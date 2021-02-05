 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Order Epic Spreads for Super Bowl Sunday

Brooke Viggiano | February 5, 2021 | 4:00am
Preorder Bludorn's Super Bowl To-Go Package and raise funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation.
Photo by Michael Anthony
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Everything Bagel Scoops at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams


Saturday, noon-10pm


375 West 19th

Jeni's Houston scoop shop debuted Everything Bagel pints as part of its Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection (all of which is now available online for nationwide shipping). And this Sunday, on Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, guests will also be able to purchase the brand new flavor by the scoop.

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish at Jax Grill Katy


Saturday, 1-5 p.m.


9920 Gaston

Jax Grill Katy will offer $29.99 all-you-can-eat crawfish featuring executive chef Jame Lundy's famous "Fire Butter" on Feb. 6 from 1-5 p.m. Guests can also expect live Zydeco music by Keyon and the Zydeco Masters. Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations.

Saigon House Crawfish Pop-Up at Axelrad Beer Garden


Saturday, 3 p.m.


1517 Alabama

Popular Vietnamese kitchen, Saigon House, will be popping up in the beer garden to sell its cult favorite Viet-Cajun crawfish. Hit the patio for mudbugs, suds, cocktails and fun all while social distancing.

One-Year Anniversary at Eighteen36


Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight


2221 West Alabama

Houston-themed bar and restaurant Eighteen36 is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the debut of a special feature cocktail (available through February). In addition Roadster Grill, the on-site restaurant at Eighteen36, offering its famous house made hummus and pita for just $1 as an order add-on for the entire birthday week February 7-13.

Super Bowl Takeout


Sunday (note: some spots require pre-ordering)

From sandwich platters and fajitas packs to wings, tamales and cocktails to-go, our Super Bowl Takeout Guide covers where to find (and preorder) winning spreads this game day.

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

