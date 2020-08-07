Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Old School For Houston Restaurant Weeks

Your Houston Restaurant Weeks dining experience at Brennan's can and should end in Bananas Foster.

With restaurants beginning to open back up and many continuing to go the takeout route, this weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, plus some Houston Restaurant Weeks options.

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

HRW Menus at Brennan’s of Houston

Friday-Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. (plus Sunday brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekday hours)

3300 Smith

The upscale Texas Creole house is once again participating in the citywide Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering prix fixe menus for weekday lunch ($20 for two courses), weekend brunch ($20 for two courses) and dinner service ($45 for three courses), and with a portion of each meal purchased going to the Houston Food Bank. Among Brennan's menu classics— from snapping turtle soup to New Orleans bbq head-on shrimp and of course, bananas Foster— you'll also find fresh seasonal options, including as salmon belly and asparagus salad, eggplant Ponchartrain (a veggie take on a seafood tradition) and Vietnamese-inspired Creole shaking beef tips.

Dine-In or Takeout Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s (Post Oak)

Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2327 Post Oak

In addition to its regular menu, Kenny & Ziggy’s will be participating the nationwide campaign, National Deli Month, raising funds for Holocaust Museum Houston and offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the HMH. The special menu is available for both curbside pick-up or dine-in all month long, and highlights include stuffed kishka with gravy, spinach knish, brisket dinner with potato pancake, noodle kugel and seven-layer cake. Call 713-871-8883.

Heights: Daily, 5 to 9 p.m.; League City: Weekdays, 4 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.; Pearland: Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

King’s BierHaus: 2044 East T C Jester (Heights), 828 West FM 646 (League City) ; King’s Biergarten (Pearland), 1329 East Broadway

All month long, King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten will be hosting the annual King’s Sausagefest, offering all-you-can-eat sausages in a dozen varieties. Choose from traditional German wursts to exotic and plant-based sausages starting at $9.95, with highlights including Scharfe Kase Wurst (hot cheese sausage), Spicy Kielbasa, Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and plant-based Spicy Chipotle.

Dine-In, Takeout and HRW at Tobiuo Sushi Bar

Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

23501 Cinco Ranch

This Katy sushi bar and restaurant is offering a three-course dinner menu ($45) during this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks. Options include Hamachi Koshu and Wagyu Tataki to start, followed by a selection of sashimi, a ten-ounce NY Strip or pan-seared salmon, and banana meringue or marbled matcha cake with strawberry cream cheese frosting for dessert. Reservations recommended, with walk-ins welcome. Call 281-394-7156. The eatery is also open for dine-in, takeout and delivery (order online).

Houston Restaurant Weeks Lunch and Dinner at Tony’s

Friday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. (with weekday hours as well)

3755 Richmond

Open for 55 years and known for being one of the top fine dining spots in Houston, Tony’s will be offering a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $45 in support the Houston Food Bank. Dine on dishes such as wild mushroom risotto, squash-filled pansoti, and snapper francese for lunch; or go for dinner to dine on bombolotti bolognese, Umbrian summer truffles (supplement) over tagliarini or risotto, veal scaloppine, Tasmanian salmon, summer berry Grand Marnier sponge cake and more. The Italian fine dining restaurant will is also offering Tony’s Family Meals To-Go.