Pop bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label at a'Bouzy's Yelloween Brunch.
Photo by Becca Wright
Photo by Becca Wright

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Pumpkin Smash and Halloween Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | October 25, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Yelloween Brunch at a’Bouzy


Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


2300 Westheimer

Celebrate Halloweekend with a Yelloween Brunch at a’Bouzy, where you’ll find brunch plates and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut for $49 per bottle. Feast on dishes like salmon gravlax and jamon Serrano, fresh baked morning pastries and jam, heirloom tomato galette and eggs Benedict, and steak sandwiches and shrimp BLTs. Reservations are required. Call 713-722-6899.

Wine Fest HOU at Midtown Park


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.


2811 Travis

Sip and sample from more than 100 varietals of wine at this all-day wine and jazz music festival. Tickets start at $39 pre-sale ($65 regular), including unlimited tastings and a souvenir wine glass. Lawn chairs are welcome, and the event is rain-or-shine.

Houston Black Food Truck Festival at the Shrine of The Black Madonna


Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.


5309 Martin Luther King

Showcasing the city’s hottest black-owned food trucks, this family-friendly food truck festival offers a day of diverse food, family and fun. Tickets are $10 and free for children 15 and under.

Annual Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Smash at Truck Yard


Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.


2118 Lamar

Kick off your Halloween celebrations at Truck Yard, where you’ll find spooky decorations to set the scene, plus costume contests with prizes (for dogs at 3 p.m. and humans at 9 p.m.), specialty drinks and the opportunity to smash a pumpkin into smithereens (for charity, of course). All day long, you can buy a pumpkin and take your best swing. Each pumpkin smash comes with a beer.

Montrose Halloween Crawl


Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight (plus an after-party)

Break out your best Halloween costume for the 13th annual Montrose Crawl, taking place along lower Westheimer bar starting at 6 p.m. Stops include Brasil, Poison Girl, La Grange, Pistolero’s, Boondocks, Stone’s Throw, Catbirds, Present Company, Slick Willie’s and Hay Merchant, with an awesome after party at The Burger Joint. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes at each stop, with a grand costume prize awarded at a massive midnight costume contest. As always, there will be no covers and no tickets, and a portion of drink sales during the Crawl will be donated to the Houston Area Women’s Center

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

