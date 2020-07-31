Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Outdoor Beer and the Start of Houston Restaurant Weeks

With restaurants beginning to open back up and many continuing to go the takeout route, this weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, plus some Houston Restaurant Weeks options.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

HRW Brunch and Dinner (and Dine-In and To-Go) at Mastrantos

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Tuesday-Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.)

927 Studewood

The $45 three-course HRW meal at this worldly neighborhood bistro features dishes from snapper crudo and chorizo and egg carbonara to Spanish pork with loaded root vegetables and carrot cake torta with cream cheese frosting and Venezuelan rum. At brunch, $20 will get you two courses, with choices including whole grain sweet toast, labni yogurt parfait, Yucatan tostadas and corn arepas with chorizo and eggs. Houston Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday, and the restaurant is open with menus for dine-in and to-go all week (closed on Mondays).

Dine-In, Takeout and HRW Menus (including one for kids) at Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.

5085 Westheimer, 1201 Lake Woodlands

With a recent menu refresh from chef Ryan Stewart, the eatery is now focusing on reflecting a more authentic and family-oriented experience. As such, Peli Peli will introduce a $13 three-course kids menu to its Houston Restaurant Weeks lineup this year, offering eats from Portuguese-style empanadas and wood-fired Peli Peli chicken in garlic lemon butter sauce to chocolate lekker tart. In addition, it will now offer a $35 three-course menu (it has been $45 in years past) and a $20 three-course lunch menu at dinner time as well. Guests can find the HRW menus at both the Galleria and Woodlands locations, and the restaurants both offer free delivery available for online ordering and call-in (purchases over $20 within five miles of the Galleria locations and seven miles for the Woodlands).

Dine-In, Takeout, and Houston Restaurant Weeks at Roost

Friday-Saturday 4 to 9:30 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

1972 Fairview

With spaced tables and outdoor seating on the covered and shaded patio, Roost is open for both dine-in service and takeout. The HRW menu features three courses for $45. Choose from starters like the Texas peach salad, salt cod fritters with saffron aioli, and a house favorite, the famous fried cauliflower topped with miso dressing and dancing bonito flakes. Second course options include Angus steak with end of summer squash gratin and red wine veal demi, Fresh Gulf fish with Louisiana crab boil and green tomato butter, and ancient grains stuffed peppers served over heirloom tomatoes and dill yogurt. Finish with coffee n’ donut holes, warm apple cake with apple cider caramel, or key lime panna cotta.

Dine-in or Takeout at The Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (curbside daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Saint Arnold has reopened its outdoor beer garden and restaurant after being forced to temporarily close its doors due to a since-changed TABC guidance. Guests can now enjoy a cold brew in its outdoor dining spaces by checking-in at the drive-up host stand and waiting in their vehicle for a table (no more than ten guests per table, and masks required when not seated at the table). Dig into pepperoni pizza alongside a hoppy Art Car IPA, pair a crawfish roll with an Orange Show, or dip soft pretzels into Santo Queso while you sip a Guten Tag. Those who prefer curbside takeout can order to-go online.

Dine-In, Takeout and Sunday Brunch To-Go at State of Grace

Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (regular hours Friday-Saturday, 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Sunday-Thursday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.)

3258 Westheimer

State of Grace is now offerings its popular Sunday brunch menu for curbside pickup (available via online ordering from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.). Choose from sweet and savory offerings from griddle cakes and warm cinnamon rolls to chicken fried chicken and pork belly benedict; and finish the experience with batch cocktails to-go (enough for roughly five to six drinks) including the La Parillita ($48), Speedy Buffalo ($50) or Southside Nouveau ($52).