Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish Boils and Green Beer

Update 1:19 p.m. 3-12-20: The OMG Food Fest at Midtown Park scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed due to concerns about CORVID-19.

Original story:

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Patrick’s Day Midtown Madness at Pub Fiction

Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m.

2303 Smith

Pub Fiction has been throwing it down for Saint Patrick’s Day for 14 years. This year’s shenanigans will bring more green beer, more live music and DJs and more fun, plus some frozen cocktails and eats from crawfish to burgers to keep you going all day long. There is no cover to attend, but guests can RSVP for a free door gift.

2nd Annual Irish Crawfish and Shrimp Boil at Griff's

Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.

3614 Roseland

Griff’s continues its annual Saint Patty’s Day celebrations, inviting guests out for green beer, Irish whiskey Zydeco music, and an Irish-style crawfish and shrimp boil. The party is free to attend.



OMG Food Fest at Midtown Park

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

2811 Travis

“The Worlds First Hip-Hop Food Festival” combines all kinds of eats — from tacos and turkey legs to boudin and bbq — with live DJs and bands blasting hip-hop, rap and old school beats. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.. General admission tickets are $10 (free for kids eight and under).

Galatoire's Inspired Saint Patty’s Day Brunch at One Fifth

Sunday, seatings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

1658 Westheimer

One Fifth's fourth concept pays homage to all things Gulf Coast, and as there's nothing more celebratory than a Friday lunch at New Orleans institution Galatoire's, it’ll be throwing another Galatoire's inspired brunch celebration (this time, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day). There's no menu. Guests will be served family-style dishes inspired by Galatoire's classics and “one hell of a party.” Cost is $55 per person (beverages purchased onsite, children 8 and under are free) and reservations can be made online.

3rd Annual Crawfish Cook-Off at Cottonwood

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

3422 North Shepherd

Crawfish season is in full swing and Cottonwood is celebrating with its third annual Crawfish Cook-Off, where local teams will compete and serve up their best crawfish to the crowd. The day also features live music and Saint Arnold brews. Wristbands are $30 and include unlimited tastings at each booth.