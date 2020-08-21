Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dig Into Patty Melts, Chowder and Brownies a la Mode at B.B. Lemon

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, plus some Houston Restaurant Weeks options.

Dine-In, Curbside/Delivery, HRW and Brunch at B.B. Lemon

Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. Saturday)

1809 Washington

The upscale American comfort food spot is open for both dine-in and takeout Tuesday-Sunday, with its $20 HRW lunch and $35 HRW dinner menu is available Tuesday-Friday, and again for dinner only on Saturday-Sunday. Try the menu to dine on classics like New England clam chowder, blue crab beignets (+$8), patty melts, lobster rolls, steak frites (+$10), and brownie a la mode; and on Saturday and Sunday mornings, score brunch eats from corned beef Benedict to bananas pudding French toast. Make dine-in reservations online or call 713-554-1809. for pickup/delivery.

Dine-In/Patio, Curbside and HRW at Field & Tides

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

705 East 11th

Chef Travis Lenig’s HRW menus explores both land and sea, with $45 three-course dinner and $20 two-course lunch options (Monday-Friday only). Dine on roasted Huckleberry Farm beets, crispy pimento cheese fritters (a house favorite), double-cut pork chop with IPA mustard and white cheddar grits, crackling-crusted redfish and a chocolate sponge Alabama stack cake. Call 713-861-6143 for curbside.

Dine-In at the New Killen’s

Tuesday-Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

101 Heights

The latest restaurant in the Killen’s empire has officially opened its doors in the old Hickory Hollow space, offering old school comfort food inspired by chef Ronnie Killen’s grandmother, Millie. Here, you’ll find fat, flaky biscuits, fried chicken and smothered CFS, mashed potatoes and German chocolate cake. Reservations for dine-in service can be made at 713-637-4664 or via OpenTable (there will be no takeout offered for the time being).

Dine-In, Takeout, HRW and Social (Distancing) Hour at Le Colonial

Thursday-Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. (takeout and social hours differ)

4444 Westheimer

Le Colonial has brought back its popular happy hour with a twist, offered in the upstairs lounge on Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight. Now, the all-new Social [Distancing] Hour will feature a selection of favorite bites and drinks, including chicken dumplings with ginger and black vinegar sauce and cocktails like the Red Buffalo, made with Ketel One, muddled strawberries, and Thai basil and chili. Try it out, or check out the Vietnamese eatery’s Houston Restaurant Weeks lunch ($20, two courses) and dinner ($45, three courses) menus while you still can. Dinner options include Gulf shrimp and pork spring roll, miso-glazed salmon in coconut lobster broth, caramelized black angus filet mignon and ginger infused crème caramel.

Dine-In or Takeout at Local Group Brewing

Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. (Thursday 4 to 10 p.m.)

1504 Chapman

The Hardy Yards brewpub has reopened its taproom (at 50-percent capacity), along with offering seating and a full-course food menu on its expansive patio. Only table service will be offered, with no bar seating, and all tables are placed six feet apart. The full beer lineup is available, too, with three new brews — Cross Eyed, a slightly hazy IPA with grapefruit, pineapple and herbal notes; Cherry-Lime Athena’s Elixir, a fruited kettle sour that is tart and creamy; and Get'n Jiggy, a hazy West Coast pale ale with a soft mouthfeel, hoppy fruit character, medium bitterness and dry aftertaste. Local Group Brewing will continue to offer take-out food and beer, too.