Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Indulge in Coastal Mexican Fare at Caracol

Caracol delights with its coastal Mexican cuisine, which you can enjoy at home or in-restaurant.

As Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home executive order has now expired, restaurants are beginning to open back up, while many have continued to go the takeout route. This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering both dine-in and curbside service.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Dine-In Service, Delivery and Curbside Pickup at Caracol

Monday-Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2200 Post Oak

Chef Hugo Ortega’s coastal Mexican concept has reopened for dine-in service, with indoor and outdoor seating options. Visit for favorites like the ostiones en su concha (char-grilled oysters on-the-half-shell) and its killer Sunday brunch, complete with red snapper ceviche, fire-roasted lobster, wood-grilled whole fish and breakfast-stuffs from chilaquiles to skirt steak and eggs. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available with online ordering or call 713-622-9996.

Dine-In and To-Go at Lonestar Sausage & BBQ

Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13712 Walters

Housemade sausage is the name of the game at this Black-owned barbecue spot in Northwest Houston, which offers those beef and pork blend links in flavors from jalapeño cheddar to mild, spicy and garlic. You’ll also find smoked brisket, chicken, and ribs, plus sides like baked beans, slaw and the house special pitmaster dirty rice. Call 832-882-5978 for takeout, or don a mask if you choose to dine in.

To-Go Service at Nobie’s

Wednesday-Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m.

2048 Colquitt

The modern neighborhood bistro has made the decision to go back to takeout service only at the moment, offering a daily changing menu (with some house standbys) that makes for an excellent date night. Indulge in dishes like old-fashioned chicken liver mousse and pull-apart milk bread, bacon-wrapped dates and grilled carrots with smoked hummus, tagliatelle Bolognese and crispy lamb ribs, and a truffle chicken dinner for two. Nobie’s sibling concept, The Toasted Coconut, is also offering takeout service. https://www.gettoastedhtx.com/

Dine-In and Takeout at The Red Lion

Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (midnight Sunday); Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

2316 South Shepherd

This British pub is open for dine-in and patio service, plus takeout for those who prefer to stay at home. Grub on chicken tandoori quesadillas, fish and chips, sausage rolls, hot vegetable curry, lamb keema, traditional Sunday roasts complete with Yorkshire pudding, and weekend brunch eats from breakfast tacos to Scotch eggs benny.

Dine-In and To-Go (Plus a "Chopped and Screwed" Special) Sticky's Chicken

Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 8pm; Sunday, noon to 5pm

2311 Edwards

In addition to its current dine-in and to-go service, this Saturday Sticky's Chicken will be offering "Chopped and Screwed" Chicken Over Rice special in honor of Screw Day (June 27), when DJ Screw released his legendary 35-minute freestyle mixtape in 1996. The special dish features crunchy chicken with all three Sticky's sauces, including a special Purple Aioli sauce, along with two Sweet & Spicy Wings and a drink for $13.50. Customers can expect to hear DJ Screw's music playing all day long, as well.