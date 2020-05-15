Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dine-In or Take Out Tacos, Pasta and 'Q

The Pit Room's mashup of bbq and Mexican is up for grabs in-house and at your own home.

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open dining rooms and patios back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Dine In or Take Out at Coltivare

Take-out hours: Friday-Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.

3320 White Oak

Coltivare has nixed its usual no-reservation policy for the time being, offering Resy slots for its limited dine-in service for the first-time ever (available one week in advance). If you haven’t secured a spot for this weekend, you can still get its garden-fresh Italian fare via side-door pickup. Its to-go menu houses favorites like the black pepper spaghetti, chile-basil wings and roasted cauliflower, Revival pepperoni and build-your-own pizzas, and seasonal offerings from spring peas and braised Berkshire cacciatore to a wood-roasted strawberry crostata. Call 713–637–4095 or 832-203-7890.

Dine-In, Curbside and Delivery at Monkey’s Tail

Monday-Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

5802 Fulton

The Mexican-American dive bar and kitchen has expanded its seating area for dine-in service, offering a back patio in addition to inside seating and the front patio. Hit it to score drinks like Gogi-Gang pouch with Tullamore D.E.W. and goji berry, or the frozen Big Boy Palmer; and tack on tacos, burgers, wings, pizzas and weekend brunch. It’s also offering a takeout and delivery menu with items from barbacoa tacos and chicken quesadillas to pizza, burger and wing “happy meals” and family meal boxes. To place curbside and delivery orders, call 713-842-7188 or order online. Monkey’s Tail will also be continuing its “On My Tab” meal program through May 18 — providing out-of-work food and beverage industry workers, first responders and healthcare workers a free meal between 4-8 p.m. every day.

Dinner To-Go at Nancy’s Hustle

Wednesday-Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

2704 Polk

One of Houston’s favorite date night restaurants has reopened for takeout, with prix fixe dinners for two available for preorder Wednesday through Sunday. Guests can place their orders on Tock and pick up their goods on the hour every hour between 4 and 8 p.m. This weekend’s dinner for two options ($60) include berbere spice meatballs, crispy butter beans, roasted beets with za'atar, green garlic paratha and labneh ice cream (Friday); dashi braised short rib with sticky rice, cucumbers with charred jalapeno yogurt, roasted sweet peppers with tonnato, black sesame rolls, and lime posset (Saturday); and sumac grilled chicken, chickpea salad, sesame naan, roasted vegetables and almond citrus cake (Sunday). A vegetarian option is also available; and the Apocalyptic Bodega, featuring fresh baked goods, charcuterie, condiments and more, will also be available through Tock but only for day-of orders and pickups.

Dine-In and To-Go at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m)

2704 Navigation

While The Original Ninfa’s Uptown will remain open for curbside pickup only (with plans to reopen its dining areas to the public in the near future), the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation location in the East End is offering both dine-in and takeout service with online ordering. Score chile con queso and guacamole, Texas redfish tacos, family-style or single serving chile rellenos and roasted chicken enchiladas, and its famous fajita combos, plus beer, wine, margaritas and desserts. Guests who choose to dine in are encouraged to make a reservation through OpenTable but reservations are not required. As an added precaution in addition to the limited capacity, all staff will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures checked daily, and all employees will also be wearing masks.

Dine-In and Take-out at The Pit Room

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1201 Richmond

Missing Texas barbecue? The Pit Room has its full menu back into the equation, available for limited dine-in service and curbside pickup; and there are bulk takeout offerings and beer and wine as well. Get your fill of smoked brisket, ribs, sausage and turkey and pulled pork, chicken verde and bacon and egg tacos alongside elotes, mac and cheese, and the addicting chicharrones and house hot sauce; or try the family-style feasts. For those dining in, walk-up service at the front window is eliminated for the time being, and dine in capacity will be limited in both the restaurant and on the patio. Call 281-888-1929 to order for pickup and delivery.