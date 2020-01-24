Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Cider, Whiskey and One Pot Wonders

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lunar New Year Festival at Chinese Community Center

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9800 Town Park

The Chinese Community Center celebrates the Year of the Rat with its Lunar New Year Festival, a family-friendly festival showcasing Dragon and Lion dances as well as local artists and businesses, plenty of food vendors, fun games and activities, and cultural performances. Admission and parking are free.

5th Annual Whiskey in the Winter at Yellow Rose Distilling

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

1224 North Post Oak

Hosted by SoléAna Stables and Yellow Rose Distilling, this Whiskey in the Winter evening combines whiskies, awards and fundraising. Guests can enjoy tours of the distillery alongside whiskey sips and savory bites from Texas Biergarten. Tickets are $100 for individuals ($75 for designated drivers), with additional sponsorship opportunities available

Chinese New Year at Phat Eatery

Saturday and Sunday

23119 Colonial Parkway

Saturday, January 25 marks the Chinese New Year, and Phat Eatery is hosting a weekend-long celebration, offering four seatings of eight-course meals and Lion Dance performances. The feast will feature traditional Chinese New Year dishes such as the interactive Yu Sheng, or Prosperity Toss, a traditional Malaysian dish symbolizing abundance, as well as chef specialties like chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork and barbecued stingray in banana leaf. Seatings are booking up fast, with openings for lunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Sunday dinner is fully booked). Cost is $38 per person ($18 for children’s option).

Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Tasking competitors with creating the best one pot dish using Saint Arnold beer, the The Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown takes place at Saint Arnold Brewery. Guests can enjoy samplings as competitors face off in the event that’s “one part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede, one part gumbo gauntlet and ten parts Saint Arnold goodness.” Tickets (known to sell out) are $40 per person.

Basque Takeover at Camerata

Sunday, 2 pm to 8 p.m

1834 Westheimer

Camerata will collaborate with acclaimed New Orleans wine bar Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits to conduct a "Basque takeover.” Guests can expect a beautiful Basque-inspired menu and curated wine selections by the team at Bacchanal. The event is free to attend and open to the public.