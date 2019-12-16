This Week in Houston Food Events: Himalaya and Antone's Fmaous

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

“H-Town Originals” with Himalaya chef Kaiser Lashkari at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its “H-Town Originals” celebrity chef campaign with a new sandwich from Himalaya chef Kaiser Lashkari (a 2019 James Beard nominee). Lashkari teamed up with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the “Indian Masala Patty Melt” ($7.95), featuring a five-ounce ground beef patty, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and garam masala on a brioche bun. Available at Antone’s for the entire month of December, proceeds from every sandwich sold will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

13th Anniversary Events at 13 Celsius

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, continues its series of 13 events celebrating its 13th anniversary this December, with the next fun events including a Thirteen Appellations Flight Night on Wednesday, December 18 and Sunday Supper on Sunday, December 22. See the entire list of events online.

Miracle Holiday Bar Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is now open at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; and on Friday, November 29 at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market. Both pop-ups will be hosting special events throughout the end of the year, including toy drives, holiday movies and specials like Nog Bottle Service (JGB).

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub

Now through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar Santa’s Tavern will transform the Porch Swing Pub, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland, with holiday-themed photo stations, kids photos with Santa, Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults. wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under.

Seasonal Specials

Picos Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has brought back its Picos Tamale Stand, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Monday, January 6. Wrapped in fresh corn husks and with both meat and vegetarian options, the expansive menu of features an array of tamales, moles and salsas from which you can build custom packages including cooking instructions. Prices start at $9 for a half-dozen with various combinations and promotions.

Get the “Honey Bastard” pizza for $10 every Tuesday in December. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Tuesday, December 17

Honey Bastard Tuesdays at Cane Rosso

Every Tuesday in December, the famed “Honey Bastard” pizza is only $10 at Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd. with its housemade mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, and a drizzle of habanero, this once off-menu secret item is now the pizzeria’s signature pie.

Holiday Champagne Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a bubbly Christmas season wine dinner featuring some of the finest champagnes from French Country Wines paired with the five-course French Provence menu. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $129 per person plus tax and gratuity. A $60 deposit via PayPal is required to secure a reservation. Call 713-827-8008 or email Bistro Provence.

Wednesday, December 18

Holiday Lunch at Backstreet Cafe

Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet Cafe,1103 South Shepherd, will offer a special three-course holiday lunch perfect for office parties and get-togethers. Dine on choices such as shrimp and grits, pan-roasted duck confit in pomegranate sauce, profiteroles and more. Cost is $34 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-521-2239. The special lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday Lunch at Xochi

Chef Hugo Ortega will also be hosting a holiday lunch ($34++) at his hot Oaxacan concept, Xochi,1777 Walker, in downtown's Marriott Marquis. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a three-course meal with options from duck enchiladas and molotes negros to catch of the day and tres leches de chocolate. The holiday lunch will also run on Wednesday, December 18. Call 713-400-3330. Check out similar deals at Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, on Tuesday, December 17.

Thursday, December 19

Fall Wine Dinner at Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood

Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood,14315 Cypress Rosehill, will be closing out the season with a four-course fall wine dinner at 7 p.m., pairing labels like Belle Glos and G.H. Mumm with rich plates including lamb soup, seafood stuffed pumpkin, filet mignon with root vegetable risotto and pumpkin cheesecake. Cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Friday, December 20

Free Wine Friday at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will celebrate the season with a Free Wine Friday from 2 to 4 p.m., offering bubbly and wine samples and bottles to purchase for your holiday needs.

Cocktails and Caviar at 8th Wonder



, 2202 Dallas, will host a

event beginning at 7 p.m. The evening will pair four varieties of DR Delicacy caviar with a flight of 8th Wonder Distillery drinks, plus a charcuterie board and take-home gift, for $88 per person.

Friday through Sunday

Lady M Pop-Up at Jusgo Supermarket (Sugar Land)

Lady M New York returns to Houston for another weekend pop-up for the holiday season, setting up shop in Sugar Land inside Jusgo Supermarket, 3412 Hwy 6, on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The menu includes six-inch and nine-inch Mille Crêpe Cakes — each made by hand with 20 lacy crêpes layered with airy pastry cream—in flavors including Signature, Green Tea, all-new Tiramisu and seasonal Marron (chestnut). Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online. Only whole cakes will be available for pre-order, with limited supply for walk-up. Slices will not be available.

Saturday, December 21

Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up at Killen’s

Guests can get a sneak peek at the Killen’s opening in the old Hickory Hollow space at 101 Heights, with a special Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ancient Art of Making Tamales at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as

chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches The Ancient Art of Making Tamales. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Saturday and Sunday

Beers & Cheers Holiday Market at Saint Arnold Brewing

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is hosting a holiday pop-up market this weekend, with local vendors and artisans offering unique gifts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, featuring things like live music, kids root beer floats, a gift-wrapping station and ugly sweaters for sale.

Sunday, December 22

Holiday Brunch at One Fifth Gulf Coast

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will be hosting a Holiday Brunch inspired by Galatoire’s Friday Lunch on Sunday, December 22, with seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dishes will be served family-style and inspired by Galatoire’s Gulf Coast classics. Jackets are not required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged. Cost is $55 per person and free for children under 8. Guests are encouraged to make reservations.