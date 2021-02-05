Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Order Epic Spreads for Super Bowl Sunday

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Everything Bagel Scoops at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Saturday, noon-10pm
375 West 19th
Jeni's Houston scoop shop debuted Everything Bagel pints as part of its Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection (all of which is now available online for nationwide shipping). And this Sunday, on Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, guests will also be able to purchase the brand new flavor by the scoop.
All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish at Jax Grill Katy
Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
9920 Gaston
Jax Grill Katy will offer $29.99 all-you-can-eat crawfish featuring executive chef Jame Lundy's famous "Fire Butter" on Feb. 6 from 1-5 p.m. Guests can also expect live Zydeco music by Keyon and the Zydeco Masters. Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations.
Saigon House Crawfish Pop-Up at Axelrad Beer Garden
Saturday, 3 p.m.
1517 Alabama
Popular Vietnamese kitchen, Saigon House, will be popping up in the beer garden to sell its cult favorite Viet-Cajun crawfish. Hit the patio for mudbugs, suds, cocktails and fun all while social distancing.
One-Year Anniversary at Eighteen36
Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight
2221 West Alabama
Houston-themed bar and restaurant Eighteen36 is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the debut of a special feature cocktail (available through February). In addition Roadster Grill, the on-site restaurant at Eighteen36, offering its famous house made hummus and pita for just $1 as an order add-on for the entire birthday week February 7-13.
Super Bowl Takeout
Sunday (note: some spots require pre-ordering)
From sandwich platters and fajitas packs to wings, tamales and cocktails to-go, our Super Bowl Takeout Guide covers where to find (and preorder) winning spreads this game day.
