens cooking up corned beef and cabbage to patio bars flowing with Irish whiskey, here's where to channel your inner Irishman in Houston this St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday, March 17):

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd

Backstreet will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with several specials, offering $8 Irish Coffees all day, 50-percent off Irish Whiskeys, and special Irish Whiskey Flights, plus a three-course Irish Whiskey Menu featuring Guinness beef cheeks and more for $49++.

Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy

To celebrate the Irish holiday, Brasil will be offering $5 Irish coffees, as well as any draft beer and a shot of Jameson Whiskey for $10, all day long.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

Executive chef Joey Chavez and his team will be grilling a special St. Paddy’s menu in the courtyard, including happy hour offerings. The special menu includes grilled oyster Rockefeller, steak and potatoes, stuffed cabbage, plus chocolate chip and mint cheesecake. Festive cocktails such as the Smith St. Shamrock Julep, Irish Trinity and Boozey Bayou Tea will also be available. Pricing is a la carte.

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak

The icehouse will host a special evening of green beer, Guinness, Irish stew and crawfish. There will be bagpipers at 5 p.m. followed by DJ Good Grief from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Creek Group

All locations, including Cedar Creek, Onion Creek, Cactus Cove, Canyon Creek and Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar, will have $2 green Jell-O shots, $4 green beer, $6 Irish Car Bombs and plenty of Guinness. The Creeks will all have crawfish specials, St. Patrick’s food specials and live music, too.

Cowboy Surfer, 827 Frostwood

Cowboy Surfer bar is offering classic Saint Paddy’s Day specials to coincide with happy hour (every weekday til 7 p.m.) deals and the bar’s weekly Open Mic Night (every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.). The bar will offer $5 Jameson whiskey and $5 Guinness along with $1 off wells, margaritas and draft beer and $7 wine as talented local musicians take the stage.

Dog Haus, 8422 Highway 6 North

On March 17, participating locations will be celebrating with drink specials all day long, from green beers and Jameson to pickle back shots.

Good Vibes Burgers & Brews, 1329 East Broadway

Guests can enjoy a green beer and one-third pound burger of their choice with a side of either onion rings, fried pickles, or a pretzel for $15. To keep the party vibe going, DJ Olyn Taylor will be performing on the patio from 5 to 9 p.m.

Freebirds World Burrito

This St. Patrick’s Day, Freebirds is inviting guests to get lucky with free queso with the order of an entree.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights

Stop by any Ike’s location on St. Patrick’s Day, where you can score any sandwich for $7. All you have to do is show that you follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram. The offer is only valid on March 17.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak

The beloved deli is turning into Kenny & O’Ziggy’s for St. Patrick’s Day, offering a corned beef and cabbage dinner with sides and a bottle of cold beer to go with it for $23.95.

Logan’s Roadhouse

At participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations, guests can wash down their meal with green beer from March 17-21.

Max’s Wine Dive (Montrose), 214 Fairview

Corporate executive chef Beto?Gutierrez has crafted a menu that will have guests feeling lucky in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

In addition to its $8 flauta special, Monkey’s Tail will be serving crawfish all day long this Saint Patrick’s Day ($8 per pound). Guests have the choice of regular or jalapeño crawfish and the ability to add on sides of corn, red potato, or a half-pound sausage link..

The Nash, 1111 Rusk

The Nash’s happy hour will go all night for St. Patty’s Day, with drink specials including $3 draft beers, $7 craft cocktails and $5 glasses of wine. Add on eats like the tater tots served with roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca and aged smoked cheddar.

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer

One Fifth Southern Comfort is hosting a shamrockin' crawfish boil to celebrate, inviting guests to wear green and dine on crawfish and more in addition to the regular menu. Available for dine-in or to go/delivery.

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe

The Southern spot will have corned beef and cabbage on the menu this St. Patrick’s Day. Get it with a glass of beer for $20.

Penny Whistle Pub, 1625 Richmond

The popular neighborhood Irish pub will open up early at 3 p.m., offering a special Irish stew on the dinner menu with green beers, jello shots and specials on Irish drinks. Bagpipers will be making an appearance at 7 p.m.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th

The San Leon oyster house is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with live music, green beer, crawfish, plus Guinness and Jameson specials on its gorgeous water-front patio. Reservations are encouraged (and leprechaun sightings are likely).

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day specials from Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, March 21. Limited time items include Guinness Floats ($8), Green Beer ($4) and Pistachio Gelato ($7).

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond

The neighborhood hangout will be serving crawfish for $7.50 a pound with green beers and jello shots. There will also be a pork chop and a big green beer special for $15, $3.50 big green beers, $4.50 green cocktails, $5.50 Irish whiskeys and $6.50 Irish car bombs.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park

The country bar and kitchen invites guests to wear green and safely celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, offering a menu of Rustic eats and 40 beers on tap.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons

Stouts, stouts and more stouts are in store for the brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at its Beer Garden & Restaurant; and beer fans can also sign up for its St. Patrick's Day Virtual Barrel Room Tour on Wednesday, March 17. Lead technical brewer Colin Klingemann will give you a behind the scenes look at the brewing process, while talking with you about the beers and how they were created. Each $80 package includes Double Barrel Russian Imperial Stout, 25th Anniversary Grand Cru, 2020 Bourbon Barrel French Press, Bishop's Barrel No. 25 (Baltic Porter Aged in Port Barrels), Bottle Bishop's Barrel No. 20 (Sorachi Ace Dubbel Aged in Red Wine Barrels with Brettanomyces and raspberries), two Barrel Room taster glasses, one quart of Irish stew with cheddar soda bread. ?Packages can be picked up on Wednesday, March 17 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A Zoom link and password will be emailed to you to join the tour, which will begin at 7:30 that evening. In addition, all through March, you can dine in, drive thru or order curbside pickup and enjoy Irish specials, from corned beef and cabbage to green velvet cupcakes. https://www.saintarnold.com/virtual-barrel-room-tour/

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country

The Tasting Room will be shamrockin’ and rollin’ a special menu available for dine-in only. Get crispy deviled eggs with corned beef tartar and pickled mustard seeds and Shamrock Sparkles featuring green bubbles.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer

Get lucky with Irish-themed food and drink specials, including nine Irish Oysters Kilpatrick with bacon, Irish cheddar, Guinness, Worcestershire, lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt and chopped parsley for $20. Add a Guinness for $3; or try St. Paddy’s Day cocktails like the Irish Old Fashioned, Finnegan’s Wake with Jameson Irish Whiskey, green chartreuse, Luxardo liqueur, lime juice and mint leaves; or Traveler’s Irish Coffee. The specials are available for dine-in only.

The Union Kitchen, 12538 Memorial, 23918 US-59, 3452 Ella, 6011 Washington, 9955 Barker Cypress, 9920 Gaston

From Wednesday through Sunday, all Union Kitchen locations will be offering drink specials such as $2 green Union Brew, $3 Bushmills, $4 Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, $5 Black Bush and $6 Sexton.

Woodshed Smokehouse, 3728 Wakeforest

Celebrity chef Tim Love's restaurant will feature green beer and $9 shamrock margaritas.