Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Local Suds and Wild Game Weenies at Moon Tower Inn

It's all about local beers, great eats and good times at Moon Tower Inn's annual Locals Only Brewhaha.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Locals Only Brewhaha at Moon Tower Inn

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

3004 Canal

The East End craft beer and weenie joint will be joined by plenty of awesome hometown brewers at its fourth annual Locals Only Brewhaha. Sip suds from breweries including Back Pew Brewing, B-52 Brewing Co., Lone Pint, 8th Wonder, Southern Star, BAKFISH Brewing Company and more. The event is free to attend and open to kids until the sun goes down.

Margarita Taste Off at Kirby Ice House

Saturday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. for VIP)

3333 Eastside

The Candlelighters Young Professional Group will host its 11th annual Margarita Taste Off at Kirby Ice House, as local restaurants compete for the title Best Margarita and guests sip, sample and vote for their favorite. The fiesta also offers a Don Julio tasting station, DJ, raffles, Kendra Scott jewelry pull and more. Tickets are $50 for general admission ($60 at the door), including one free tasting-sized margarita from each of the participating restaurants, as well as light bites and beer tickets; or $75 for VIP, with early access, priority parking and seating, and a free raffle ticket to be used to enter for the item of your choice. All proceeds benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, a local organization that provides emotional, educational and practical support to children with cancer and their families receiving treatment at the Texas Medical Center.

Bark & Brew Adoption Event and Fundraiser at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

You’ll find adoptable dogs, rescue merchandise, live music and raffle prizes at this dog- and kid-friendly Bark & Brew adoption event, hosted by Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Of course, there will also be flowing 8th Wonder brews and Eatsie Boys bites available.

Houston Cocktail Fest at Silver Street Studios

Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m.

2000 Edwards

Head to Silver Street Studios for a fun and unique cocktail experience featuring over 20 different cocktails from Houston's finest mixologists. Ticket packages include the “Socialite” ($55), featuring access to select drinks from global brands, tasty bites from local chefs, fun activations and free water; and the Johnny Walker VIP Experience ($150), featuring a NOLA-inspired Shake Stir Sip VIP experience, specialty bites and exclusive tastings, a silent headphone party, private bathrooms and lounge seating, early entry (6 p.m.) and other VIP perks.

Chefs for Paws at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green

Sunday, 5 p.m.

12505 Memorial

The annual Chefs for Paws event will take place at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, beginning with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. The event brings together Houston chefs—including Jonathan’s the Rub’s Jonathan Levine, BOH Pasta’s Ben McPherson, Roost’s Kevin Naderi and more—to prepare a multi-course feast benefiting Rescued Pets Movement, the City of Houston’s largest rescue partner. Tickets (limited) are $150.