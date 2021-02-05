Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Order Epic Spreads for Super Bowl Sunday

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Everything Bagel Scoops at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Saturday, noon-10pm

375 West 19th

Jeni's Houston scoop shop debuted Everything Bagel pints as part of its Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection (all of which is now available online for nationwide shipping). And this Sunday, on Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, guests will also be able to purchase the brand new flavor by the scoop.

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish at Jax Grill Katy

Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

9920 Gaston

Jax Grill Katy will offer $29.99 all-you-can-eat crawfish featuring executive chef Jame Lundy's famous "Fire Butter" on Feb. 6 from 1-5 p.m. Guests can also expect live Zydeco music by Keyon and the Zydeco Masters. Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations.

Saigon House Crawfish Pop-Up at Axelrad Beer Garden

Saturday, 3 p.m.

1517 Alabama

Popular Vietnamese kitchen, Saigon House, will be popping up in the beer garden to sell its cult favorite Viet-Cajun crawfish. Hit the patio for mudbugs, suds, cocktails and fun all while social distancing.

One-Year Anniversary at Eighteen36

Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight

2221 West Alabama

Houston-themed bar and restaurant Eighteen36 is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the debut of a special feature cocktail (available through February). In addition Roadster Grill, the on-site restaurant at Eighteen36, offering its famous house made hummus and pita for just $1 as an order add-on for the entire birthday week February 7-13.

Super Bowl Takeout

Sunday (note: some spots require pre-ordering)

From sandwich platters and fajitas packs to wings, tamales and cocktails to-go, our Super Bowl Takeout Guide covers where to find (and preorder) winning spreads this game day.