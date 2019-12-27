 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Get a little more holiday spirit at Johnny's Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out.
Get a little more holiday spirit at Johnny's Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out.
Photo by Noah Fecks

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Last Chance for a Miracle

Brooke Viggiano | December 27, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Miracle Holiday Bar Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out


Friday through Sunday


Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is finishing its run at Heights hotspot Johnny’s Gold Brick and Galveston booze bar Daiquiri Time Out at the end of the year (Monday, December 30 at JGB). Stop by either pop-up and you’ll find the halls decked with holiday nostalgia, plus fun seasonal stuff like toy drives, holiday movies, naughty and nice drinks, and Nog Bottle Service (a cool special at Johnny’s that comes with cookies, too).

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub


Friday through Sunday


69 Heights

It’s your last weekend to spend time at Santa’s Tavern, as the interactive Christmas pop-up bar closes up shop on Tuesday, December 31. Stop by as Porch Swing Pub is transformed into a winter wonderland, with holiday-themed photo stations, kids photos with Santa, Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults. wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under.

Coffee Cocktail Workshop at The Annex HTX


Saturday, 4 to 5 p.m.


2007 Commerce

You’ll learn to mix two coffee-based cocktails at this energetic, boozy workshop, where you can create and taste the perfect Espresso Martini and Coffee Negroni alongside nibbles. Tickets are $25.

13th Anniversary Events at 13 Celsius


Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m.


3000 Caroline

Cult favorite wine bar 13 Celsius continues its series of 13 events celebrating its 13th anniversary with a Champagne 101 class guiding you through a ten-wine assortment of vibrant Champagnes on Saturday ($113 per person), followed by The 13th Hour, a festive day of live music and beer and wine specials, on Sunday (free to attend).

Sunday 2K Classic at Drink of Ages and Rudyard’s


Sunday, beginning at noon


Drink of Ages Pub, 1005 Waugh; Rudyard’s Pub, 2010 Waugh

Montrose watering holes Drink of Ages Pub and Rudyard’s have teamed up to bring you a new Sunday tradition: the Sunday 2K Classic, which invites you to drink beer, get some steps in and earn prizes. Check in at Drink of Ages between noon and 1 p.m. to enjoy some beverages before making your way down Waugh to Rudyard’s. Prizes will be awarded for the number of check ins you stack up over time (with five check ins earning you a beer at DoA, ten getting you an appetizer at Rudz, and 20 earning you the official 2K Classic shirt).

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

