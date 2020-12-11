Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Place Your Preorders for Hanukkah Delights

From brisket to latkes, Kenny & Ziggy's is ready to stock you with all the goodies this Hanukkah.

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Hanukkah Menu at Golden Bagel

Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3119 White Oak

New director of operations and chef Jane Wild and crew go beyond the bagel with a special Hanukkah Menu. Order 24 hours in advance to ensure availability of items like traditional braided challah, chicken soup and matzo balls, roasted brisket, potato latkes, sufganiyot and more. Pickups are during regular business hours Wednesday-Sunday or by appointment on December 14 and 15.

Hanukkah and Festival of Lights Menus at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2327 Post Oak

Kenny & Ziggy’s special holiday menus are available to-go with 24-hour advance notice. The Festival of Lights feeds 6-10 people, while the Hanukkah menu offers a la carte offerings. Choose from favorites like matzo ball soup and latkes, brisket and kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, deli and lox platters, and desserts from cookies to cakes.

Holiday Menu and Toy Drive at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Toy Drive: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold has put together a Holiday Menu for the month of December, available for dine-in, drive-thru and curbside pickup. Pop by to enjoy seasonals from a hot mulled cider to the Bayou Cassoulet made with andouille sausage and Amber Ale braised pork belly.

Prisoner Wine Dinner at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse

Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seatings

963 Bunker Hill

The neighborhood spot is hosting an exclusive rooftop wine dinner, featuring five courses and pairings from Prisoner Wine Company, plus with live music. The dinner will feature two seatings, 5 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10:30 p.m. Menu highlights include King crab roll paired with Blindfold White Blend, seared foie gras with smashed cherries and Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir, espresso-crusted filet and truffled pommes with Prisoner Red Blend and more. Call 713-468-3745 to reserve.

Sando Gang Pop-Up at Ramen Bar Ichi

Sunday, 11 a.m. for pickup; noon for dine-in

1801 South Dairy Ashford

New Japanese sando co. Sando Gang will be making its debut at a pop-up at Ramen Bar Ichi to close out the weekend. Dine-in to get your hands on A5 Wagyu Katsu sandwiches; or order for pickup to try sandos packed with chicken karaage, spicy sauce and more. The sandos are available first come, first served.