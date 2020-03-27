 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Eunice's drive-thru curbside pick-up brings daily-changing offerings from gumbo to cheese and wine packs.EXPAND
Eunice's drive-thru curbside pick-up brings daily-changing offerings from gumbo to cheese and wine packs.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Curbside Pick-Up, Mini Bodegas and Take-and-Bake Meals

Brooke Viggiano | March 27, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

With the new "Stay home, work safe" measures in effect and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

Bernie's "Name Your Own Price" Bodega at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Bernie's Bodega at

Bernie’s Burger Bus

Daily, noon to 8 p.m.


5407 Bellaire only (other locations are temporarily closed)

Chef Justin Turner’s beloved burger joint offers curbside pick-up and delivery orders, placed directly from Bernie’s on the Bernie’s website or via delivery platforms including Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, Favor and UberEats. In addition to its regular menu and some fun daily field trip specials (family-friendly offerings like enchiladas that feed one to four people), you’ll also have access to goods at Bernie’s Bodega, including premium house blend of ground beef, chili (cold or hot), fresh avocados, juke sauce, legendary tipsy onions, every topping and homemade sauce, pillowy Slow Dough buns and everything in between. Just stop by the curbside service, inquire about what's available and name your price. This helps Bernie’s team provide for those who need a little extra help and, for those who can afford to be more generous, provides help to Bernie’s team during their time in need.

Family-friendly curbside pickup at Dish Society

Family-friendly curbside pickup at

Dish Society

23501 Cinco Ranch,12525 Memorial, 5740 San Felipe, 1050 Yale

In addition to delivery options through most local delivery apps, Dish Society has added contactless curbside would like curbside delivery. Order online and pick-up seasonal grain bowls, shrimp and grits, steak and veggie tacos, hot chicken sandwiches and BLTs, kids quesadillas and chicken strips, all-day breakfast items, and limited-time $15 wines by the bottle. You can also order a produce box from the Virtual Farmers Market, featuring an assortment of local produce from Atkinson farms, with add-ons ranging from Mill-King milk and Ole Dad Farms eggs to Black Hill Ranch ground beef and La Ranchera flour tortillas. Use the code KIDSFREE to get one free kids meal with the purchase of a regular priced sandwich, salad or entrée throughout March.

Drive-thru curbside pick-up at Eunice Restaurant


Daily


3737 Buffalo Speedway

The team at Eunice is continuing operations with curbside pickup (through the easy circular drive-thru) and free delivery. Each day, the limited menu will update, featuring a mashup of the restaurant’s signature dishes and family-friendly classic comfort foods (plus half-off all bottles of wine). Expect favorites like Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Étouffée and Red Beans and Rice, and check the website or Instagram for the latest offerings.
Orders can be placed by calling 832-491-1717 or via email at curbside@eunicerestaurant.com.

Take-and-bake meals from The Hay Merchant/Georgia James


Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.


1100 Westheimer

Underbelly Hospitality’s The Hay Marchant and Georgia James have combined resources to bring locals daily pickup items. Snag take-and-bake items including pulled pork enchiladas, king ranch casserole, baked ziti and chef Chris Shepherd’s famous Korean braised goat and dumplings; or go for ready-to-eat meals from roasted half chicken and creamed collards to the Cease and Desist burger. Georgia James also rocks a meat market with dry-aged long bone ribeye, Snake River zabuton and 44 Farms porterhouse. Place your orders online.

Pastries, Coffee and Dinner for Two at Weights + Measures


Opens at 7 a.m.


2808 Caroline

The W+M BakeShop is open at 7 a.m. for pastries and coffee drinks for pick-up, with curbside service and delivery available. The eatery will also be open for weekday lunch form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner on Monday-Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5 to 10 p.m., and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all are available through curbside pick-up, and delivery is available via GrubHub and UberEats to certain zip codes. In addition to regular menu items like the roasted carrot pizza, Wagyu shortrib gnocchi and wood-grilled salmon burger, the kitchen has crated a pre-packaged W+M Dinner for Two that includes its fresh, house-made pasta that can be dropped in boiling water at home (available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside pick-up). Add on a bottle of wine to-go.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.