Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: "Sticky" Chicken, Hot Sauce and Brew Years Resolutions

Sticky’s has gained a devoted following thanks to its its addicting “sticky” sauce, created by the owners' father, Ceferino Vivares, who grew up in the Philippines.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at SpindleTap Brewery

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10622 Hirsch

Benefiting Addi’s Faith Foundation, the 2020 Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will test your heat tolerance with free samples from over 65 vendors of hot sauces, salsas, jams, jellies, seasonings, jerky, spicy pickles and more. Look out for fun like the fourth annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest and the second annual Pizza de Muerte Eating Challenge, plus food trucks, live music and activities for kids. Tickets are $10 at the door ($8 presale) and free for kids 12 and under.

Brew Years Resolution at Eureka Heights

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

941 West 18th

Eureka Heights is kicking off the New Year by easing into things, taking it one beer at a time and offering locals the opportunity to find out what fitness activity floats their boat with its second annual Brew Years Resolution free day of free fitness. Explore activities including Pilates with Happy Belly Studios, Mind-Body-Beers Yoga with Jessica Peterson, Wheelie Fun Bike Rides with Houston BCycle, Bootcamp with Camp Gladiator and Guided Group Run with Laces Out Eureka Heights Running Club, all while staying hydrated with carbonated Gatorade straight from the tap and ice cold Buckle Bunny brews. See the full schedule of events and times online.

Grand Opening Event at Sticky’s Chicken

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Fan favorite food truck gone brick-and-mortar Sticky’s Chicken — known for its Chicken Over Rice and wings made with a proprietary “sticky” sauce — is celebrating its new Sawyer Yards location with an all-day grand opening event, featuring DJs, giveaways, celebrity friends and sticky chicken, of course. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Coffee Beer Blowout at Houston Flying Saucer

Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.

705 Main

Head to the Downtown Flying Saucer and you’ll find over a dozen one-off kegs created and tapped for its Coffee Beer Blowout celebration. Beer nerds can get buzzed on creations like the Saint Arnold Cognac French Press, Real Ale Coffee Porter, New Belgium Cold Brew Cream Ale and more.

Booze Can Sunday at Riel

Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine, a Canada native, will host the third installment of Booze Can Sundays — a monthly event named after the Canadian slang for a nightclub or bar that combines food, art and cocktails. The January event will feature guest chef Scott Vivian (Beast Restaurant, Toronto) and live art by local artist Tyler Kay, with music by DJ Seek and cocktails by Riel bar manager Derek P. Brown.