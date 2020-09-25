Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Rolls and Hot Sausage Po’ Boys

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.



National Lobster Day at Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay

Friday, all day

4444 Westheimer

Whiskey-fueled seafood tavern Loch Bar will be celebrating National Lobster Day New England style, with a Maine lobster roll for $25 all day. Featuring fresh lobster garnished with Kerrygold butter, chives and celery leaf atop a warm, toasty split-top bun the rolls comes with your choice of spring salad or hand-cut french fries.

Over at the Mediterranean inspired Ouzo Bay, guests who feast on Live Maine Lobster will receive a complimentary glass of champagne for each pound of lobster ordered.

National Bakery Day at Three Brothers Bakery

Friday, all day while supplies last

4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington

In honor of National Bakery Day and the bakery’s 71st Anniversary, Houston institution Three Brothers Bakery will be offering 71-cent cookies at all three locations while supplies last. Grab some classics from chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies to snickerdoodles and rainbow pinwheels (available in-store only, the promo excludes Hamantaschen, Gingerbread, Dipped Decorated and Lady Finger Cookies).

Opening Weekend at Ostia

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.

2032 Dunlavy

Montrose has a brand new Italian-and Mediterranean-inspired concept opening this Friday. From chef-owner Travis McShane, Ostia features a seasonally driven menu that will rotate frequently. Nosh on plates such as fluke crudo kissed with citrus, almonds and tarragon; scratchmade bucatini with guanciale, chili and roast tomato; and pork chop with apricot mostarda and escarole hearts (brunch and lunch will debut soon, too). Reservations can be made online or by phone, and walk-ins are welcome.

Bread Man Baking Co. and Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen Collaboration at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

2752 Buffalo Speedway

Bread Man Baking Co. is collaborating with local chef Jessica DeSham Timmons of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen to serve two limited feature Po’ boy sandwiches at its weekly pop up at Urban Harvest farmers market. Snag a Hot Sausage & Pork Fat Cream Gravy ($9) and/or a local Roast Beef Debris Po’ boy ($10) at the Bread Man tent at Urban Harvest.

Brunch at White Elm Café Bakery

Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

14079 Memorial

Memorial’s hot new cafe is now offering weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch on breakfast pizzas topped with stuff like free range eggs, house bacon jam and goat cheese; Monte Christos with raspberry marmalade; and the Bostock – a brioche with almond cream, mixed berries, toasted almonds and rum creme anglaise; plus brunch drinks including mimosas, specialty coffees and fresh pressed juices.