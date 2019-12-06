 


4
Experience the flavors of the East End at Tamale Festival Houston.
Experience the flavors of the East End at Tamale Festival Houston.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Up at Tamale Festival Houston

Brooke Viggiano | December 6, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

A Taste Through History at Eight Row Flint


Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.


1039 Yale

Bourbon enthusiasts can head to the ice house to join Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan for a fun and informative taste through bourbon history. Cost is $15 per person. Eight Row will also be hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Brunch Showcase at Bisou


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.


4444 Westheimer

Bisou and Houston-based fitness brand Accel Lifestyle are teaming up for a Brunch Showcase, featuring specialty dishes and cocktails at the trendy River Oaks District brunch spot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit bisourestaurant.com or call 713-955-3855 for reservations.

Tamale Festival Houston at Navigation Esplanade


Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.


2700 Navigation

Head to the East End to partake in tamale season at the 9th annual Tamale Festival Houston. The family-friendly event will feature local tamaleros and tamaleras showcasing smells and tastes of the East End’s vibrant culture, plus live music and fun. Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Holiday Extravaganza at Montrose Cheese & Wine


Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.


1618 Westheimer

Goodnight Hospitality will be decking the halls of its entire block of Westheimer with celebrations at both Biscuit and Montrose Cheese & Wine. Check out the holiday gift sale featuring its entire collection of ornaments at Biscuit, 1614 Westheimer; then head over to Montrose Cheese & Wine for a raclette party on the patio, plus complimentary gift wrap for all the holiday wine, cheese and culinary gifts. Guests can get 20 percent off all retail until 2 p.m. and 20 percent off all 12-pack cases all day. Receive a $20 gift card for every $100 gift card purchased in store (offer valid through Christmas Eve).

Sunday Supper with Dominique Macquet at 13 Celsius


Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.


3000 Caroline

13 Celsius is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a series of 13 events this December. This Sunday is the first of three Sunday Suppers, this time with a five-course seated dinner from chef Dominique Macquet. The meal will be paired with wines from the 13 Celsius cellar, with all French wines from the region of Bordeaux. Tickets are $126+. See the entire list of anniversary events online.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

