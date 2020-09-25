 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Loch Bar’s lobster roll is on special all day this Friday.EXPAND
Loch Bar’s lobster roll is on special all day this Friday.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Rolls and Hot Sausage Po’ Boys

Brooke Viggiano | September 25, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

National Lobster Day at Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay


Friday, all day


4444 Westheimer

Whiskey-fueled seafood tavern Loch Bar will be celebrating National Lobster Day New England style, with a Maine lobster roll for $25 all day. Featuring fresh lobster garnished with Kerrygold butter, chives and celery leaf atop a warm, toasty split-top bun the rolls comes with your choice of spring salad or hand-cut french fries.

Over at the Mediterranean inspired Ouzo Bay, guests who feast on Live Maine Lobster will receive a complimentary glass of champagne for each pound of lobster ordered.

National Bakery Day at Three Brothers Bakery


Friday, all day while supplies last


4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington

In honor of National Bakery Day and the bakery’s 71st Anniversary, Houston institution Three Brothers Bakery will be offering 71-cent cookies at all three locations while supplies last. Grab some classics from chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies to snickerdoodles and rainbow pinwheels (available in-store only, the promo excludes Hamantaschen, Gingerbread, Dipped Decorated and Lady Finger Cookies).

Opening Weekend at Ostia


Friday-Saturday, 5 to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.


2032 Dunlavy

Montrose has a brand new Italian-and Mediterranean-inspired concept opening this Friday. From chef-owner Travis McShane, Ostia features a seasonally driven menu that will rotate frequently. Nosh on plates such as fluke crudo kissed with citrus, almonds and tarragon; scratchmade bucatini with guanciale, chili and roast tomato; and pork chop with apricot mostarda and escarole hearts (brunch and lunch will debut soon, too). Reservations can be made online or by phone, and walk-ins are welcome.

Bread Man Baking Co. and Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen Collaboration at Urban Harvest Farmers Market


Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon


2752 Buffalo Speedway

Bread Man Baking Co. is collaborating with local chef Jessica DeSham Timmons of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen to serve two limited feature Po’ boy sandwiches at its weekly pop up at Urban Harvest farmers market. Snag a Hot Sausage & Pork Fat Cream Gravy ($9) and/or a local Roast Beef Debris Po’ boy ($10) at the Bread Man tent at Urban Harvest.

Brunch at White Elm Café Bakery


Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


14079 Memorial

Memorial’s hot new cafe is now offering weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch on breakfast pizzas topped with stuff like free range eggs, house bacon jam and goat cheese; Monte Christos with raspberry marmalade; and the Bostock – a brioche with almond cream, mixed berries, toasted almonds and rum creme anglaise; plus brunch drinks including mimosas, specialty coffees and fresh pressed juices.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.