Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Burger and Shake Pop-Up at Fat Cat Creamery

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Burger and Shake Pop-Up at Fat Cat Creamery

Saturday, noon until sellout

1901 North Shepherd

The cult favorite ice cream shop is hosting a Burger and Shake Pop-Up boasting the culinary chops of Fat Cat team member and recent graduate of Culinary Institute Lenotre, Tony Lopez. Lopez's burger will feature grass-fed organic beef, scratch made "special sauce" and Szechuan dill pickles, and American Cheese. Get it regular with two three-ounce patties, and in a "Kids Single" with a single three-ounce patty; then build your own milkshake with any flavor available in Fat Cat's Dipping Cabinet. Adult Burger and Shake Combos will be priced at $20, and kids combos will be offered for $15. Fat Cat's indoor dining area is closed, but there is patio seating outside and to-go orders are also available.

Daily, 24 hours a day

2200 North Shepherd

As the saying goes, “Katz’s Never Kloses,” and that holds true for the deli’s newest location in the Heights, which recently opened its doors to diners, keeping Katz’s 24/7 policy. Stop by or order to-go to nosh on everything from potato pancakes and fried pickle spears to fully loaded corned beef sandwiches, smoked salmon benedicts and cheesecake shakes.

The Patriot Burger at LASCO Enterprise locations

Daily, hours vary by location

, 818 Town and Country;

, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington

All three local LASCO Enterprise spots have introduced a new menu item – the Patriot Burger, available for $15 through the year’s end, and with $5 from every burger sold going directly to Combined Arm, a Texas-based and Texas-operated nonprofit committed to assisting in the transition from military to civilian life. Over at The Tasting Room, the Patriot Burger features double smashed Akaushi beef patties, grilled onions, gruyère and cheddar cheeses, Bibb lettuce and smoked jalapeño-tomato jam on a Cake & Bacon Bakery bun. At Max’s Wine Dive – Fairview, you’ll find a four-ounce beef patty stuffed with cream cheese, topped with a bacon-wrapped jalapeño, cheddar cheese, tangy balsamic-tomato jam, fresh lettuce, and pickles on a glazed doughnut bun; and at the Max’s Washington location, the burger features a meatloaf patty topped with mushroom gravy and onion rings on a challah bun smeared with mashed potatoes and served with Cajun fries. Each is available for dine-in or curbside pickup.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

It’s the last official weekend of Latin Restaurant Weeks, which has extended its usual two-week run through Thursday, October 15, putting the spotlight on Houston’s Latin-owned restaurants and bakeries, as well as Latin chefs, bartenders and caterers. Locals can enjoy prix fixe menus and features at more than 25 restaurants around Greater Houston, including Andes Cafe, Arepa Xpress, Cafe Piquet, La Calle Tacos, La Fisheria, The Original Marini’s Empanada House and more.

Dine-in or To-Go at Sticky's Chicken

Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

2311 Edwards

The chicken shop has added the popular Miss Mini Donuts — owned by Bosscat and BCK's Leslie Nguyen — to its weekend offerings, with orders available for purchase at the register or online. In addition, dine-in or takeout guests can get down on things like sticky sweet garlic bbq wings, smothered chicken over garlic fried rice, Sticky’s hot chicken sandwich, kids nuggets and loaded fries. Stop in or order online.