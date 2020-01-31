Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hot Wings, Ice Cream and Barrel Aged Beer

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:



A Barrel Aged Evening at Saint Arnold Brewery

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold invites guests to its Beer Hall and Investors Pub for an evening of all things barrel aged. Beer nerds will get to sample a wide range of barrel aged beers from the cellar and a couple of exclusive first tastes, straight from the barrel they were aged in (plus its regular beer lineup and a heavy appetizer buffet). Tickets are $65 and include a sample of each of the barrel aged beers, beer from the regular lineup, heavy appetizer buffet, a tour of the Barrel Room and a Barrel Room taster glass to take home.

80s Movie Night at City Acre Brewing

Friday, 8 p.m.

3418 Topping

City Acre Brewing is kicking off a new series, hosting a free big-screen movie night of a different ‘80s comedy classic (including a themed menu) on the last Friday of every month (now through June, 8 p.m.). This month, guests are invited to get a jump-start on Valentine’s Day with a screening of When Harry Met Sally, complete with apple pie and comforting paprikash.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

375 West 19th

For its Ice Cream for Breakfast Day event, the new Heights location of this Ohio-born ice cream shop will be scooping Cinnamon Roll ice cream — sweet cream cheese ice cream with dark caramel sauce, pastry and a whole lot of cinnamon; and dishing out Coffee Floats, all for a great cause. On Saturday morning, 100 percent of the profits from Jeni’s scoop shop sales (and from the Ice Cream for Breakfast Day online collections) will be donated to DoSomething.org, a digital platform powering offline action for young people interested in creating social change.

Super Boil Saturday at The Brass Tap

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

922 Holman

The Mid-Main pub and patio will be kicking off Super Bowl Weekend with its Super Boil Saturday. Stop by to enjoy steaming hot crawfish along with sausage, corn, and potatoes; and sample brews from featured breweries. The event is free to attend, with crawfish, drink specials and other eats available for purchase.

Super Bowl Sunday

From restaurants and bars serving wing specials and beer buckets to Game Day watch parties with giant projection screens and Super Bowl squares, check out our 2020 Super Bowl Houston Bar and Restaurant Guide for the fun specials around town.