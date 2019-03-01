Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Lobster Friday!

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Friday, opens at 11 a.m.

5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale

The first Friday of a new month means it’s lobster time at Bernie’s Burger Bus. Stop by locations to feast on market price lobster rolls and lobster poutine, including creations like the classic Maine-Style Lobster Roll, Texas-Style Lobster Roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon, and Hot Lobster Roll with warm, butter-poached lobster. cradled in crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun.

Houston Rodeo Brunch at B.B. Lemon

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon is launching an all-new brunch menu, and in honor of Houston Rodeo season, this weekend's wild brunch will feature live music by famed country singer, Rich O'Toole, mechanical bull rides in the garden, and raffles to win four tickets to George Strait at the Houston Rodeo on March 17. Festive rodeo attire is encouraged. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 713-554-1809 or book on OpenTable.

SpringFest at City Acre Brewing Co.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3418 Topping

Beer fans can hit up to a free garden party at City Acre Brewing, where you can wander the shady grounds, take home free lemongrass and grapevine cuttings from the garden, nosh on festival eats from boudin balls and bacon-wrapped drumsticks to deviled eggs and sausage on a stick, and sip on exclusive beer debuts including Holiday Hund cranberry kolsch, Ghost Prost Peaflower Pils and Cedarbraish cedar-aged barleywine.

Texas Independence Day at Goodnight Charlie’s

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

2531 Kuester

Head to honky-tonk Goodnight Charlie’s for a whiskey and vodka-fueled Texas Independence Day party, running all day and night. Bands will be hitting the stage starting at 3 p.m., and the celebration will feature specials from TX Whiskey and Tito's and $2 beef smoked tacos, available from opening until sold out. As always, you can reserve a booth for $200 that includes a bucket of beer and 12 tacos. Email jennifer@goodnighthospitality.com for further details.

Mardi Gras Ball at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Brewing Company will host its second annual Mardi Gras Ball, featuring entertainment by the Bayou City Brass Band, Saint A brews and a buffet of eats from mini muffulettas and shrimp and andouille jambalaya to blackened chicken wings and King Cake. Mardi Gras costumes, tuxedos and gowns are all encouraged. Tickets are $50 person and include the buffet, beer for the evening, a special color changing Hurricane cup and custom Saint Arnold Mardi Gras beads to take home.